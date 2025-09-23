DE30 hits fresh all-time high
DAX reaches new record high European shares on course for 10th day of gains Adidas (ADS.DE) is selling Reebok to Authentic Brands European...
ข่าวในตลาดฟอเร็ก
น้ำมันดิบ น้ำมันดิบยังคงเผชิญแรงกดดันจากความคาดหมายว่าจะมีอุปทานล้นตลาดจนถึงสิ้นปีนี้และต่อไปในปีหน้า ปัจจุบันยังไม่มีสัญญาณภัยคุกคามต่ออุปทานโดยตรง เนื่องจากสหรัฐฯ และยุโรปยังไม่ได้ออกมาตรการคว่ำบาตรเข้มงวดต่อรัสเซีย อิรักได้บรรลุข้อตกลงกับรัฐบาลภูมิภาคเคิร์ด (KRG) ในการกลับมาส่งออกน้ำมันไปตุรกีผ่านท่อที่ผ่านเขตเคิร์ด ในขณะเดียวกัน...
คริปโตเคอเรนซีเปิดการซื้อขายวันจันทร์ด้วยการร่วงลงอย่างหนัก หลังแรงขายทำให้เกิดการลิควิดกว่า 1.7 พันล้านดอลลาร์ ดัชนีดอลลาร์สหรัฐลดลงมากกว่า 0.2% ในวันนี้ แต่ไม่ได้ช่วยให้ราคาบิทคอยน์ฟื้นตัวได้ ตรงกันข้ามกับราคาทองคำที่พุ่งขึ้นกว่า 1% แตะเหนือ 3,700 ดอลลาร์ต่อออนซ์ ขณะที่บิทคอยน์ไม่สามารถตามแนวโน้มขาขึ้นเดียวกันได้ แม้จะไม่มีปัจจัยชัดเจนที่กดดันตลาด...
เหตุการณ์สำคัญที่สุดของเดือนนี้ได้ผ่านไปแล้ว: เฟดตัดสินใจปรับลดดอกเบี้ยครั้งแรกของปี วันนี้ยังเป็น “Triple Witching Day” วันที่สัญญาฟิวเจอร์สและออปชันบนหุ้นและดัชนีหมดอายุ ซึ่งเป็นสัญญาณสิ้นสุดไตรมาสด้วย ช่วงเวลาดังกล่าวมักทำให้ตลาดการเงินผันผวนมากขึ้น เมื่อดัชนีและทองคำอยู่ใกล้ระดับสูงสุดในประวัติศาสตร์...
EURAUD pair has been moving in a downward trend recently. Nevertheless, looking at the H1 interval, the downtrend line was broken, and we are currently...
European markets expected to open flat US Consumer Sentiment in focus Eurozone trade balance figures Futures markets point to a more or less...
US indices finished yesterday's trading mostly higher. S&P 500 gained 0.30%, Dow Jones added 0.04% and Nasdaq moved 0.35% higher. Russell...
European indices mostly higher DE30 and US500 at new record highs US PPI inflation running hot Thursday’s session...
Palantir Technologies (PLTR.US) jumped more than 10% during today’s US session after its second-quarter results turned out to be exceptionally strong. The...
US PPI surged at record pace in July Rising concerns about supply chains amid China’s new restrictions The spread between CPI...
Cryptocurrencies have experienced a pullback during today’s session. Bitcoin was unable to break above the resistance area near $46,500, which we...
Equity markets basically unchanged on Thursday Bond yields tick up higher after high PPI inflation print eBay’s third-quarter...
A set of US economic data has just been released. First of all, the PPI inflation print for the month of July turned out to be higher than expected. PPI...
The German benchmark index is testing the all-time high. Will the rally continue or is a short-term double top looming? D1 chart The DE30 gains around...
European indices trade mostly higher Eurozone industrial output fell more than forecast Delivery Hero (DHER.DE) raises 2021 outlook European...
GBPUSD pair yesterday bounced off the major resistance at 1.3880 which is additionally strengthened by 200 SMA (red line) and upper limit of the 1:1 structure....
European markets set to open slightly lower US jobless claims and producer price index for July UK economy expands 4.8% in Q2 European...
US indices finished yesterday's session mostly higher. S&P 500 gained 0.25%, Dow Jones added 0.62% and Russell 2000 moved 0.39% higher. Nasdaq...
US and European indices at fresh record highs US inflation rate remains at 13-year high US crude stocks drop less than forecast Washington urges...
Oil investors were served a rather weak EIA report today. The US is not experiencing any severe oil shortage at all, but the key factor is that US gasoline...
Coinbase (COIN.US) stock jumped more than 5% after the largest crypto exchange in the US posted strong quarterly figures. Company earned $6.42 per share,...
