Morning wrap (15.12.2022)
US indices finished yesterday's trading lower following a hawkish Fed. While 50 bp rate hike was in-line with expectations, median dot-plot for...
ข่าวในตลาดฟอเร็ก
ธนาคารกลางญี่ปุ่น (BOJ) คงอัตราดอกเบี้ยนโยบายไว้ที่ 0.50% ด้วยคะแนนเสียง 7–2 โดย Hajime Takata และ Naoki Tamura ลงมติให้ปรับขึ้นเป็น 0.75% ก้าวใหม่สู่การปกติ: BOJ จะเริ่มขายกองทุน ETF (และ J-REIT) ที่ถืออยู่ กำหนดกรอบไว้ราว ¥620,000 ล้าน/ปี สำหรับ ETF ซึ่งเทียบเท่าประมาณ 0.05% ของปริมาณการซื้อขายรายวัน หลังการตัดสินใจ...
เพิ่มเติม
บริษัทแห่งสัปดาห์ – Micron Technology (18.09.2025) Micron Technology เป็นหนึ่งในผู้ผลิตชิปหน่วยความจำ (DRAM) และแฟลช NAND ชั้นนำของโลก บริษัทมีบทบาทสำคัญในตลาดเซมิคอนดักเตอร์ โดยเฉพาะสำหรับคอมพิวเตอร์ สมาร์ทโฟน และศูนย์ข้อมูล จุดเด่นสัปดาห์นี้: ราคาหุ้นปรับตัวขึ้นจากความคาดหวังต่ออุปสงค์หน่วยความจำที่เพิ่มขึ้น ผลประกอบการล่าสุดและแนวโน้มรายได้สอดคล้องกับการฟื้นตัวของตลาดเซมิคอนดักเตอร์ นักลงทุนจับตาความร่วมมือและโครงการวิจัยพัฒนาที่อาจเพิ่มความสามารถการแข่งขันของบริษัท ภาพรวมตลาด: Micron...
เพิ่มเติม
ทันทีหลังการตัดสินใจ เราเห็นดอลลาร์อ่อนค่าลงอย่างชัดเจน ซึ่งสอดคล้องกับความคาดหวัง แต่ยังมีความไม่แน่นอนเกี่ยวกับการคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยของ Fed นี่ถือเป็นการลดดอกเบี้ยครั้งแรกของปีนี้ หลังจากที่ปีก่อน Fed ลดดอกเบี้ยไปแล้ว 3 ครั้ง รวม 100 จุดฐาน อย่างไรก็ตาม ความอ่อนค่าของดอลลาร์และการปรับขึ้นของวอลล์สตรีทในช่วงแรกไม่ยืดเยื้อ การคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยกลางปีนี้ชี้ไปที่การลดดอกเบี้ยได้อีก...
เพิ่มเติม
US indices finished yesterday's trading lower following a hawkish Fed. While 50 bp rate hike was in-line with expectations, median dot-plot for...
FOMC delivered a 50 bp rate hike, in-line with market expectations Median dot-plot moved from 4.6 to 5.1% for 2023, from 3.9 to 4.1% in 2024...
FOMC decided to hike interest rates by 50 basis points, to 4.25-4.50% range, which was a decision in-line with market expectations. However, stock market...
FOMC rate decision turned out to be in-line with market expectations - US central bank delivered a 50 bp rate hike to 4.25-4.50% range. Decision to hike...
FOMC announced its latest monetary policy decision today at 7:00 pm GMT and it turned out to be in-line with market expectations. The US central bank hiked...
Gains on cryptocurrencies are continuing today, with global financial markets in general being in a risk-on mood ahead of the FOMC meeting. Bitcoin, the...
The results of CAR-T cells modified with CRISPR Therapeutics' gene editing technology (CRSP.US) according to GlobalData analysts represent a significant...
Wall Street indices build on yesterday's gains as the FOMC rate decision draws large. All major US stock market indices trade over 0.5% higher at press...
Drive Shack (DS.US) is one of the worst performing US stocks today with the company's share price dropping over 60% on the day. Drive Shack announced...
Official government report on US oil inventories has just been released. While API report released yesterday hinted at a big 7.82 mb build in crude oil...
US indices launch cash session little changed US100 maintains previous trading range after failing to break above 12,100 pts Delta...
Wizz Air (WIZZ.UK) Low-cost airlines are burdened by the risk of an economic slowdown and the resulting lower demand from a market that prefers 'budget'...
Cryptocurrencies await the Fed's decision on interest rates. This year, the Federal Reserve's press conferences have caused a surge in volatility...
Wednesday's session on the German stock market brings moderate declines in the DAX index. Investors' attention today is focused on the FOMC decision,...
The dollar index fell below 104 on Wednesday after sliding overnight as lower US CPI inflation reading fueled expectations the Federal Reserve will outline...
GBPUSD pair pulled back slightly today as traders digested latest economic data from Great Britain. Yesterday’s UK jobs report showed the unemployment...
European indices set for slightly higher opening Fed rate decision at 7:00 pm GMT DOE report on oil inventories Stock markets in Europe are...
US indices finished yesterday's session higher, however erased most of the early gains. S&P 500 gained 0.73%, Dow Jones moved 0.30% higher and...
European indices rose sharply on Tuesday with DAX 40 surging 2.51% to around 14,480 points, driven by gains in the real estate, technology, energy sectors...
ประเทศที่คุณเลือกไม่ได้รับการให้บริการ โปรดเลือกประเทศอื่น
การเปลี่ยนภาษามีผลกับการเปลี่ยนแปลงหน่วยงานควบคุม