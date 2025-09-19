Economic calendar: Jobless claims and US natural gas storage report
European indices launch session flat Jobless claims and US natural gas storage report Market odds for 50 bp FOMC rate hike in March...
ธนาคารกลางญี่ปุ่น (BOJ) คงอัตราดอกเบี้ยนโยบายไว้ที่ 0.50% ด้วยคะแนนเสียง 7–2 โดย Hajime Takata และ Naoki Tamura ลงมติให้ปรับขึ้นเป็น 0.75% ก้าวใหม่สู่การปกติ: BOJ จะเริ่มขายกองทุน ETF (และ J-REIT) ที่ถืออยู่ กำหนดกรอบไว้ราว ¥620,000 ล้าน/ปี สำหรับ ETF ซึ่งเทียบเท่าประมาณ 0.05% ของปริมาณการซื้อขายรายวัน หลังการตัดสินใจ...
บริษัทแห่งสัปดาห์ – Micron Technology (18.09.2025) Micron Technology เป็นหนึ่งในผู้ผลิตชิปหน่วยความจำ (DRAM) และแฟลช NAND ชั้นนำของโลก บริษัทมีบทบาทสำคัญในตลาดเซมิคอนดักเตอร์ โดยเฉพาะสำหรับคอมพิวเตอร์ สมาร์ทโฟน และศูนย์ข้อมูล จุดเด่นสัปดาห์นี้: ราคาหุ้นปรับตัวขึ้นจากความคาดหวังต่ออุปสงค์หน่วยความจำที่เพิ่มขึ้น ผลประกอบการล่าสุดและแนวโน้มรายได้สอดคล้องกับการฟื้นตัวของตลาดเซมิคอนดักเตอร์ นักลงทุนจับตาความร่วมมือและโครงการวิจัยพัฒนาที่อาจเพิ่มความสามารถการแข่งขันของบริษัท ภาพรวมตลาด: Micron...
ทันทีหลังการตัดสินใจ เราเห็นดอลลาร์อ่อนค่าลงอย่างชัดเจน ซึ่งสอดคล้องกับความคาดหวัง แต่ยังมีความไม่แน่นอนเกี่ยวกับการคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยของ Fed นี่ถือเป็นการลดดอกเบี้ยครั้งแรกของปีนี้ หลังจากที่ปีก่อน Fed ลดดอกเบี้ยไปแล้ว 3 ครั้ง รวม 100 จุดฐาน อย่างไรก็ตาม ความอ่อนค่าของดอลลาร์และการปรับขึ้นของวอลล์สตรีทในช่วงแรกไม่ยืดเยื้อ การคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยกลางปีนี้ชี้ไปที่การลดดอกเบี้ยได้อีก...
US indices finished yesterday's trading mixed - S&P 500 gained 0.14%, Dow Jones moved 0.18% lower, Nasdaq added 0.40% and Russell 2000...
European finished today's session slightly higher, with DAX 40 adding 0.46% and FTSE 100 gaining 0.13%. German industrial production growth beat...
CrowdStrike (CRWD.US) stock is trading over 3.5% higher after the cybersecurity company reported better than expected Q4 financial results and upbeat financial...
Publication of report from the US Department of Energy failed to trigger big moves on the oil market. Crude inventories fell unexpectedly while gasoline...
Fed Chair Powell started the second session of semi-annual testimonies before Congress. Below we will present some key takeaways from the Q&A...
The Bank of Canada left its benchmark interest rate unchanged at the effective lower bound of 4.50 %, as widely expected and stated that it will continue...
US indices launched today's cash trading in mixed moods ADP well above expectations Second day of Powell's testimony Tesla...
USDCAD is one of the pairs that will be on watch this afternoon. There is a number of events scheduled that could move the pair. ADP employment report...
European indices expected to open slightly lower Bank of Canada rate decision, second day of Powell's testimony ADP report expected...
German industrial production data and retail sales data for January was released today at 7:00 am GMT. Data came in mixed with industrial production beating...
US indices finished yesterday's trading significantly lower following a hawkish testimony from Fed Chair Powell. Powell hinted that Fed is ready...
Global indices fell sharply on Tuesday, with DAX down 0.6%, Dow Jones is trading 1.4% lower, after Fed Chair Powell during his testimony in front of...
Rivian (RIVN.US) stock fell over 12.0% on Tuesday after EV producer announced plans to sell $1.3 billion of “green” convertible senior notes...
GBPUSD plunged below $1.19, while AUDUSD lost 1.9% as traders damped riskier assets and rushed towards greenback following Fed Chair Powell's...
Chinese indices came under pressure today. CHNComp is losing 1.5%, HKComp is trading nearly 1.5% lower. China's foreign minister indicated that...
Testimony of FED chairman Jerome Powell in front of Congress has just started. Initially indices moved lower and dollar strengthened after remarks regarding...
Text of Powell's testimony has just been released and did not cause any moves on the market. Here are the key remarks from Powell: US short-term...
US indices launched today's cash trading slightly lower Powell to deliver semiannual testimony in US Congress at 3:00 pm BST Cara Therapeutics...
IBM (IBM.US) needs no introduction, but just in case, it's a storied technology company known for pioneering large mainframe computing systems. But...
