ข่าวในตลาดฟอเร็ก
น้ำมันดิบ น้ำมันดิบยังคงเผชิญแรงกดดันจากความคาดหมายว่าจะมีอุปทานล้นตลาดจนถึงสิ้นปีนี้และต่อไปในปีหน้า ปัจจุบันยังไม่มีสัญญาณภัยคุกคามต่ออุปทานโดยตรง เนื่องจากสหรัฐฯ และยุโรปยังไม่ได้ออกมาตรการคว่ำบาตรเข้มงวดต่อรัสเซีย อิรักได้บรรลุข้อตกลงกับรัฐบาลภูมิภาคเคิร์ด (KRG) ในการกลับมาส่งออกน้ำมันไปตุรกีผ่านท่อที่ผ่านเขตเคิร์ด ในขณะเดียวกัน...
คริปโตเคอเรนซีเปิดการซื้อขายวันจันทร์ด้วยการร่วงลงอย่างหนัก หลังแรงขายทำให้เกิดการลิควิดกว่า 1.7 พันล้านดอลลาร์ ดัชนีดอลลาร์สหรัฐลดลงมากกว่า 0.2% ในวันนี้ แต่ไม่ได้ช่วยให้ราคาบิทคอยน์ฟื้นตัวได้ ตรงกันข้ามกับราคาทองคำที่พุ่งขึ้นกว่า 1% แตะเหนือ 3,700 ดอลลาร์ต่อออนซ์ ขณะที่บิทคอยน์ไม่สามารถตามแนวโน้มขาขึ้นเดียวกันได้ แม้จะไม่มีปัจจัยชัดเจนที่กดดันตลาด...
เหตุการณ์สำคัญที่สุดของเดือนนี้ได้ผ่านไปแล้ว: เฟดตัดสินใจปรับลดดอกเบี้ยครั้งแรกของปี วันนี้ยังเป็น “Triple Witching Day” วันที่สัญญาฟิวเจอร์สและออปชันบนหุ้นและดัชนีหมดอายุ ซึ่งเป็นสัญญาณสิ้นสุดไตรมาสด้วย ช่วงเวลาดังกล่าวมักทำให้ตลาดการเงินผันผวนมากขึ้น เมื่อดัชนีและทองคำอยู่ใกล้ระดับสูงสุดในประวัติศาสตร์...
The Nasdaq 100 contracts surpass 15,000 pts, which is a new all-time high. Thus, all losses from the end of the previous week and the beginning of the...
On the weekly charts of both Brent and WTI crude oil, we see that the potential hammer candlestick pattern is forming as the losses from the beginning...
Kontrakty na Nasdaq 100 przekraczają poziom 15 tys. punktów, co jest nowym historycznym rekordem na kontrakcie. Szykuje się na ten moment rekordowa...
Na ropie Brent oraz ropie WTI obserwujemy potencjalną formację świecową młota na wykresie tygodniowym. Straty z począku tego tygodnia zostały nadrobione...
European markets trade higher DE30 reaches 1-week high above 15,600 pts Share of EVs and hybrids in European car sales surge Stocks...
USDCAD is one of the FX pairs to watch today. The pair will get a chance to move at 1:30 pm BST as Canadian retail sales data for May will be released....
French and German PMIs were key macro releases scheduled for the European morning. French reading at 8:15 am BST turned out to be a disappointment with...
European markets seen opening higher PMI releases from Germany, France, UK and US 2 Dow Jones members report earnings Futures...
US indices finished yesterday's trading higher. Dow Jones gained 0.07%, S&P 500 added 0.20% and Nasdaq moved 0.36% higher. Russell 2000 dropped...
Dovish comments from European Central Bank US jobless claims rise unexpectedly Crude oil prices continue to move higher Investors' attention...
Southwest Airlines (LUV.US) stock fell more than 4.0%, handing back some of the previous session’s strong gains after the company posted mixed quarterly...
Weekly jobless claims at 2-Month High Continuing claims hit new pandemic low Weekly jobless claims unexpectedly moved higher last week...
Coffee (COFFEE) futures surged 11% during today’s session, reaching levels not seen since 2014. Only within the last 3 days, the prices of this commodity...
US stocks mixed Weekly jobless claims highest since May AT&T (T.US) stock rises as Q2 earnings beat expectations US indices launched today's...
Lagarde started the conference by pointing out that the ECB's communication would now be easier to read. Here are they key statements: higher...
The German benchmark index breaks out of the falling wedge formation to the upside. D1 chart It is only on the third day of the recovery that the...
The number of Americans filling for unemployment benefits was 0.419 million in the week ended July 17th, compared to 0.360 million rise reported in the...
Netflix (NFLX.US) released its Q2 earnings report on Tuesday after the close of the US session. Release turned out to be mixed. On one hand, the company...
The ECB left monetary policy unchanged during its July meeting. Interest rates were kept at record-low levels and the PEPP quota was maintained at €1.85...
A monetary policy announcement from the European Central Bank is a key event of the day. Decision will be published at 12:45 pm BST and a press conference...
