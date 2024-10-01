Morning Wrap (27.08.2024)
Indices from the Asia-Pacific region are having a slightly positive session. The main benchmarks from China are gaining between 1.00-1.30%, Japan's...
Market news
Oil Oil remains under pressure as market backwardation declines Oil is losing even despite a significant increase in the escalation of the situation in the Middle East, where there was supposed to be a ground operation in southern Lebanon launched by Israel, which is expected to target the position...
Cryptocurrency sentiment still without clear optimism; Bitcoin below $65k, despite weak US dollar Huge gains in China do not support Bitcoin; altcoins sentiments are still very weak High net inflows into U.S. ETFs meet higher supply and don't affect price directly We can describe...
Return of supply from Libya Oil has been strongly retreating since last evening after reports about the appointment of an interim central bank governor in Libya by both governments in the country. It is worth noting that the central bank governor oversees revenues from the extraction and export of...
The first session on European markets this week brought mixed sentiment among investors. Germany's DAX ended trading 0.06% lower, while France's...
The copper price hit its highest in a month amid expectations of interest rate cuts by the Fed, which follows the dovish tone of Jerome Powell's remarks...
Nomura issued a recommendation for the AUD/NZD currency pair. Nomura recommends taking a long position on the pair with following levels: Entry (market):...
Nomura issued a recommendation for the CHFJPY currency pair. Nomura recommends taking a short position on the pair with following levels: Entry (market):...
The EUR/USD pair continued its upward trajectory last week. Dovish remarks from Powell at the Jackson Hole symposium further fueled these gains. The...
Wall Street in mixed mood at start of session PDD Holdings falls 23% on worse-than-expected quarterly results NASA puts pressure on...
- US, durable goods orders for July. Headline. Actual: +9.9% Mom. Expected: +5.0% MoM. Previous: -6.7% MoM Ex-transport. Actual: -0.2% MoM. Expected:...
Crude oil futures are gaining on Monday following the escalation of the Middle East conflict over the weekend and the announcement that Libya's eastern...
Discover Airlines, Lufthansa subsidiary carrier facing strikes Borussia Dortmund shares gain after victory against Eintracht Frankfurt at the start...
Ahead of us are key quarterly data from Nvidia, a company positioned for many like a leader in AI fever. In addition to incoming macro data, it is the...
Wall Street indices and gold rallied, while US dollar dropped on Friday after Fed Chair Powell signalled in his Jackson Hole speech that it is time to...
German IFO Institute released the latest set of its sentiment indices today at 9:00 pm BST. Data for August was expected to show a drop from 87 to 86 in...
European indices set for slightly lower opening German IFO data for August US durable goods orders report for July European index futures point...
Wall Street indices rallied on Friday after Fed Chair Powell said that it is time to adjust rates during his Jackson Hole speech S&P 500 gained...
European indices end the day in green. On the continent, Spain's IBEX35 and Italy's ITA40 grew the most, by over 1%. The Swiss index and German...
Uranium Crisis The global uranium market has captured investor attention after Kazatomprom, the world's largest nuclear fuel producer, announced...
Fed's Jackson Hole symposium has ended already and now investors have to once again focus on hard macroeconomic data. Among key releases next week...
Today is one of the most important events in recent weeks - the economic symposium in Jackson Hole, where Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell will speak....