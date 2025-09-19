AMD stock tumbles after Bernstein downgrade
AMD (AMD.US) share fell over 3.0% on Tuesday after Bernstein downgraded the chipmaker to market perform from outperform and reduced the price target from...
ธนาคารกลางญี่ปุ่น (BOJ) คงอัตราดอกเบี้ยนโยบายไว้ที่ 0.50% ด้วยคะแนนเสียง 7–2 โดย Hajime Takata และ Naoki Tamura ลงมติให้ปรับขึ้นเป็น 0.75% ก้าวใหม่สู่การปกติ: BOJ จะเริ่มขายกองทุน ETF (และ J-REIT) ที่ถืออยู่ กำหนดกรอบไว้ราว ¥620,000 ล้าน/ปี สำหรับ ETF ซึ่งเทียบเท่าประมาณ 0.05% ของปริมาณการซื้อขายรายวัน หลังการตัดสินใจ...
บริษัทแห่งสัปดาห์ – Micron Technology (18.09.2025) Micron Technology เป็นหนึ่งในผู้ผลิตชิปหน่วยความจำ (DRAM) และแฟลช NAND ชั้นนำของโลก บริษัทมีบทบาทสำคัญในตลาดเซมิคอนดักเตอร์ โดยเฉพาะสำหรับคอมพิวเตอร์ สมาร์ทโฟน และศูนย์ข้อมูล จุดเด่นสัปดาห์นี้: ราคาหุ้นปรับตัวขึ้นจากความคาดหวังต่ออุปสงค์หน่วยความจำที่เพิ่มขึ้น ผลประกอบการล่าสุดและแนวโน้มรายได้สอดคล้องกับการฟื้นตัวของตลาดเซมิคอนดักเตอร์ นักลงทุนจับตาความร่วมมือและโครงการวิจัยพัฒนาที่อาจเพิ่มความสามารถการแข่งขันของบริษัท ภาพรวมตลาด: Micron...
ทันทีหลังการตัดสินใจ เราเห็นดอลลาร์อ่อนค่าลงอย่างชัดเจน ซึ่งสอดคล้องกับความคาดหวัง แต่ยังมีความไม่แน่นอนเกี่ยวกับการคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยของ Fed นี่ถือเป็นการลดดอกเบี้ยครั้งแรกของปีนี้ หลังจากที่ปีก่อน Fed ลดดอกเบี้ยไปแล้ว 3 ครั้ง รวม 100 จุดฐาน อย่างไรก็ตาม ความอ่อนค่าของดอลลาร์และการปรับขึ้นของวอลล์สตรีทในช่วงแรกไม่ยืดเยื้อ การคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยกลางปีนี้ชี้ไปที่การลดดอกเบี้ยได้อีก...
$24,618 million in revenue. That is the figure estimated by the consensus of analysts for the end of the fourth quarter. For each revenue category, the...
BNP Paribas issued a recommendation for the USDJPY currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a short position on the pair with following levels: Entry:...
The EUR currency has started to recover from hawkish comments by Fabio Panetta and Gediminas Simkus of the ECB. The comments suggest that ECB members are...
Silicon Valley giant Microsoft (MSFT.US) will show its Q4 2022 results after today's US trading session. Wall Street expects the slowest revenue growth...
US indices launched today's cash trading lower US flash PMIs rebound in January Johnson & Johnson (JNJ.US) posted mixed quarterly results Three...
• The S&P Global US Manufacturing PMI rose to 46.8 in January from 46.2 in December, well above market forecasts of 46.0 flash estimates...
3M (MMM.US) shares fell more than 4.0% before the opening bell after the multinational conglomerate reported weak quarterly earnings and gloomy outlook...
Oil Oil prices attempted to break out of a consolidation range. WTI trades in the $81-82 per barrel area while Brent attempts to break above the...
Dax index under downward pressure Europe focused on PMI readings Swatch optimistic about the future Tuesday's trading...
Release of flash PMI indices for January from the European Union and the United Kingdom were key data releases of the European morning session today. Data...
US earnings season is entering a key phase that will see releases from the largest stocks listed on Wall Street. While a bulk of mega-tech reports will...
Flash PMI indices for January from France and Germany were released today at 8:15 am GMT and 8:30 am GMT, respectively. French release turned out to be...
European indices set for higher opening Flash PMIs for January from Europe and the United States Earnings from 5 Dow Jones members,...
US indices finished higher for the second day in a row yesterday. S&P 500 gained 1.19%, Dow Jones added 0.76% and Nasdaq rallied 2.01%. Russell...
European finished today's session higher, with DAX added 0.46% to above the 15,100 level as ongoing optimism surrounding China's reopening and...
ECB President Lagarde's latest comments did not cause much volatility on the markets. As expected head of the ECB remains hawkish, emphasizing the...
Shopify (SHOP.US) shares rose over 6.0% at the beginning of the week after Deutsche Bank analysts upgraded the e-commerce company to buy from hold and...
US indices rose sharply today, extending Friday gains as risk appetite improved bolstered by the lack of Fed members' speeches, due to the blackout...
