Tesla soars after higher Citi recommendation 📈
Despite concerns about the return of China's Covid Zero policy, which could hit Tesla's (TSLA.US) factories, shares of Elon Musk's flagship...
ข่าวในตลาดฟอเร็ก
ธนาคารกลางญี่ปุ่น (BOJ) คงอัตราดอกเบี้ยนโยบายไว้ที่ 0.50% ด้วยคะแนนเสียง 7–2 โดย Hajime Takata และ Naoki Tamura ลงมติให้ปรับขึ้นเป็น 0.75% ก้าวใหม่สู่การปกติ: BOJ จะเริ่มขายกองทุน ETF (และ J-REIT) ที่ถืออยู่ กำหนดกรอบไว้ราว ¥620,000 ล้าน/ปี สำหรับ ETF ซึ่งเทียบเท่าประมาณ 0.05% ของปริมาณการซื้อขายรายวัน หลังการตัดสินใจ...
บริษัทแห่งสัปดาห์ – Micron Technology (18.09.2025) Micron Technology เป็นหนึ่งในผู้ผลิตชิปหน่วยความจำ (DRAM) และแฟลช NAND ชั้นนำของโลก บริษัทมีบทบาทสำคัญในตลาดเซมิคอนดักเตอร์ โดยเฉพาะสำหรับคอมพิวเตอร์ สมาร์ทโฟน และศูนย์ข้อมูล จุดเด่นสัปดาห์นี้: ราคาหุ้นปรับตัวขึ้นจากความคาดหวังต่ออุปสงค์หน่วยความจำที่เพิ่มขึ้น ผลประกอบการล่าสุดและแนวโน้มรายได้สอดคล้องกับการฟื้นตัวของตลาดเซมิคอนดักเตอร์ นักลงทุนจับตาความร่วมมือและโครงการวิจัยพัฒนาที่อาจเพิ่มความสามารถการแข่งขันของบริษัท ภาพรวมตลาด: Micron...
ทันทีหลังการตัดสินใจ เราเห็นดอลลาร์อ่อนค่าลงอย่างชัดเจน ซึ่งสอดคล้องกับความคาดหวัง แต่ยังมีความไม่แน่นอนเกี่ยวกับการคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยของ Fed นี่ถือเป็นการลดดอกเบี้ยครั้งแรกของปีนี้ หลังจากที่ปีก่อน Fed ลดดอกเบี้ยไปแล้ว 3 ครั้ง รวม 100 จุดฐาน อย่างไรก็ตาม ความอ่อนค่าของดอลลาร์และการปรับขึ้นของวอลล์สตรีทในช่วงแรกไม่ยืดเยื้อ การคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยกลางปีนี้ชี้ไปที่การลดดอกเบี้ยได้อีก...
Publication of report from the US Department of Energy failed to trigger big moves on the oil market. Crude inventories fell more than expected...
The S&P Global US Manufacturing PMI fell to 47.6 in November from 50.4 in October, well below market forecasts of 50.0 flash estimates...
US indices launched today's cash trading in mixed moods US30 bounced off support Deere (DE.US) surges on upbeat quarterly results Three...
Reuters reported, that German governemnt plans to introduce a 33% tax on windfall profits for energy companies. Shares of German energy companies dived...
Investors returned to the cryptocurrency market contributing to double-digit gains for some projects and giving hope for a renewed 'retest' of...
The number of Americans filling for unemployment benefits was 0.240 million in the week ended November 19, compared to 0.222 million reported...
Wednesday's trading session on European markets brings moderate declines in indices. The DE30 is trading below yesterday's opening levels. The...
Oil slumps in European trade today on reports that the European Union is considering setting a price cap on Russian oil in the $65-70 per barrel range....
FOMC minutes is a key release of the day and the document will be published at 7:00 pm GMT. Policy statement that was released after the latest FOMC meeting...
Flash UK PMI indices for November were released today at 9:30 am GMT. Market expected both indices to remain in contraction territory (below 50 points)...
French and German flash PMI indices for November were released today at 8:15 am GMT and 8:30 am GMT, respectively. French release came in mixed - while...
European indices set for slightly higher opening FOMC minutes to be released at 7:00 pm GMT Flash PMIs for November from Europe and...
US indices traded higher yesterday with all major Wall Street benchmarks gaining over 1%. S&P 500 and Nasdaq gained 1.36% each, Dow Jones moved...
European indices finished today's session higher on Tuesday, with DAX also rising above 14,430, the highest since early June. Oil and gas...
Zoom (ZM.US) stock managed to erase some of the premarket losses however is still trading 5.0% lower after the video-conferencing platform cut its annual...
The increasing amount of digital data being produced, trends of remote work using new technologies and optimization of enterprise costs are driving more...
Oil prices rose around 2.0% on Tuesday as WSJ reported that the G7 and the EU plan to introduce a cap on Russian oil prices tomorrow, in order to punish...
The Leak agency has reported that Mark Zuckerberg may step down as CEO of Meta next year, an unofficial source said. According to the article, Zuckerberg...
