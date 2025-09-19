Economic calendar: The final trading session of 2022
ข่าวในตลาดฟอเร็ก
ธนาคารกลางญี่ปุ่น (BOJ) คงอัตราดอกเบี้ยนโยบายไว้ที่ 0.50% ด้วยคะแนนเสียง 7–2 โดย Hajime Takata และ Naoki Tamura ลงมติให้ปรับขึ้นเป็น 0.75% ก้าวใหม่สู่การปกติ: BOJ จะเริ่มขายกองทุน ETF (และ J-REIT) ที่ถืออยู่ กำหนดกรอบไว้ราว ¥620,000 ล้าน/ปี สำหรับ ETF ซึ่งเทียบเท่าประมาณ 0.05% ของปริมาณการซื้อขายรายวัน หลังการตัดสินใจ...
บริษัทแห่งสัปดาห์ – Micron Technology (18.09.2025) Micron Technology เป็นหนึ่งในผู้ผลิตชิปหน่วยความจำ (DRAM) และแฟลช NAND ชั้นนำของโลก บริษัทมีบทบาทสำคัญในตลาดเซมิคอนดักเตอร์ โดยเฉพาะสำหรับคอมพิวเตอร์ สมาร์ทโฟน และศูนย์ข้อมูล จุดเด่นสัปดาห์นี้: ราคาหุ้นปรับตัวขึ้นจากความคาดหวังต่ออุปสงค์หน่วยความจำที่เพิ่มขึ้น ผลประกอบการล่าสุดและแนวโน้มรายได้สอดคล้องกับการฟื้นตัวของตลาดเซมิคอนดักเตอร์ นักลงทุนจับตาความร่วมมือและโครงการวิจัยพัฒนาที่อาจเพิ่มความสามารถการแข่งขันของบริษัท ภาพรวมตลาด: Micron...
ทันทีหลังการตัดสินใจ เราเห็นดอลลาร์อ่อนค่าลงอย่างชัดเจน ซึ่งสอดคล้องกับความคาดหวัง แต่ยังมีความไม่แน่นอนเกี่ยวกับการคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยของ Fed นี่ถือเป็นการลดดอกเบี้ยครั้งแรกของปีนี้ หลังจากที่ปีก่อน Fed ลดดอกเบี้ยไปแล้ว 3 ครั้ง รวม 100 จุดฐาน อย่างไรก็ตาม ความอ่อนค่าของดอลลาร์และการปรับขึ้นของวอลล์สตรีทในช่วงแรกไม่ยืดเยื้อ การคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยกลางปีนี้ชี้ไปที่การลดดอกเบี้ยได้อีก...
US indices finished yesterday's trading significantly higher. S&P 500 gained 1.75%, Dow Jones added 1.05% and Nasdaq moved 2.57% higher. Small-cap...
Indices on Wall Street are erasing the declines of the past few days and continuing to rise in near euphoric mood. The S&P 500 is trading up 1.82%,...
Medical companies are experiencing a 'second youth' today on a wave of reports of an increasingly severe coronavirus pandemic in China. According...
Apple erases declines from yesterday's session, US100 gains more than 2% Tesla gains on bullish comments from Morgan Stanley US unemployment...
4:00 pm GMT - DOE report on oil inventories. Oil inventories. Actual: +0.718mb. Expected: -1.52 mb (API: -1.3 mb) Gasoline inventories. Actual: -3.105...
EIA NATURAL GAS CHANGE BCF ACTUAL -213B (FORECAST -199B, PREVIOUS -87B) NATGAS gains slightly after the EIA report!
Thursday's trading session on Wall Street brings gains in stock indexes. The mood is improved mainly by Tesla (TSLA.US) shares, which are gaining dynamically...
Shares of high-performance materials and nanocomposites company Meta Materials (MMAT.US) are trading 3% higher today before the open, following yesterday's...
The number of Americans filling for unemployment benefits was 0.225 million in the week ended December 24, compared to 216k reported in the previous...
Tesla (TSLA.US) stock snapped its recent losing streak on Wednesday as some analysts still consider the EV giant as a good investment idea for next year. Yesterday...
The German leading index continues to tread water in the last week of 2022. W1 chart The DAX / DE30 rises by 0.54% on Thursday and returns above...
The first part of Thursday's trading session on European markets brings an improvement in market sentiment in Europe. The macro calendar awaits investors...
Oil prices fell around 2.0% on Thursday as a rising number of new Covid infections in China sparked demand concerns. Several countries, including the US...
Chinese equities faced some selling pressure recently as surging COVID-19 cases and new travel rules imposed on Chinese passengers by several countries...
European markets set to open slightly higher Several countries impose entry restrictions on Chinese passengers Weekly claims data DOE reports...
US indices finished yesterday's trading significantly lower with all major Wall Street indices losing over 1%. S&P 500 dropped 1.20%, Dow Jones...
Wednesday's session on European markets started relatively flat, with the major stock indexes showing little deviation. Slightly better sentiment was...
Regardless of the Elliott winter storm raging across the United States, gas prices are falling as weather models forecast record warming in the US,...
