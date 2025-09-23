BREAKING: Dollar muted after upbeat ADP report
ADP report on change in US employment in June was released at 1:15 pm BST. Data was expected to show an increase of 600k jobs following a 978k increase...
ข่าวในตลาดฟอเร็ก
น้ำมันดิบ น้ำมันดิบยังคงเผชิญแรงกดดันจากความคาดหมายว่าจะมีอุปทานล้นตลาดจนถึงสิ้นปีนี้และต่อไปในปีหน้า ปัจจุบันยังไม่มีสัญญาณภัยคุกคามต่ออุปทานโดยตรง เนื่องจากสหรัฐฯ และยุโรปยังไม่ได้ออกมาตรการคว่ำบาตรเข้มงวดต่อรัสเซีย อิรักได้บรรลุข้อตกลงกับรัฐบาลภูมิภาคเคิร์ด (KRG) ในการกลับมาส่งออกน้ำมันไปตุรกีผ่านท่อที่ผ่านเขตเคิร์ด ในขณะเดียวกัน...
คริปโตเคอเรนซีเปิดการซื้อขายวันจันทร์ด้วยการร่วงลงอย่างหนัก หลังแรงขายทำให้เกิดการลิควิดกว่า 1.7 พันล้านดอลลาร์ ดัชนีดอลลาร์สหรัฐลดลงมากกว่า 0.2% ในวันนี้ แต่ไม่ได้ช่วยให้ราคาบิทคอยน์ฟื้นตัวได้ ตรงกันข้ามกับราคาทองคำที่พุ่งขึ้นกว่า 1% แตะเหนือ 3,700 ดอลลาร์ต่อออนซ์ ขณะที่บิทคอยน์ไม่สามารถตามแนวโน้มขาขึ้นเดียวกันได้ แม้จะไม่มีปัจจัยชัดเจนที่กดดันตลาด...
เหตุการณ์สำคัญที่สุดของเดือนนี้ได้ผ่านไปแล้ว: เฟดตัดสินใจปรับลดดอกเบี้ยครั้งแรกของปี วันนี้ยังเป็น “Triple Witching Day” วันที่สัญญาฟิวเจอร์สและออปชันบนหุ้นและดัชนีหมดอายุ ซึ่งเป็นสัญญาณสิ้นสุดไตรมาสด้วย ช่วงเวลาดังกล่าวมักทำให้ตลาดการเงินผันผวนมากขึ้น เมื่อดัชนีและทองคำอยู่ใกล้ระดับสูงสุดในประวัติศาสตร์...
Key macro release of the day - ADP employment data for June - is scheduled for 1:15 pm BST. The report is an important and final hint ahead of the release...
European markets drop DE30 pulls back from ATH area Deutsche Bank may lose license for IPOs in Hong Kong European stock markets...
After raising almost 8% in one week, coffee prices fell yesterday for the first time since 22nd of june. On one hand the key factor for coffee from a fundamental...
Flash inflation data from the Eurozone was released at 10:00 am BST. Reading was expected to show a deceleration from 2% YoY to 1.9% YoY. Data came in-line...
Gold price took a hit yesterday and dropped $15 per ounce. Unless a major recovery occurs today, gold may experience the largest monthly drop since November...
European markets seen opening slightly lower Inflation data from France, Poland and Eurozone US ADP employment report Futures...
US indices finished yesterday's trading higher. Dow Jones and S&P 500 added 0.03% each while Nasdaq gained 0.19%. Russell 2000 dropped 0.58% Gains...
European stocks close higher S&P 500 and Nasdaq both hit new ATH’s Delta variant is bringing back lockdowns in Asia Precious metals...
Moderna (MRNA.US) stock rose almost 6% after the drugmaker announced that its Covid-19 vaccine produced protective antibodies against the contagious delta...
JD.com (JD.US) is one of the largest e-commerce companies in China, formerly known as “360buy”. It is a company that has usually also been...
Credit Agricole issued a recommendation for the EURUSD currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a long position on the pair with following levels: Entry:...
US Conference Board Consumer Confidence index increased to 127.3 in June, from the previous month's 117.2 and well above market expectations...
US stocks open higher Most of the US banks will increase their dividends Home prices surged in April US indices launched today's session...
German CPI inflation reading for June was released at 1:00 pm BST. Inflation rate decreased to 2.3 % year-on-year in June, after a 2.5 % rise...
Oil Oil trades at elevated levels ahead of OPEC+ decision It is expected that OPEC+ will make decision on output in August as current...
European markets trade higher DE30 upheld trading range Deutsche Boerse acquires Swiss crypto fintech European stock markets...
Downbeat moods could be spotted across stock markets in Asia-Pacific region today. Chinese equities were clear underperformers with some major indices...
