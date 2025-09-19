US indices under selling pressure📉
US indices react with declines to Powell's decisive short speech in Jackson Hole: Fed won't make a mistake and allow itself to pause too...
ข่าวในตลาดฟอเร็ก
ธนาคารกลางญี่ปุ่น (BOJ) คงอัตราดอกเบี้ยนโยบายไว้ที่ 0.50% ด้วยคะแนนเสียง 7–2 โดย Hajime Takata และ Naoki Tamura ลงมติให้ปรับขึ้นเป็น 0.75% ก้าวใหม่สู่การปกติ: BOJ จะเริ่มขายกองทุน ETF (และ J-REIT) ที่ถืออยู่ กำหนดกรอบไว้ราว ¥620,000 ล้าน/ปี สำหรับ ETF ซึ่งเทียบเท่าประมาณ 0.05% ของปริมาณการซื้อขายรายวัน หลังการตัดสินใจ...
เพิ่มเติม
บริษัทแห่งสัปดาห์ – Micron Technology (18.09.2025) Micron Technology เป็นหนึ่งในผู้ผลิตชิปหน่วยความจำ (DRAM) และแฟลช NAND ชั้นนำของโลก บริษัทมีบทบาทสำคัญในตลาดเซมิคอนดักเตอร์ โดยเฉพาะสำหรับคอมพิวเตอร์ สมาร์ทโฟน และศูนย์ข้อมูล จุดเด่นสัปดาห์นี้: ราคาหุ้นปรับตัวขึ้นจากความคาดหวังต่ออุปสงค์หน่วยความจำที่เพิ่มขึ้น ผลประกอบการล่าสุดและแนวโน้มรายได้สอดคล้องกับการฟื้นตัวของตลาดเซมิคอนดักเตอร์ นักลงทุนจับตาความร่วมมือและโครงการวิจัยพัฒนาที่อาจเพิ่มความสามารถการแข่งขันของบริษัท ภาพรวมตลาด: Micron...
เพิ่มเติม
ทันทีหลังการตัดสินใจ เราเห็นดอลลาร์อ่อนค่าลงอย่างชัดเจน ซึ่งสอดคล้องกับความคาดหวัง แต่ยังมีความไม่แน่นอนเกี่ยวกับการคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยของ Fed นี่ถือเป็นการลดดอกเบี้ยครั้งแรกของปีนี้ หลังจากที่ปีก่อน Fed ลดดอกเบี้ยไปแล้ว 3 ครั้ง รวม 100 จุดฐาน อย่างไรก็ตาม ความอ่อนค่าของดอลลาร์และการปรับขึ้นของวอลล์สตรีทในช่วงแรกไม่ยืดเยื้อ การคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยกลางปีนี้ชี้ไปที่การลดดอกเบี้ยได้อีก...
เพิ่มเติม
US indices react with declines to Powell's decisive short speech in Jackson Hole: Fed won't make a mistake and allow itself to pause too...
Wall Street drops after Powell's speech, supply endures downward trading. US100 drops below 13 000 points. Source: xStation 5
US Univ Of Michigan Sentiment Aug : 58.2 (est 55.5; prev 55.1) - Current Conditions: 58.6 (est 55.6; prev 55.5) - Expectation: 58.0 (est 55.0; prev...
Powell's comments: The longer high inflation persists, the more likely it will become entrenched. Size of Sept. rate hike dependent on data Will...
The US stock market starts today's trading flat Investors await Jerome Powell's speech at 3 pm BST A range...
Core PCE inflation, June. Actual: 4.6% YoY. Expected: 4.7% YoY. Previous: 4.8% YoY Personal spending, June. Actual: 0.1% MoM. Expected: 0.4% MoM....
The end of the week brings a sell-off in the cryptocurrency market, which reacts with declines in the face of risk aversion ahead of Jerome Powell's...
Electronic Arts (EA.US), a well-known video game company, is rallying around 15% in US pre-market trading today. Jump was triggered by media reports saying...
DE30 falls below the 38.2% Fibo retracement GfK Consumer sentiment worsened in September The last trading session this...
Market looks to be in a wait-and-see mode ahead of a speech from the Fed Chair at Jackson Hole Symposium today. Powell will speak at 3:00 pm BST and the...
Speech from Fed Chair Powell is a main event of the day. Jerome Powell will deliver opening remarks during Jackson Hole Symposium, today at 3:00 pm BST....
European indices set for more or less flat opening Powell to speak at Jackson Hole symposium today Core PCE inflation data for July...
US indices had a solid session yesterday with all major Wall Street benchmarks booking significant gains. S&P 500 gained 1.41%, Dow Jones moved...
On Thursday, we saw slightly better sentiment in the stock market, the main indices from the Old Continent ended the session higher, nevertheless,...
Further revelations of energy blackmail by Russia are beginning to prompt more countries to diversify their energy sources and return to nuclear power....
US, EIA natural gas storage. Actual: 60 bcf. Expected: 54 bcf. Previous: 18 bcf
The US stock market starts today's trading slightly higher A series of data from the US economy Today's trading session...
US, annualized GDP report for Q2 2022 (revision). Actual: -0.6% First release: -0.9% US, jobless claims. Actual: 243k. Expected: 254k. Previous:...
It looks almost certain that Europe is heading for the biggest energy crisis in history. European countries made themselves dependent on energy imports...
ประเทศที่คุณเลือกไม่ได้รับการให้บริการ โปรดเลือกประเทศอื่น
การเปลี่ยนภาษามีผลกับการเปลี่ยนแปลงหน่วยงานควบคุม