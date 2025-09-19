BREAKING: CBRT cuts rates by 50 bp, TRY weakens
Central Bank of Republic of Turkey announced its latest rate decision today at 11:00 am GMT. Median expectation among economists surveyed by Bloomberg...
ธนาคารกลางญี่ปุ่น (BOJ) คงอัตราดอกเบี้ยนโยบายไว้ที่ 0.50% ด้วยคะแนนเสียง 7–2 โดย Hajime Takata และ Naoki Tamura ลงมติให้ปรับขึ้นเป็น 0.75% ก้าวใหม่สู่การปกติ: BOJ จะเริ่มขายกองทุน ETF (และ J-REIT) ที่ถืออยู่ กำหนดกรอบไว้ราว ¥620,000 ล้าน/ปี สำหรับ ETF ซึ่งเทียบเท่าประมาณ 0.05% ของปริมาณการซื้อขายรายวัน หลังการตัดสินใจ...
บริษัทแห่งสัปดาห์ – Micron Technology (18.09.2025) Micron Technology เป็นหนึ่งในผู้ผลิตชิปหน่วยความจำ (DRAM) และแฟลช NAND ชั้นนำของโลก บริษัทมีบทบาทสำคัญในตลาดเซมิคอนดักเตอร์ โดยเฉพาะสำหรับคอมพิวเตอร์ สมาร์ทโฟน และศูนย์ข้อมูล จุดเด่นสัปดาห์นี้: ราคาหุ้นปรับตัวขึ้นจากความคาดหวังต่ออุปสงค์หน่วยความจำที่เพิ่มขึ้น ผลประกอบการล่าสุดและแนวโน้มรายได้สอดคล้องกับการฟื้นตัวของตลาดเซมิคอนดักเตอร์ นักลงทุนจับตาความร่วมมือและโครงการวิจัยพัฒนาที่อาจเพิ่มความสามารถการแข่งขันของบริษัท ภาพรวมตลาด: Micron...
ทันทีหลังการตัดสินใจ เราเห็นดอลลาร์อ่อนค่าลงอย่างชัดเจน ซึ่งสอดคล้องกับความคาดหวัง แต่ยังมีความไม่แน่นอนเกี่ยวกับการคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยของ Fed นี่ถือเป็นการลดดอกเบี้ยครั้งแรกของปีนี้ หลังจากที่ปีก่อน Fed ลดดอกเบี้ยไปแล้ว 3 ครั้ง รวม 100 จุดฐาน อย่างไรก็ตาม ความอ่อนค่าของดอลลาร์และการปรับขึ้นของวอลล์สตรีทในช่วงแรกไม่ยืดเยื้อ การคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยกลางปีนี้ชี้ไปที่การลดดอกเบี้ยได้อีก...
This week marks the first anniversary of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. While the conflict was expected to be short-lived, the reality turned out to...
Nvidia (NVDA.US) is gaining nearly 8% ahead of the Wall Street open as revenue and earnings beat analysts' expectations. Wall Street's...
EURUSD has been trading lower since the beginning of February. The main currency pair pulled back almost 4% off the daily high reached on February 2, 2023....
European indices set for slightly higher opening Revisions of European CPI data and US GDP data CBRT expected to cut rates by 50...
US indices finished yesterday's trading mixed. S&P 500 dropped 0.16%, Dow Jones moved 0.26% lower, Nasdaq gained 0.13% and Russell 2000 added...
European indices finished today's session lower with Stoxx 600down 0.4% dragged down by mining and banks sectors. DAX closed slightly above...
Minutes from the latest FOMC meeting were hawkish but investors were expecting this narrative. The document did not present many new information regarding...
Minutes from the latest FOMC meeting has just been released. The publication was perceived as hawkish but initially did not triggered any major moves on...
Palo Alto Networks (PANW.US) stock jumped over 11.0% on Wednesday after the cybersecurity company posted upbeat second quarter financial results and lifted...
Bitcoin Let's start today's analysis with Bitcoin chart. Looking at the D1 interval, one can notice that despite several attempts, the price...
Credit Suisse issued a recommendation for the AUDNZD currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a long position on the pair with following levels: Entry:...
Tesla - manufacturer of self-driving cars Tesla (TSLA.US) stock came under pressure last week after news that the company's full self-driving ("FSD")...
The last FOMC meeting ended with a 25 basis point hike and, until recently, the market had assumed that we were close to the end of the current tightening...
US indices launched today's cash trading slighlty higher FOMC minutes due at 7:00 pm GMT Baidu (BIDU.US) stock surges on upbeat revenue...
James Bullard, chair of the St.Louis Fed hawkishly commented on monetary policy today and we see further eurodollar's decline. According to Bullard,...
Shell (SHEL.UK) is doing well even though the winter supply problems and energy crisis have not materialized. Natural gas is seeing unprecedented...
The Australian dollar is the worst performing G10 currency today, dragged down by disappointing macro data. Australia's seasonally adjusted wage price...
European markets drop after weak sessions in Asia and US Investor attention turns to FOMC minutes Morgan Stanley rating boosts...
