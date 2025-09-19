BREAKING: EURUSD trims gains after German GDP data
The German GDP report for Q4 2022 was released today at 9:00 am GMT. Report turned out to be a disappointment with GDP growth coming in at 0.5% YoY, compared...
ข่าวในตลาดฟอเร็ก
ธนาคารกลางญี่ปุ่น (BOJ) คงอัตราดอกเบี้ยนโยบายไว้ที่ 0.50% ด้วยคะแนนเสียง 7–2 โดย Hajime Takata และ Naoki Tamura ลงมติให้ปรับขึ้นเป็น 0.75% ก้าวใหม่สู่การปกติ: BOJ จะเริ่มขายกองทุน ETF (และ J-REIT) ที่ถืออยู่ กำหนดกรอบไว้ราว ¥620,000 ล้าน/ปี สำหรับ ETF ซึ่งเทียบเท่าประมาณ 0.05% ของปริมาณการซื้อขายรายวัน หลังการตัดสินใจ...
บริษัทแห่งสัปดาห์ – Micron Technology (18.09.2025) Micron Technology เป็นหนึ่งในผู้ผลิตชิปหน่วยความจำ (DRAM) และแฟลช NAND ชั้นนำของโลก บริษัทมีบทบาทสำคัญในตลาดเซมิคอนดักเตอร์ โดยเฉพาะสำหรับคอมพิวเตอร์ สมาร์ทโฟน และศูนย์ข้อมูล จุดเด่นสัปดาห์นี้: ราคาหุ้นปรับตัวขึ้นจากความคาดหวังต่ออุปสงค์หน่วยความจำที่เพิ่มขึ้น ผลประกอบการล่าสุดและแนวโน้มรายได้สอดคล้องกับการฟื้นตัวของตลาดเซมิคอนดักเตอร์ นักลงทุนจับตาความร่วมมือและโครงการวิจัยพัฒนาที่อาจเพิ่มความสามารถการแข่งขันของบริษัท ภาพรวมตลาด: Micron...
ทันทีหลังการตัดสินใจ เราเห็นดอลลาร์อ่อนค่าลงอย่างชัดเจน ซึ่งสอดคล้องกับความคาดหวัง แต่ยังมีความไม่แน่นอนเกี่ยวกับการคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยของ Fed นี่ถือเป็นการลดดอกเบี้ยครั้งแรกของปีนี้ หลังจากที่ปีก่อน Fed ลดดอกเบี้ยไปแล้ว 3 ครั้ง รวม 100 จุดฐาน อย่างไรก็ตาม ความอ่อนค่าของดอลลาร์และการปรับขึ้นของวอลล์สตรีทในช่วงแรกไม่ยืดเยื้อ การคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยกลางปีนี้ชี้ไปที่การลดดอกเบี้ยได้อีก...
The German GDP report for Q4 2022 was released today at 9:00 am GMT. Report turned out to be a disappointment with GDP growth coming in at 0.5% YoY, compared...
European indices set for flat opening GDP report from Germany and POland Fed, BoE and ECB to announce rate decision later this week Index...
Indices from Asia-Pacific traded mixed today. S&P/ASX 200 dropped 0.2%, Kospi moved 1.3% lower, Hang Seng plunged 2.2% and Nifty 50 declined...
Highly anticipated data from the US turned out to be more or less in line with expectations Core PCE inflation in December fell to 4.4% y/y (expected:...
American Express (AXP.US) stock surged over 12.0% on Friday as optimistic guidance for 2023 and dividend increase overshadowed weak Q4 results. Credit...
The week ahead is likely to be the busiest week of 2023 so far. Investors will not only be offered rate decisions from Fed, ECB and BoE but also will get...
Tesla finished Q4 2022 with a net profit of $3.7 billion, while net profit for the whole year amounted to $12.6 billion. Elon Musk's company more than...
The University of Michigan's consumer sentiment for the US was revised higher to 64.9 in January from a preliminary of 64.6 and above 59.7 in December,...
US indices launched today's cash trading slightly lower US core PCE in line with estimates Hasbro (HAS.US) warns of weak holiday quarter results,...
The scandal regarding the conglomerate belonging to the Indian billionaire Gautam Adani takes its toll and drags the IND50 index down. In just two days,...
The second largest cryptocurrency, Ethereum may see a spike in volatility and interest from cryptocurrency speculators in Q1 ahead of the 'Shanghai...
US data pack for December was released at 1:30 pm GMT today. Attention was mostly on Fed’s favorite inflation gauge - core PCE inflation data...
Intel (INTC.US) shares fell nearly 10% in premarket trading after the chip maker posted disappointing Q4 results and issued a weaker-than-expected financial...
Release of US data pack for December at 1:30 pm GMT is a key macro event of the day. Attention will be paid mostly to core PCE data but data on personal...
Europe focused on US PCE inflation report reading DAX continues slight unwinding of declines H&M and LVMH results Friday's...
Visa (V.US) shares are gaining today before the open, the company have beaten analysts expectations. Profits and revenue were above expectations however,...
Precious metals are underperforming today as the US dollar strengthened. USD has erased some of the gains, allowing precious metals to trim part of the...
European indices set to open slightly higher US core PCE data due at 1:30 pm GMT Lagarde set to speak, American Express and Chevron...
US indices finished yesterday's trading higher. S&P 500 gained 1.10%, Dow Jones moved 0.61% higher and Nasdaq rallied 1.76%. Russell 2000...
