🥇Top10 US stocks, LIVE 7:30⏰
In this webinar we will discuss: High potential US stocks “Strange” reaction to surging US inflation Sentiment on indices Preview...
ข่าวในตลาดฟอเร็ก
เดือนตุลาคมมักเป็นเดือนที่ตลาดหุ้นผันผวนที่สุดของปี ความผันผวนเฉลี่ยสูงกว่าของเดือนอื่น ๆ ถึง 33% และการปิดรัฐบาลสหรัฐฯ ครั้งนี้ก็เป็นเครื่องเตือนใจถึงความเสี่ยงดังกล่าว แม้ว่าการปิดทำการที่ยาวนานอาจส่งผลต่อพนักงานรัฐหลายแสนคน แต่ในทางปฏิบัติ ผลกระทบต่อเศรษฐกิจโดยรวมและตลาดมักจำกัด จะเป็นครั้งนี้ต่างออกไปหรือไม่? ในประวัติศาสตร์...
ราคาน้ำมันดิบ WTI ร่วงเกือบ 2% หลังมีรายงานว่า OPEC+ วางแผนเพิ่มการผลิตวันละ 500,000 บาร์เรล ต่อเนื่องสามเดือนข้างหน้า ราคาที่เคยฟื้นตัวบางส่วนระหว่างวันกลับร่วงลงใกล้ระดับ 62 ดอลลาร์/บาร์เรล แผนการเพิ่มการผลิตดังกล่าว รวมกับการปรับเพิ่มในเดือนตุลาคม จะทำให้การลดกำลังการผลิตยุคโควิดถูกยกเลิกหมดภายในต้นปี...
น้ำมันดิบ (Crude Oil) มีการเก็งกำไรใหม่ว่า OPEC+ อาจเพิ่มกำลังการผลิตในเดือนพฤศจิกายน โดยอาจสูงกว่าระดับ 137,000 บาร์เรลต่อวันซึ่งเคยถูกกล่าวถึงก่อนหน้านี้ IEA คาดการณ์ว่าปีหน้าจะมีอุปทานส่วนเกินถึง 3 ล้านบาร์เรลต่อวัน ซึ่งถือเป็นส่วนเกินมากที่สุดนับตั้งแต่ช่วงโควิด สะท้อนให้เห็นถึงการเปลี่ยนแปลงเชิงกลยุทธ์ของ...
European stock indices add gains US dollar stronger against its peers Better-than-expected University of Michigan report for June European...
Peloton Interactive (PTON.US) soars over 5% despite the announcement that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of Peloton investors. The lawsuit...
EURUSD has been trading lower since the beginning of the day. The US dollar continues to recover against major currencies. In theory, the greenback might...
US inflation data for May showed another acceleration and now investors are eager to hear whether Fed's narrative has changed. US central bank will...
The University of Michigan data, key economic report in today’s agenda, has just been released. The preliminary data for June came in above expectations...
Stocks extend rally on Friday US500 at new record highs US bond yields under pressure Tesla unveils Model S Plaid US...
Upbeat moods seen on Wall Street yesterday and in Europe today hint that investors do not seem to be concerned about acceleration in US price growth. Nasdaq-100...
US inflation is officially at 5% and the core inflation that strips out most volatile items is at 3.8% - the highest since early 90’s. You’d...
European markets trade higher DE30 tests resistance at 15,600 pts ECB urged Deutsche Bank to name new chairman European stock...
VIX index (VOLX) retested lows from mid-April yesterday and even managed to briefly trade at the lowest level since February 2020. Today's trading...
European markets seen opening flat Meeting of G7 leaders University of Michigan data for June According to the situation...
US indices traded higher yesterday with S&P 500 making a record close. Nasdaq gained 0.78%, S&P 500 added 0.47% and Dow Jones finished 0.06%...
US CPI inflation reached 13 year high US initial jobless claims fall to near 15-month low ECB pledges faster bond-buying Today's US data...
The WASDE report for agricultural commodities has been published today. In short, the report was positive for corn thanks to a significant reduction in...
According to early reports from Iran, the United States was to decide to lift personal sanctions from some Iranian officials and WTI oil fell to around...
GameStop (GME.US) shares plunged nearly 20% after the games retailer said it planned to sell more shares and offered few details about its turnaround strategy....
Annual inflation rate in the US jumped to 5% in May from 4.2% in previous month and above analysts expectations of 4.7%. This level of inflation has not...
S&P 500 (US500) reached new all-time high US CPI inflation above expectations RH (RH.US) stock surges on upbeat earnings and guidance US...
