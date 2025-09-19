USDJPY testing major resistance
USDJPY pair erased early losses and is moving higher as investors digested fresh figures which showed Japan’s unemployment rate lowered slightly...
ข่าวในตลาดฟอเร็ก
ธนาคารกลางญี่ปุ่น (BOJ) คงอัตราดอกเบี้ยนโยบายไว้ที่ 0.50% ด้วยคะแนนเสียง 7–2 โดย Hajime Takata และ Naoki Tamura ลงมติให้ปรับขึ้นเป็น 0.75% ก้าวใหม่สู่การปกติ: BOJ จะเริ่มขายกองทุน ETF (และ J-REIT) ที่ถืออยู่ กำหนดกรอบไว้ราว ¥620,000 ล้าน/ปี สำหรับ ETF ซึ่งเทียบเท่าประมาณ 0.05% ของปริมาณการซื้อขายรายวัน หลังการตัดสินใจ...
บริษัทแห่งสัปดาห์ – Micron Technology (18.09.2025) Micron Technology เป็นหนึ่งในผู้ผลิตชิปหน่วยความจำ (DRAM) และแฟลช NAND ชั้นนำของโลก บริษัทมีบทบาทสำคัญในตลาดเซมิคอนดักเตอร์ โดยเฉพาะสำหรับคอมพิวเตอร์ สมาร์ทโฟน และศูนย์ข้อมูล จุดเด่นสัปดาห์นี้: ราคาหุ้นปรับตัวขึ้นจากความคาดหวังต่ออุปสงค์หน่วยความจำที่เพิ่มขึ้น ผลประกอบการล่าสุดและแนวโน้มรายได้สอดคล้องกับการฟื้นตัวของตลาดเซมิคอนดักเตอร์ นักลงทุนจับตาความร่วมมือและโครงการวิจัยพัฒนาที่อาจเพิ่มความสามารถการแข่งขันของบริษัท ภาพรวมตลาด: Micron...
ทันทีหลังการตัดสินใจ เราเห็นดอลลาร์อ่อนค่าลงอย่างชัดเจน ซึ่งสอดคล้องกับความคาดหวัง แต่ยังมีความไม่แน่นอนเกี่ยวกับการคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยของ Fed นี่ถือเป็นการลดดอกเบี้ยครั้งแรกของปีนี้ หลังจากที่ปีก่อน Fed ลดดอกเบี้ยไปแล้ว 3 ครั้ง รวม 100 จุดฐาน อย่างไรก็ตาม ความอ่อนค่าของดอลลาร์และการปรับขึ้นของวอลล์สตรีทในช่วงแรกไม่ยืดเยื้อ การคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยกลางปีนี้ชี้ไปที่การลดดอกเบี้ยได้อีก...
The production slowdown at the Shanghai plant which started this month will be extended, according to Tesla's (TSLA.US) planning document, even despite...
European stock market indices trade higher China to ease travel restrictions Symrise AG (SY1.DE) has been upgraded by Zacks to "Strong Buy" European...
Chinese currency strengthened on Tuesday after Beijing announced that it would drop Covid-19 isolation measures for inbound travelers starting in early...
European stock markets set to open higher Second tier data from US Holidays in UK, Canada and Australia European index futures...
US futures launched to today's session higher. US 30 and US 500 rose over 0.50% each, while US 100 gains 0.65% Indices from Asia-Pacific traded...
TGA is key to watch at the beginning of the next year Next year, the United States will again face the problem of reaching the debt limit, which...
Oil demand projections look pretty good for the next year but the price still remains relatively low. EIA expects that demand will increase 1.0 million...
Moonbeam is one of the few cryptocurrencies that gains more than 1% today. The range of gains has been 5-7% during the session so far. Huge upward move...
It was a very interesting year for commodities. High inflation caused that investors were even more interested in real assets than in previous years. The...
The final trading week begins and markets are set to wrap up this rather disappointing year. In 2022, the main drivers of market volatility were central...
Almost every stock market is on holiday on Monday due to Christmas Wall Street usually operates on December 26, but the day off was postponed as Christmas...
US core PCE inflation dropped from 5.0 to 4.7% YoY, while market expected slowdown to 4.6% YoY Headline PCE inflation dropped from 6.1% to...
Oil prices continue to recover. WTI trades at the highest level since December 5, 2022 and closes in on $80 per barrel area, where 50-session moving average...
The final trading week on the markets will wrap up this rather disappointing year. In 2022, the main drivers of market volatility were central banks and...
Precious metals rally as USD pulls back Gold tests $1,800 resistance Platinum jumps over 4% and trades above $1,000 Some...
US indices trade flat after first hour of final pre-Christmas session Dow Jones bounces off 50-session moving average US PCE core...
The US data pack for November was released at 1:30 pm GMT today. Attention was mostly on PCE inflation data which initially was considered by markets...
US natural gas prices have been dropping significantly over the past few days. NATGAS dropped below $5 per MMBTu and is now testing a key long-term upward...
