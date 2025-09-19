NATGAS price fell after EIA report
The US Energy Information Administration reported today that domestic supplies of natural gas increased by 77 billion cubic feet for the week ended September...
ธนาคารกลางญี่ปุ่น (BOJ) คงอัตราดอกเบี้ยนโยบายไว้ที่ 0.50% ด้วยคะแนนเสียง 7–2 โดย Hajime Takata และ Naoki Tamura ลงมติให้ปรับขึ้นเป็น 0.75% ก้าวใหม่สู่การปกติ: BOJ จะเริ่มขายกองทุน ETF (และ J-REIT) ที่ถืออยู่ กำหนดกรอบไว้ราว ¥620,000 ล้าน/ปี สำหรับ ETF ซึ่งเทียบเท่าประมาณ 0.05% ของปริมาณการซื้อขายรายวัน หลังการตัดสินใจ...
บริษัทแห่งสัปดาห์ – Micron Technology (18.09.2025) Micron Technology เป็นหนึ่งในผู้ผลิตชิปหน่วยความจำ (DRAM) และแฟลช NAND ชั้นนำของโลก บริษัทมีบทบาทสำคัญในตลาดเซมิคอนดักเตอร์ โดยเฉพาะสำหรับคอมพิวเตอร์ สมาร์ทโฟน และศูนย์ข้อมูล จุดเด่นสัปดาห์นี้: ราคาหุ้นปรับตัวขึ้นจากความคาดหวังต่ออุปสงค์หน่วยความจำที่เพิ่มขึ้น ผลประกอบการล่าสุดและแนวโน้มรายได้สอดคล้องกับการฟื้นตัวของตลาดเซมิคอนดักเตอร์ นักลงทุนจับตาความร่วมมือและโครงการวิจัยพัฒนาที่อาจเพิ่มความสามารถการแข่งขันของบริษัท ภาพรวมตลาด: Micron...
ทันทีหลังการตัดสินใจ เราเห็นดอลลาร์อ่อนค่าลงอย่างชัดเจน ซึ่งสอดคล้องกับความคาดหวัง แต่ยังมีความไม่แน่นอนเกี่ยวกับการคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยของ Fed นี่ถือเป็นการลดดอกเบี้ยครั้งแรกของปีนี้ หลังจากที่ปีก่อน Fed ลดดอกเบี้ยไปแล้ว 3 ครั้ง รวม 100 จุดฐาน อย่างไรก็ตาม ความอ่อนค่าของดอลลาร์และการปรับขึ้นของวอลล์สตรีทในช่วงแรกไม่ยืดเยื้อ การคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยกลางปีนี้ชี้ไปที่การลดดอกเบี้ยได้อีก...
Uranium Energy Corp is currently the largest U.S. producer of uranium. In the United States, production of the strategic raw material is only just recovering....
Important decision in the short-term support area. D1 chart The DE30 continues to fall on Thursday, hitting a strong area of support for the second...
US indices launched today's cash trading lower Mixed retail sales report Union Pacific (UNP.US) stock surges after deal with unions averts strike US...
Industrial production in the US decreased to -0.20 % in August, from 0.6% MoM increase in July and missing market consensus of a 0.1% MoM...
The world is facing the challenge of meeting growing global demand for electricity. With a growing population and more electricity-powered technologies...
US retail sales data for August was released at 1:30 pm BST. Report turned out to be mixed and and did not trigger any major moves on the...
US retail sales data for August is a key macro release of the day. Report will be released at 1:30 pm BST and is expected to show no growth (0.0% MoM)...
Gas is reducing the recent gains quite strongly, after an agreement has probably been reached with the trade unions of the American railways. It is worth...
DE30 attacks support at $13,000 level Management sells Delivery Hero shares Thursday's session on the markets of the Old Continent...
Right-wing parties set to win majority in Swedish elections Sweden's PM Andersson announced resignation Economic policies unlikely...
Developers have confirmed the success of the Ethereum network transformation. Despite the success, the price of the token is still oscillating around $1,600....
Ethereum Merge has been completed today at 8:00 am BST and is said to be successful. This was a massive event for the cryptocurrency and could change the...
European markets set for flat opening US retails sales for August in the spotlight Putin-Xi meeting in Uzbekistan European...
US indices finished yesterday's higher but the scale of the move was nowhere near the scale of sell-off from the day before. S&P 500 gained...
Major European indices finished today's session lower, with the DAX falling by 1.22% and the CAC40 declining 0.33%. The PPI reading turned...
Nucor (NUE.US) stock plunged nearly 10.0% on Wednesday after the steel producer issued weak financial guidance for Q3. The company forecasts earnings to...
Google made the 'Ethereum Merge' tracker available two days ago. The transformation will take place at a difficulty of TTD 58750000 i.e. in about...
Could the dynamic counteroffensive of the Ukrainian troops which sparked optimism on European stock exchanges be the first sign of sentiment shift and...
