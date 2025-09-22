Morning wrap (16.12.2021)
In spite of FOMC decision yesterday being rather hawkish, US indices experienced a massive reversal after the announcement and recovered from earlier...
เหตุการณ์สำคัญที่สุดของเดือนนี้ได้ผ่านไปแล้ว: เฟดตัดสินใจปรับลดดอกเบี้ยครั้งแรกของปี วันนี้ยังเป็น “Triple Witching Day” วันที่สัญญาฟิวเจอร์สและออปชันบนหุ้นและดัชนีหมดอายุ ซึ่งเป็นสัญญาณสิ้นสุดไตรมาสด้วย ช่วงเวลาดังกล่าวมักทำให้ตลาดการเงินผันผวนมากขึ้น เมื่อดัชนีและทองคำอยู่ใกล้ระดับสูงสุดในประวัติศาสตร์...
ธนาคารกลางญี่ปุ่น (BOJ) คงอัตราดอกเบี้ยนโยบายไว้ที่ 0.50% ด้วยคะแนนเสียง 7–2 โดย Hajime Takata และ Naoki Tamura ลงมติให้ปรับขึ้นเป็น 0.75% ก้าวใหม่สู่การปกติ: BOJ จะเริ่มขายกองทุน ETF (และ J-REIT) ที่ถืออยู่ กำหนดกรอบไว้ราว ¥620,000 ล้าน/ปี สำหรับ ETF ซึ่งเทียบเท่าประมาณ 0.05% ของปริมาณการซื้อขายรายวัน หลังการตัดสินใจ...
บริษัทแห่งสัปดาห์ – Micron Technology (18.09.2025) Micron Technology เป็นหนึ่งในผู้ผลิตชิปหน่วยความจำ (DRAM) และแฟลช NAND ชั้นนำของโลก บริษัทมีบทบาทสำคัญในตลาดเซมิคอนดักเตอร์ โดยเฉพาะสำหรับคอมพิวเตอร์ สมาร์ทโฟน และศูนย์ข้อมูล จุดเด่นสัปดาห์นี้: ราคาหุ้นปรับตัวขึ้นจากความคาดหวังต่ออุปสงค์หน่วยความจำที่เพิ่มขึ้น ผลประกอบการล่าสุดและแนวโน้มรายได้สอดคล้องกับการฟื้นตัวของตลาดเซมิคอนดักเตอร์ นักลงทุนจับตาความร่วมมือและโครงการวิจัยพัฒนาที่อาจเพิ่มความสามารถการแข่งขันของบริษัท ภาพรวมตลาด: Micron...
Mixed moods in Europe FED doubles the pace of tapering Oil stockpiles in the US fell more than expected European indices finished today's...
The press conference of FED chairman Jerome Powell has just ended and its course was in line with market expectations. Here are they key takeaways from...
It’s not only doubling the taper – one of the messages from the materials is much steeper before curve of future expected rate increases. The...
The Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) has just announced its latest monetary policy decision. The US central bank left interest rates unchanged as expected. The...
Vir Biotechnology (VIR.US) stock soars more than 14.0% after the drugmaker announced that recent data regarding its Covid-19 antibody therapy, which was...
US retail trade rose 0.3% from a month earlier in November after surging 1.8% in October and well below market expectations of 0.8%, adding to signs of...
Report from the US Department of Energy failed to trigger big moves on the oil market. Crude inventories fell more than expected while gasoline...
Traders are waiting for the FOMC decision scheduled for 7:00 pm GMT. Volatility is expected to be elevated across many markets. US100, GOLD and DE30 usually...
US stock opened lower Retail sales well below forecasts Fed policy decision in the evening Eli Lilly (LLY.US) stock surges on upbeat guidance US...
US retail sales data for November was released at 1:30 pm GMT. Report turned out to be weaker than expected but it did not trigger any major...
European markets trade mixed DE30 tests 200-hour moving average Daimler to pay out 2021 bonuses of up to €6,000 per worker European...
Fed to conclude a “meeting of the Year” today Quicker taper and hints on rate hikes expected Decision at 7pm GMT, conference...
The Federal Reserve will announce the latest monetary policy decision today at 7:00 pm GMT. A decision to accelerate the pace of tapering of asset purchases...
European markets set to open flat Fed policy decision in the evening US retail sales expected increase in November for the fourth...
US indices dropped yesterday but managed to close off the daily lows. S&P 500 dropped 0.75%, Dow Jones moved 0.30% lower and Nasdaq dipped 1.14% Trading...
Mixed moods in Europe Wall Street slides ahead of FED meeting Precious metals took a hit after US PPI inflation reading Dogecoin gains after Musk's...
The main US stock indices started today’s trading today below yesterday's close. Despite an attempt to rebound in the first minutes of the session,...
Beyond Meat (BYND.US) shares surged more than 7.0% during today's session after Piper Sandler upgraded its investment stance on the maker of plant-based...
