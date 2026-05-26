Daily Summary: Semiconductors support Nasdaq sentiment despite rising oil; DJIA Lags

European equities traded firmly under pressure from sellers throughout the session, with the Euro Stoxx 50 falling nearly 1.2% and Germany’s DAX also losing around 1.2%. Despite weakness across European markets, sentiment in U.S. equities remains resilient. Nasdaq 100 futures are gaining nearly 0.2% today and have crossed the psychological 30,000-point threshold for the first time ever. The rally continues to be driven primarily by the semiconductor sector, where Micron is surging almost 20% following a bullish UBS upgrade, while Sandisk shares are up roughly 10%. Memory-chip manufacturers are currently among the strongest performers across the broader semiconductor space.

Notably, investors appear largely unfazed by renewed geopolitical tensions between the U.S. and Iran, even as oil prices rise nearly 4%.

Interestingly, while the Nasdaq continues to move higher, Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) futures are trading lower under pressure from UnitedHealth Group (UNH.US) and IBM (IBM.US). It is notable that despite the almost exponential rally in the US100, the index more closely tied to the broader condition of the U.S. economy is underperforming. This may also represent a warning signal suggesting deteriorating market breadth, where an increasingly narrow group of companies is carrying a disproportionate share of the overall market rally, potentially creating unhealthy imbalances that could eventually lead to higher volatility.

The U.S. Conference Board Consumer Confidence Index rose to 93.1 points, above forecasts of 92 and the previous reading of 92.8, pointing to slightly better-than-expected sentiment among American consumers. Meanwhile, the Dallas Fed Manufacturing Business Index increased to 0.4 points versus forecasts of 0 and a prior reading of -2.3, suggesting a modest improvement in manufacturing sentiment in Texas.

Qualcomm announced an AI chip agreement with ByteDance, the owner of TikTok ($QCOM). ByteDance is expected to purchase millions of Qualcomm ASIC chips (application-specific integrated circuits), used in AI computing and data center infrastructure. Qualcomm shares are rising nearly 3% today. The deal reinforces the broader narrative surrounding growing AI infrastructure demand and Qualcomm’s expansion beyond its historically dominant smartphone business. Meanwhile, White House adviser Kevin Hassett stated that the U.S. government is monitoring the development of new artificial intelligence models.

(summary in progress)

US100 (H1 interval)

Source: xStation5