DE30 retests yesterday's highs near 15,800 pts
Stocks in Europe trade mixed DE30 approaches yesterday's highs EU and US reach deal on aircraft subsidies Stocks in Europe...
ข่าวในตลาดฟอเร็ก
น้ำมันดิบ น้ำมันดิบยังคงเผชิญแรงกดดันจากความคาดหมายว่าจะมีอุปทานล้นตลาดจนถึงสิ้นปีนี้และต่อไปในปีหน้า ปัจจุบันยังไม่มีสัญญาณภัยคุกคามต่ออุปทานโดยตรง เนื่องจากสหรัฐฯ และยุโรปยังไม่ได้ออกมาตรการคว่ำบาตรเข้มงวดต่อรัสเซีย อิรักได้บรรลุข้อตกลงกับรัฐบาลภูมิภาคเคิร์ด (KRG) ในการกลับมาส่งออกน้ำมันไปตุรกีผ่านท่อที่ผ่านเขตเคิร์ด ในขณะเดียวกัน...
คริปโตเคอเรนซีเปิดการซื้อขายวันจันทร์ด้วยการร่วงลงอย่างหนัก หลังแรงขายทำให้เกิดการลิควิดกว่า 1.7 พันล้านดอลลาร์ ดัชนีดอลลาร์สหรัฐลดลงมากกว่า 0.2% ในวันนี้ แต่ไม่ได้ช่วยให้ราคาบิทคอยน์ฟื้นตัวได้ ตรงกันข้ามกับราคาทองคำที่พุ่งขึ้นกว่า 1% แตะเหนือ 3,700 ดอลลาร์ต่อออนซ์ ขณะที่บิทคอยน์ไม่สามารถตามแนวโน้มขาขึ้นเดียวกันได้ แม้จะไม่มีปัจจัยชัดเจนที่กดดันตลาด...
เหตุการณ์สำคัญที่สุดของเดือนนี้ได้ผ่านไปแล้ว: เฟดตัดสินใจปรับลดดอกเบี้ยครั้งแรกของปี วันนี้ยังเป็น “Triple Witching Day” วันที่สัญญาฟิวเจอร์สและออปชันบนหุ้นและดัชนีหมดอายุ ซึ่งเป็นสัญญาณสิ้นสุดไตรมาสด้วย ช่วงเวลาดังกล่าวมักทำให้ตลาดการเงินผันผวนมากขึ้น เมื่อดัชนีและทองคำอยู่ใกล้ระดับสูงสุดในประวัติศาสตร์...
Platinum has been trading sideways in the $1,125-1,250 range since the beginning of March. Precious metal traded in a steady downward move since early-May...
European markets seen opening higher Retail sales and industrial production data from the United States API report expected to show...
US indices finished yesterday's trading mixed. S&P 500 gained 0.18%, Dow Jones dropped 0.25%, Nasdaq added 0.74% and Russell 2000 finished...
Lagarde: too early to debate end of ECB help Dow at 2-week low, S&P 500 retreats from records Crude oil soars to two-year highs European...
Tesla (TSLA.US) stock rose more than 1% as the electric car maker benefited from higher Bitcoin prices as the company still has a hefty holding of...
Bitcoin breaks above the important $ 40,000 resistance today and gains almost 4%. This is a continuation of the weekend rebound when Tesla CEO Elon Musk...
Last week was marked by the numbers of CPI report that did not directly impact the market on the day itself, but the consequences emerged the very next...
S&P 500 hovers near record high US 10-year Treasury yield near 3 month low Novavax (NVAX.US) soars its COVID-19 vaccine is 90% effective US...
Musk suggests Tesla could accept the cryptocurrency again El Salvador become the first country to adopt bitcoin as legal tender Ethereum approached...
European stock markets trade higher DE30 tested 15,800 pts area Data on over 3 million Volkswagen customers stolen European...
Gold drops around 1% at the beginning of a new week and tests local lows from the beginning of June. US dollar strengthening can be named as a reason behind...
Oil is trading higher at the beginning of a potentially big week. Iranian presidential elections are scheduled for Friday, June 18. This is important with...
European markets seen opening slightly higher Speech from BoE Governor Bailey FOMC meeting on Wednesday According to the...
Stocks in Asia are trading higher. Nikkei gains 0.6% while Kospi addes 0.1%. Traders from China and Australia were off for holidays DAX futures...
In this webinar we will discuss: High potential US stocks “Strange” reaction to surging US inflation Sentiment on indices Preview...
European stock indices add gains US dollar stronger against its peers Better-than-expected University of Michigan report for June European...
Peloton Interactive (PTON.US) soars over 5% despite the announcement that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of Peloton investors. The lawsuit...
