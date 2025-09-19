Economic calendar: Second-tier data from the United States
European stock markets set for slightly lower opening US durable goods orders and housing market data for July DOE report on watch...
ข่าวในตลาดฟอเร็ก
ธนาคารกลางญี่ปุ่น (BOJ) คงอัตราดอกเบี้ยนโยบายไว้ที่ 0.50% ด้วยคะแนนเสียง 7–2 โดย Hajime Takata และ Naoki Tamura ลงมติให้ปรับขึ้นเป็น 0.75% ก้าวใหม่สู่การปกติ: BOJ จะเริ่มขายกองทุน ETF (และ J-REIT) ที่ถืออยู่ กำหนดกรอบไว้ราว ¥620,000 ล้าน/ปี สำหรับ ETF ซึ่งเทียบเท่าประมาณ 0.05% ของปริมาณการซื้อขายรายวัน หลังการตัดสินใจ...
บริษัทแห่งสัปดาห์ – Micron Technology (18.09.2025) Micron Technology เป็นหนึ่งในผู้ผลิตชิปหน่วยความจำ (DRAM) และแฟลช NAND ชั้นนำของโลก บริษัทมีบทบาทสำคัญในตลาดเซมิคอนดักเตอร์ โดยเฉพาะสำหรับคอมพิวเตอร์ สมาร์ทโฟน และศูนย์ข้อมูล จุดเด่นสัปดาห์นี้: ราคาหุ้นปรับตัวขึ้นจากความคาดหวังต่ออุปสงค์หน่วยความจำที่เพิ่มขึ้น ผลประกอบการล่าสุดและแนวโน้มรายได้สอดคล้องกับการฟื้นตัวของตลาดเซมิคอนดักเตอร์ นักลงทุนจับตาความร่วมมือและโครงการวิจัยพัฒนาที่อาจเพิ่มความสามารถการแข่งขันของบริษัท ภาพรวมตลาด: Micron...
ทันทีหลังการตัดสินใจ เราเห็นดอลลาร์อ่อนค่าลงอย่างชัดเจน ซึ่งสอดคล้องกับความคาดหวัง แต่ยังมีความไม่แน่นอนเกี่ยวกับการคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยของ Fed นี่ถือเป็นการลดดอกเบี้ยครั้งแรกของปีนี้ หลังจากที่ปีก่อน Fed ลดดอกเบี้ยไปแล้ว 3 ครั้ง รวม 100 จุดฐาน อย่างไรก็ตาม ความอ่อนค่าของดอลลาร์และการปรับขึ้นของวอลล์สตรีทในช่วงแรกไม่ยืดเยื้อ การคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยกลางปีนี้ชี้ไปที่การลดดอกเบี้ยได้อีก...
US indices finished yesterday's trading lower, although scale of declines was nowhere near as big as on Monday. S&P 500 dropped 0.22%, Dow...
- Most indices from European economies gave preliminary indications that activity fell below 50 points in August - PMI indices in the US also scored...
The Nowcast model from the Cleveland Fed shows that at this point for August we should expect minimal increases in CPI inflation on a monthly basis and...
CNN reports that Iran is dropping key demands in the nuclear deal, which could lead to an early agreement. Previously, pressure for an agreement was presented...
Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway fund took an interest in Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter of the year, acquiring a 20% stake as part of...
Breaking news, OPEC+ may consider cutting production when Iran would return to the market. This is a possibility with the nuclear deal, which has been...
U.S. new home sales for July fall to 511,000 with expectations of 575,000 and with the previous level of 590,000. This is a decline of 12.6% m/m! In...
2:45 pm BST - US, flash PMI indices for August Manufacturing. Actual: 51,3. Expected: 51.9. Previous: 52.2 Services. Actual: 44,1. ...
The US stock market begins today's trading in mixed moods Expectations for PMI data and new home sales Today's...
Oil Oil prices move higher after Saudi Arabia said OPEC+ is ready to intervene as fundamentals and prices got disconnected According to...
The mood on the German stock market is trying to stabilize after yesterday's sell-off. Markets are still assessing what interest rate hikes we can...
European equity indices started today's trading on a weaker footing with the majority of blue chips benchmark from the Old Continent starting today's...
Flash PMI indices for August from major European economies were released this morning. Data from France released at 8:15 am BST turned out to be disappointing...
European stock markets set for lower opening Flash PMIs from Europe and the United States Weekly API report on US oil inventories Futures...
US indices finished yesterday's trading lower following a poor performance of European equities. S&P 500 dropped 2.14%, Dow Jones moved 1.91%...
Parity has reappeared on the EURUSD due to the energy threat in Europe. Strong increases in gas prices are leading to extreme electricity prices...
The EURUSD has pierced the previous month's lows below parity and is trading at its lowest since December 2002. The weakness of the euro is dictated...
Of recent note, the Ford Motor (F.US) company has confirmed its intention to lay off 3,000 employees at its subsidiaries in the US, Canada and India. The...
