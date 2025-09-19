Top three charts of the week: OIL.WTI, DE30, GBPJPY (05.10.2022)
OIL.WTI We will start today's analysis with the crude oil chart, where volatility has recently increased. Looking at the D1 interval, OIL.WTI hit...
ข่าวในตลาดฟอเร็ก
ธนาคารกลางญี่ปุ่น (BOJ) คงอัตราดอกเบี้ยนโยบายไว้ที่ 0.50% ด้วยคะแนนเสียง 7–2 โดย Hajime Takata และ Naoki Tamura ลงมติให้ปรับขึ้นเป็น 0.75% ก้าวใหม่สู่การปกติ: BOJ จะเริ่มขายกองทุน ETF (และ J-REIT) ที่ถืออยู่ กำหนดกรอบไว้ราว ¥620,000 ล้าน/ปี สำหรับ ETF ซึ่งเทียบเท่าประมาณ 0.05% ของปริมาณการซื้อขายรายวัน หลังการตัดสินใจ...
เพิ่มเติม
บริษัทแห่งสัปดาห์ – Micron Technology (18.09.2025) Micron Technology เป็นหนึ่งในผู้ผลิตชิปหน่วยความจำ (DRAM) และแฟลช NAND ชั้นนำของโลก บริษัทมีบทบาทสำคัญในตลาดเซมิคอนดักเตอร์ โดยเฉพาะสำหรับคอมพิวเตอร์ สมาร์ทโฟน และศูนย์ข้อมูล จุดเด่นสัปดาห์นี้: ราคาหุ้นปรับตัวขึ้นจากความคาดหวังต่ออุปสงค์หน่วยความจำที่เพิ่มขึ้น ผลประกอบการล่าสุดและแนวโน้มรายได้สอดคล้องกับการฟื้นตัวของตลาดเซมิคอนดักเตอร์ นักลงทุนจับตาความร่วมมือและโครงการวิจัยพัฒนาที่อาจเพิ่มความสามารถการแข่งขันของบริษัท ภาพรวมตลาด: Micron...
เพิ่มเติม
ทันทีหลังการตัดสินใจ เราเห็นดอลลาร์อ่อนค่าลงอย่างชัดเจน ซึ่งสอดคล้องกับความคาดหวัง แต่ยังมีความไม่แน่นอนเกี่ยวกับการคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยของ Fed นี่ถือเป็นการลดดอกเบี้ยครั้งแรกของปีนี้ หลังจากที่ปีก่อน Fed ลดดอกเบี้ยไปแล้ว 3 ครั้ง รวม 100 จุดฐาน อย่างไรก็ตาม ความอ่อนค่าของดอลลาร์และการปรับขึ้นของวอลล์สตรีทในช่วงแรกไม่ยืดเยื้อ การคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยกลางปีนี้ชี้ไปที่การลดดอกเบี้ยได้อีก...
เพิ่มเติม
The British pound depreciated more than 1.5% to below $1.13 from a three-week high of $1.15, after PM Liz Truss said the Conservative party will always...
Ahead of Friday's highly anticipated NFP figures, today's ADP showed that private businesses in the US created 208K jobs in September, above upwardly...
Publication of report from the US Department of Energy caused some moves on the oil market. Crude inventories fell unexpectedly, while...
Redwire (RDW.US) is a U.S.based small company that supplies advanced parts and components to the space industry. The company announced the planned acquisition...
The ISM Services PMI for the US fell to 56.7 in September from 56.9 in the previous month, however beating analysts’ expectations of 56.0. Based...
US indices launched today's cash trading higher ADP above expectations Bionano Genomics (BNGO.US) stock surges after positive OGM study Major...
The OPEC + meeting has started. The first reports say that production is cut by 2 million barrels per day. However, on closer inspection, the cuts are...
ADP report on change in US employment in September was released at 1:15 pm BST. Data was expected to show an increase of 200k jobs following a 132k increase...
DE30 under downward pressure Market discounts weaker PMI data for services Wednesday's session on the Old Continent brings...
The cryptocurrency market reacted with moderate euphoria to the powerful rebound of Wall Street indices. Recall, the Dow Jones, S&P500 and NASDAQ gained...
Yesterday CD Projekt released its first strategy update since March 2021. We got a powerful dose of ambitious plans and announcements that give the Witcher...
A significant improvement in market moods could be spotted at the beginning of a new month with US indices rallying during the first two sessions of October....
OPEC+ is set to announce output levels for November today. Cartel's meeting will begin at 1:00 pm BST. Expectations are for a major production cut...
European indices set for flat or slightly lower opening OPEC+ may decide on a 2 million barrel output cut ADP report expected to...
US indices had another stellar session in a row. S&P 500 gained 3.06%, Dow Jones jumped 2.80% and Nasdaq rallied 3.34%. Russell 2000 gained 3.91% Indices...
European indices extended gains for the third day on Tuesday, with the German DAX up 3.78% amid hopes that major central banks will follow RBA footsteps...
Twitter (TWTR.US) stock surges over 17.0% after Bloomberg reported that Tesla CEO again proposed buying the social media giant at the originally agreed...
US500 rose nearly 3.0% on Tuesday, tracking the rebound in global equities amid hopes that recent data could drive FED to ease the pace of tightening....
