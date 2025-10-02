อ่านเพิ่มเติม

ทรัมป์กับการปิดรัฐบาลสหรัฐฯ: วอลล์สตรีทประเมินผิดอีกครั้งหรือ?

2 ตุลาคม 2025

เดือนตุลาคมมักเป็นเดือนที่ตลาดหุ้นผันผวนที่สุดของปี ความผันผวนเฉลี่ยสูงกว่าของเดือนอื่น ๆ ถึง 33% และการปิดรัฐบาลสหรัฐฯ ครั้งนี้ก็เป็นเครื่องเตือนใจถึงความเสี่ยงดังกล่าว แม้ว่าการปิดทำการที่ยาวนานอาจส่งผลต่อพนักงานรัฐหลายแสนคน แต่ในทางปฏิบัติ ผลกระทบต่อเศรษฐกิจโดยรวมและตลาดมักจำกัด จะเป็นครั้งนี้ต่างออกไปหรือไม่? ในประวัติศาสตร์...

ข่าวเด่น: ราคาน้ำมันร่วงลงแตะจุดต่ำสุดของวัน หลังมีกระแสว่า OPEC+ อาจพิจารณาเพิ่มกำลังการผลิตครั้งใหญ่

1 ตุลาคม 2025

ราคาน้ำมันดิบ WTI ร่วงเกือบ 2% หลังมีรายงานว่า OPEC+ วางแผนเพิ่มการผลิตวันละ 500,000 บาร์เรล ต่อเนื่องสามเดือนข้างหน้า ราคาที่เคยฟื้นตัวบางส่วนระหว่างวันกลับร่วงลงใกล้ระดับ 62 ดอลลาร์/บาร์เรล แผนการเพิ่มการผลิตดังกล่าว รวมกับการปรับเพิ่มในเดือนตุลาคม จะทำให้การลดกำลังการผลิตยุคโควิดถูกยกเลิกหมดภายในต้นปี...

สินค้าโภคภัณฑ์เด่น: น้ำมัน ทองคำ ทองแดง เงิน

1 ตุลาคม 2025

น้ำมันดิบ (Crude Oil) มีการเก็งกำไรใหม่ว่า OPEC+ อาจเพิ่มกำลังการผลิตในเดือนพฤศจิกายน โดยอาจสูงกว่าระดับ 137,000 บาร์เรลต่อวันซึ่งเคยถูกกล่าวถึงก่อนหน้านี้ IEA คาดการณ์ว่าปีหน้าจะมีอุปทานส่วนเกินถึง 3 ล้านบาร์เรลต่อวัน ซึ่งถือเป็นส่วนเกินมากที่สุดนับตั้งแต่ช่วงโควิด สะท้อนให้เห็นถึงการเปลี่ยนแปลงเชิงกลยุทธ์ของ...

