GOLD rallies 1.6% despite rising US treasury yields
Gold prices are rising today to $2416 per ounce, although fears of a recession in the U.S. economy have eased after a lower-than-expected reading on U.S....
The pound has taken another leg lower and dropped below $1.32 vs. the USD on Thursday, as safe haven flows into the US dollar, along with dovish comments from the Bank of England governor Andrew Bailey, rattle sterling. Andrew Bailey was speaking to the Guardian in a wide raging interview that...
Geopolitics continues to dominate the market this morning, and oil is higher by a further 1.6% as retaliation risks grow, after Iranian missiles struck the interior of Israel. Iran has extended a flight suspension until tomorrow morning, which suggests that it expects Israel to strike at some point today....
Tensions in the Middle East have ratcheted up substantially on Tuesday. Iran has launched more than 200 ballistic missiles against Israel, in retaliation for Israeli attacks against Hezbollah in Lebanon. Although it was hard to see Iran standing idly by while the IDF launched a ground offensive in Lebanon,...
The most important report of the week that Wall Street had been waiting for since Monday was unemployment claims. The last reading indicated nearly 250,000,...
Gas inventory changes: Value: 21 bcf Forecast: 26 bcf Previously: 18 bcf The change in value remains above the lowest values for the last 5...
Lumen Technologies (LUMN.US) loses 25% today as profit-taking accelerates; stock is dropping today but since 1 January 2024 is gaining 170% year-to-date....
Data from jobless claims and wholesaler stocks supported gains on Wall Street; fears of recession eased VIX volatility index loses nearly 10%; Wall...
US wholesale inventories came in line with expectations in 0.2% monthly vs 0.2% in June but wholesales trade sales plunged -0.6% monthly in July vs 0.3%...
Eli Lilly reported an excellent 2Q24, posting strong revenue growth, earnings, and beating analysts' expectations. Thanks to lower cost dynamics, the...
US jobless claims came in: 223k vs 240k exp. and 249k previously US continued jobless came in 1875k vs 1871k exp. and 1877k previously In the...
European indices failed to extend rebound after Monday's plunge DE40 remains below the 200-day EMA Results from Allianz, Deutsche Telekom...
Cryptocurrencies are having a turbulent time. On Monday, we witnessed a massive slide in cryptocurrency prices, which reached up to 17% with its range....
Futures point to a higher opening in today's European cash session Jobless claims, Eli Lilly results and Fed's Barkin speech US100...
Yesterday's session on Wall Street and European markets performed mixed. US indices, despite strong upward momentum at the start of the cash session,...
Wednesday's session on Wall Street began with sizable increases in the various indexes. At one point, contracts on the US100 were up more than 2.5%....
WTI crude oil prices rose 3% on Wednesday, rebounding from multi-month lows, after DOE data showed a larger-than-expected drop in US crude inventories....
Refinitiv has issued a recommendation for the EURGBP currency pair. Refinitiv recommends taking a short position on the pair with the following levels: Entry...
Change in barrels of oil: Actual: -3.72 million Forecast: -1.8 million Previously: -3.44 million In response to the data,...
Markets in the US open Wednesday's cash session in a very good mood. Minutes after Wall Street opened, US100 contracts gain 2.5%, while the US500 adds...
Nasdaq leads gains on Wall Street Airbnb drops 14% in early session after quarterly results Lumen Technologies shares extend sizable gains Markets...
Disney (DIS.US) shows growth after mixed results for the third quarter and achieving streaming profitability Disney reports a 3.7% year-over-year increase...