Weekly cryptocurrency market report (04.03.2022)
The situation in the cryptocurrency market remains uncertain, despite speculation about the growing interest in digital assets by Russian oligarchs....
ข่าวในตลาดฟอเร็ก
เหตุการณ์สำคัญที่สุดของเดือนนี้ได้ผ่านไปแล้ว: เฟดตัดสินใจปรับลดดอกเบี้ยครั้งแรกของปี วันนี้ยังเป็น “Triple Witching Day” วันที่สัญญาฟิวเจอร์สและออปชันบนหุ้นและดัชนีหมดอายุ ซึ่งเป็นสัญญาณสิ้นสุดไตรมาสด้วย ช่วงเวลาดังกล่าวมักทำให้ตลาดการเงินผันผวนมากขึ้น เมื่อดัชนีและทองคำอยู่ใกล้ระดับสูงสุดในประวัติศาสตร์...
ธนาคารกลางญี่ปุ่น (BOJ) คงอัตราดอกเบี้ยนโยบายไว้ที่ 0.50% ด้วยคะแนนเสียง 7–2 โดย Hajime Takata และ Naoki Tamura ลงมติให้ปรับขึ้นเป็น 0.75% ก้าวใหม่สู่การปกติ: BOJ จะเริ่มขายกองทุน ETF (และ J-REIT) ที่ถืออยู่ กำหนดกรอบไว้ราว ¥620,000 ล้าน/ปี สำหรับ ETF ซึ่งเทียบเท่าประมาณ 0.05% ของปริมาณการซื้อขายรายวัน หลังการตัดสินใจ...
บริษัทแห่งสัปดาห์ – Micron Technology (18.09.2025) Micron Technology เป็นหนึ่งในผู้ผลิตชิปหน่วยความจำ (DRAM) และแฟลช NAND ชั้นนำของโลก บริษัทมีบทบาทสำคัญในตลาดเซมิคอนดักเตอร์ โดยเฉพาะสำหรับคอมพิวเตอร์ สมาร์ทโฟน และศูนย์ข้อมูล จุดเด่นสัปดาห์นี้: ราคาหุ้นปรับตัวขึ้นจากความคาดหวังต่ออุปสงค์หน่วยความจำที่เพิ่มขึ้น ผลประกอบการล่าสุดและแนวโน้มรายได้สอดคล้องกับการฟื้นตัวของตลาดเซมิคอนดักเตอร์ นักลงทุนจับตาความร่วมมือและโครงการวิจัยพัฒนาที่อาจเพิ่มความสามารถการแข่งขันของบริษัท ภาพรวมตลาด: Micron...
US stocks opened lower as Russian aggression escalates NFP report above expectations Gap (GPS.US) stock surges on upbeat quarterly results Major...
The US economy unexpectedly added 678k jobs in February, compared to 467k increase in January and well above market expectations of 400k....
Bitcoin fell for the third straight day on Friday as war in Ukraine intensified and rising oil prices pushed the U.S. dollar higher. The major cryptocurrency...
Risk-off moods can be spotted during the European trading session today with equities and EUR dropping hard. The main currency pair dropped below the 1.10...
European stocks trade lower DE30 tests 61.8% retracement of upward move launched in November 2020 Daimler Truck Holding and Hannover...
Oil prices were rallying since the start of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Crude caught a bid as investors feared that conflict would disrupt Russian...
European stock markets set to open lower Attack on Ukraine nuclear power plant dominates headlines US NFP report for February to...
Wall Street indices moved lower yesterday. S&P 500 dropped 0.53%, Dow Jones moved 0.29% lower and Nasdaq declined 1.56%. Russell 2000 dropped...
European indexes finished sharply lower Increased volatility on Wall Street New sanctions on pro-Putin oligarchs and their families Oil fails...
Global indices rebounded slightly following news from the second round of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia delegates. The Ukrainian negotiator said...
Burlington Stores (BURL.US) stock plunges over 10% during today's session after the department store company posted disappointing quarterly figures. Burlington...
Ukraine and Russia as coffee importers War causes a lot of uncertainty in the markets, especially when both sides of the conflict are also important...
Global stock markets pulled back in the afternoon erasing early gains amid more hawkish remarks from Powell and potential further sanctions against Russia....
The ISM Services PMI for the US fell to 56.50 in February from 59.9 in the previous month, well below analysts’ expectations of 61.0. Factory...
US stock opened higher Iranian deal could be finalized shortly Weekly jobless claims fell more than expected Snowflake (SNOW.US) stock sinks amid...
Reza Zandi, a well-known reporter following Middle East oil markets, wrote on Twitter that the Iran nuclear deal has been agreed on and is expected to...
The number of Americans filling for unemployment benefits was 0.215 million in the week ended February 26, compared to 0.232 million reported in...
Western countries hit Russia with far-reaching sanctions Russia retaliates and imposes sanctions on Western world Russian stocks...
