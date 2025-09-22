📈 3 markets to watch amid French elections
Second round of French presidential elections will be held this Sunday, April 24. As expected, incumbent president Emmanuel Macron and far-right candidate...
เหตุการณ์สำคัญที่สุดของเดือนนี้ได้ผ่านไปแล้ว: เฟดตัดสินใจปรับลดดอกเบี้ยครั้งแรกของปี วันนี้ยังเป็น “Triple Witching Day” วันที่สัญญาฟิวเจอร์สและออปชันบนหุ้นและดัชนีหมดอายุ ซึ่งเป็นสัญญาณสิ้นสุดไตรมาสด้วย ช่วงเวลาดังกล่าวมักทำให้ตลาดการเงินผันผวนมากขึ้น เมื่อดัชนีและทองคำอยู่ใกล้ระดับสูงสุดในประวัติศาสตร์...
ธนาคารกลางญี่ปุ่น (BOJ) คงอัตราดอกเบี้ยนโยบายไว้ที่ 0.50% ด้วยคะแนนเสียง 7–2 โดย Hajime Takata และ Naoki Tamura ลงมติให้ปรับขึ้นเป็น 0.75% ก้าวใหม่สู่การปกติ: BOJ จะเริ่มขายกองทุน ETF (และ J-REIT) ที่ถืออยู่ กำหนดกรอบไว้ราว ¥620,000 ล้าน/ปี สำหรับ ETF ซึ่งเทียบเท่าประมาณ 0.05% ของปริมาณการซื้อขายรายวัน หลังการตัดสินใจ...
บริษัทแห่งสัปดาห์ – Micron Technology (18.09.2025) Micron Technology เป็นหนึ่งในผู้ผลิตชิปหน่วยความจำ (DRAM) และแฟลช NAND ชั้นนำของโลก บริษัทมีบทบาทสำคัญในตลาดเซมิคอนดักเตอร์ โดยเฉพาะสำหรับคอมพิวเตอร์ สมาร์ทโฟน และศูนย์ข้อมูล จุดเด่นสัปดาห์นี้: ราคาหุ้นปรับตัวขึ้นจากความคาดหวังต่ออุปสงค์หน่วยความจำที่เพิ่มขึ้น ผลประกอบการล่าสุดและแนวโน้มรายได้สอดคล้องกับการฟื้นตัวของตลาดเซมิคอนดักเตอร์ นักลงทุนจับตาความร่วมมือและโครงการวิจัยพัฒนาที่อาจเพิ่มความสามารถการแข่งขันของบริษัท ภาพรวมตลาด: Micron...
The German benchmark index is fighting against the medium-term downtrend. D1 chart The DE30 continued its recovery on Thursday, testing the 50-day...
Tesla (TSLA.US) shares are already gaining nearly 8% in pre-market trading after releasing solid financial results for Q1 2022 that exceeded Wall...
IBM reported Q1 2022 results on Tuesday Sales and profit lower than in Q1 2022 Results mixed compared to market's forecasts Full-year...
European indices trade mostly higher DE30 breaks above 14,500 pts Sartorius jumps after Q1 earnings European stock market...
EURUSD has been trading in a downtrend for some time already. Nevertheless, an attempt to launch a recovery move could have been spotted yesterday, triggered...
European stock markets set for slightly higher opening Speeches from Fed and BoE chiefs Revised European CPI data for March European...
US indices finished yesterday's trading mixed. Dow Jones gained 0.71%, S&P/ASX 500 finished flat while Nasdaq dropped 1.22%. Russell 2000...
European indices finished today's session higher, with DAX 30 added 1.47% as upbeat corporate earnings from Heineken, Danone and ASML overshadowed...
Today FED Daly's presented her opinion regarding central bank potential tightening plans> The US has reached full employment It is appropriate...
Lululemon (LULU.US) revealed ambitious plans recently. The athletic apparel retailer expects to double its 2021 revenue to $12.5 billion by 2026, helped...
DE30 First, let's look at the German DAX index (DE30). Looking at the H4 interval, one can see that sellers failed to realize the textbook range...
Report from the US Department of Energy caused some moves on the oil market. Crude inventories fell unexpectedly while gasoline stockpiles dropped...
US stocks mixed Netflix (NFLX.US) weigh on tech stocks IBM (IBM.US) stock surges after upbeat quarterly results Major Wall Street indices launched...
Canada’s annual inflation rate increased to 6.70 % in March from 5.7 % in February and well above market expectations of a 6.1% rise....
Marine Le Pen, leader of the populist-chauvinist National Rally, will probably lose against Emmanuel Macron on Sunday. That would be a relief, but this...
Abbott Laboratories (ABT.US) stock fell over 2.0% in pre-market despite the fact that medical devices and health care companies posted quarterly figures...
Tesla to report earnings after Wall Street session today Market expects earnings to more than double More than 60% jump in revenue...
Euro rebounded sharply against the US dollar after ECB Kazaks indicated that the QE program could end at the start of the third quarter. Earlier, Christine...
