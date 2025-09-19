Daily summary: US GDP data and Tesla's bullish outlook boost sentiment
European indices finished today's session higher, with DAX gaining 0.34% amid slew of upbeat earnings reports from major European tech and financial...
ข่าวในตลาดฟอเร็ก
ธนาคารกลางญี่ปุ่น (BOJ) คงอัตราดอกเบี้ยนโยบายไว้ที่ 0.50% ด้วยคะแนนเสียง 7–2 โดย Hajime Takata และ Naoki Tamura ลงมติให้ปรับขึ้นเป็น 0.75% ก้าวใหม่สู่การปกติ: BOJ จะเริ่มขายกองทุน ETF (และ J-REIT) ที่ถืออยู่ กำหนดกรอบไว้ราว ¥620,000 ล้าน/ปี สำหรับ ETF ซึ่งเทียบเท่าประมาณ 0.05% ของปริมาณการซื้อขายรายวัน หลังการตัดสินใจ...
เพิ่มเติม
บริษัทแห่งสัปดาห์ – Micron Technology (18.09.2025) Micron Technology เป็นหนึ่งในผู้ผลิตชิปหน่วยความจำ (DRAM) และแฟลช NAND ชั้นนำของโลก บริษัทมีบทบาทสำคัญในตลาดเซมิคอนดักเตอร์ โดยเฉพาะสำหรับคอมพิวเตอร์ สมาร์ทโฟน และศูนย์ข้อมูล จุดเด่นสัปดาห์นี้: ราคาหุ้นปรับตัวขึ้นจากความคาดหวังต่ออุปสงค์หน่วยความจำที่เพิ่มขึ้น ผลประกอบการล่าสุดและแนวโน้มรายได้สอดคล้องกับการฟื้นตัวของตลาดเซมิคอนดักเตอร์ นักลงทุนจับตาความร่วมมือและโครงการวิจัยพัฒนาที่อาจเพิ่มความสามารถการแข่งขันของบริษัท ภาพรวมตลาด: Micron...
เพิ่มเติม
ทันทีหลังการตัดสินใจ เราเห็นดอลลาร์อ่อนค่าลงอย่างชัดเจน ซึ่งสอดคล้องกับความคาดหวัง แต่ยังมีความไม่แน่นอนเกี่ยวกับการคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยของ Fed นี่ถือเป็นการลดดอกเบี้ยครั้งแรกของปีนี้ หลังจากที่ปีก่อน Fed ลดดอกเบี้ยไปแล้ว 3 ครั้ง รวม 100 จุดฐาน อย่างไรก็ตาม ความอ่อนค่าของดอลลาร์และการปรับขึ้นของวอลล์สตรีทในช่วงแรกไม่ยืดเยื้อ การคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยกลางปีนี้ชี้ไปที่การลดดอกเบี้ยได้อีก...
เพิ่มเติม
European indices finished today's session higher, with DAX gaining 0.34% amid slew of upbeat earnings reports from major European tech and financial...
IBM (IBM.US) shares dropped approximately 5.0% on Thursday despite the fact that the iconic tech company posted upbeat quarterly figures and plans to lay...
Gold price fell over 1.0% and tested $1920 mark on Thursday, pulling further away from nine-month highs as recent US data, including upbeat GDP, Claims...
Tesla surprises markets again, this time positively. Yesterday Tesla announced results for the most recent quarter, positively surprising the...
The US Energy Information Administration reported today that domestic supplies of natural gas decreased by -91 billion cubic feet for the week ended...
US indices launched today's cash trading higher US GDP expands more than expected in Q4 2022 Tesla (TSLA.US) surges on upbeat quarterly results Three...
Fantom cryptocurrency is gaining more than 21% today, outpacing the other projects. In the face of muted Bitcoin, today's increases are dominated by...
The German leading index comes under slight pressure on Thursday. W1 chart The DAX / DE30 is treading water this week. In the previous week,...
The US economy advanced by an annualized 2.9% in the fourth quarter of 2022, following a 3.2 % jump in the previous three-month period, above...
Intel (INTC.US) will report Q4 2022 results after the close of the Wall Street session. The report could have a significant impact on sentiment around...
Soybean jumped above $15 per bushel mark this week amid improving demand outlook, as China, which is the largest consumer, is expected to increase imports...
US index futures trade slightly higher on the day with market attention moving to the US Q4 GDP report release, scheduled for 1:30 pm GMT today. Market...
DAX benefits from better Tesla results Investor attention focused on US GDP reading Evotec and Janssen Biotech enter into strategic...
The shares of Germany's largest defense conglomerate Rheinmetall (RHM.DE) are gaining more than 3.5% today. The company has raised sales forecasts...
Flash US GDP report for Q4 2022 is a key macro release of the day. Report will be released in the early afternoon at 1:30 pm GMT. However, it will not...
Bank of Japan Summary (January 17 - 18, 2023) The BoJ must conduct a policy review at some point, although the prudent move now is to maintain...
European stock market indices set for higher opening US Q4 GDP report due at 1:30 pmGMT Earnings reports from Intel, Mastercard and...
US indices finished yesterday's trading mixed but, overall, scale of moves was small. S&P 500 dropped 0.02%, Dow Jones gained 0.03%, Nasdaq...
European indices closed today's session slightly lower, extending losses from the previous session, with DAX finishing below the 15,085 level dragged...
ประเทศที่คุณเลือกไม่ได้รับการให้บริการ โปรดเลือกประเทศอื่น
การเปลี่ยนภาษามีผลกับการเปลี่ยนแปลงหน่วยงานควบคุม