ธนาคารกลางญี่ปุ่น (BOJ) คงอัตราดอกเบี้ยนโยบายไว้ที่ 0.50% ด้วยคะแนนเสียง 7–2 โดย Hajime Takata และ Naoki Tamura ลงมติให้ปรับขึ้นเป็น 0.75% ก้าวใหม่สู่การปกติ: BOJ จะเริ่มขายกองทุน ETF (และ J-REIT) ที่ถืออยู่ กำหนดกรอบไว้ราว ¥620,000 ล้าน/ปี สำหรับ ETF ซึ่งเทียบเท่าประมาณ 0.05% ของปริมาณการซื้อขายรายวัน หลังการตัดสินใจ...
บริษัทแห่งสัปดาห์ – Micron Technology (18.09.2025) Micron Technology เป็นหนึ่งในผู้ผลิตชิปหน่วยความจำ (DRAM) และแฟลช NAND ชั้นนำของโลก บริษัทมีบทบาทสำคัญในตลาดเซมิคอนดักเตอร์ โดยเฉพาะสำหรับคอมพิวเตอร์ สมาร์ทโฟน และศูนย์ข้อมูล จุดเด่นสัปดาห์นี้: ราคาหุ้นปรับตัวขึ้นจากความคาดหวังต่ออุปสงค์หน่วยความจำที่เพิ่มขึ้น ผลประกอบการล่าสุดและแนวโน้มรายได้สอดคล้องกับการฟื้นตัวของตลาดเซมิคอนดักเตอร์ นักลงทุนจับตาความร่วมมือและโครงการวิจัยพัฒนาที่อาจเพิ่มความสามารถการแข่งขันของบริษัท ภาพรวมตลาด: Micron...
ทันทีหลังการตัดสินใจ เราเห็นดอลลาร์อ่อนค่าลงอย่างชัดเจน ซึ่งสอดคล้องกับความคาดหวัง แต่ยังมีความไม่แน่นอนเกี่ยวกับการคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยของ Fed นี่ถือเป็นการลดดอกเบี้ยครั้งแรกของปีนี้ หลังจากที่ปีก่อน Fed ลดดอกเบี้ยไปแล้ว 3 ครั้ง รวม 100 จุดฐาน อย่างไรก็ตาม ความอ่อนค่าของดอลลาร์และการปรับขึ้นของวอลล์สตรีทในช่วงแรกไม่ยืดเยื้อ การคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยกลางปีนี้ชี้ไปที่การลดดอกเบี้ยได้อีก...
The German leading index is struggling to initiate a stronger recovery. D1 chart The DE30 is stuck in Tuesday's trading range as the breakouts...
Chinese equity indices, especially HSCEI (CHNComp), rallied during a session today. Announcement of a new, big round of stimulus can be named as a reason...
European stock markets set for higher opening ECB minutes and US Q2 GDP report revision Jackson Hole agenda to be released tonight Futures...
US indices finished yesterday's trading slightly higher, snapping a 3-day long downward streak. S&P 500 gained 0.29%, Dow Jones moved 0.18%...
The dollar maintains its position, today the USD strengthened most strongly against the NZD, where the movement in the evening hours reaches almost...
DE30 We will start today's analysis with the German stock index. DE30 has come under selling pressure in recent days by which an important...
President Biden is expected to announce today details of a program to cancel up to $10,000 in student loans for millions of Americans who earn no...
The US has rejected all additional conditions requested by Iran. Moreover, the U.S. demands the lifting of all restrictions on international inspections...
Iran's Foreign Minister has announced that the State has received a US response on proposed solutions to the nuclear deal and is now proceeding to...
Advance Auto Parts is a major supplier of automotive replacement parts and components to the US aftermarket. The company reported financial results for...
3:30 pm BST - DOE report on oil inventories. Oil inventories. Actual: -3.28 mb. Expected: -1.5 mb (API: -5.63 mb) Gasoline inventories. Actual:...
3:00 pm BST - US, pending home sales for July. Actual: --1.0% MoM. Expected: -3.9% MoM. Previous: -8.6% MoM
US stock market starts today's trading in mixed mood No increase in US durable goods orders Today's trading session...
1:30 pm BST - US, durable goods orders for July. Headline. Actual: 0% MoM. Expected: 0.5% MoM. Previous: 2.0% MoM Ex-transportation. Actual:...
DE30 close to yesterday's levels Retail and automotive under selling pressure Today's trading on Europe's largest...
The market capitalization of the cryptocurrency market has once again fallen below $1 trillion, and the largest NFT exchange, OpenSea has recently registered...
A recent upward correction on US indices has been halted in mid-August 2022. Taking a look at US small-cap Russell 2000 index (US2000) at a daily interval,...
