Daily summary: Bitcoin breaks above $65,000; Silver caps early gains
U.S. indices are recording a slightly upward session today. The S&P 500 index is up about 0.3%, the Nasdaq 100 is gaining 0.4%, the Dow Jones is...
Market news
Oil Oil remains under pressure as market backwardation declines Oil is losing even despite a significant increase in the escalation of the situation in the Middle East, where there was supposed to be a ground operation in southern Lebanon launched by Israel, which is expected to target the position...
Cryptocurrency sentiment still without clear optimism; Bitcoin below $65k, despite weak US dollar Huge gains in China do not support Bitcoin; altcoins sentiments are still very weak High net inflows into U.S. ETFs meet higher supply and don't affect price directly We can describe...
Return of supply from Libya Oil has been strongly retreating since last evening after reports about the appointment of an interim central bank governor in Libya by both governments in the country. It is worth noting that the central bank governor oversees revenues from the extraction and export of...
BlackSky Technology (BKSY.US) is up more than 14% in today's session following news that it has been awarded a new contract by the US Navy. The contract...
Cryptocurrencies are extending an upward streak driven by the by the Fed's dovish stance on monetary policy in the US. Bitcoin added more than 2.7%...
The U.S. Department of Justice intends to launch an investigation into the Super Micro Computer (SMCI.US) company, the Wall Street Journal reported. Super...
Natural gas inventories increased by 47 billion cubic feet during the week, according to the latest EIA data, against expectations of 52 billion cubic...
01:30 PM BST, United States - Employment Data: Initial Jobless Claims: actual 218K; forecast 224K; previous 222K; 01:30 PM BST, United...
01:30 PM BST, United States - GDP data: GDP (Q2): actual 3.0% QoQ; forecast 3.0% QoQ; previous 3.0% QoQ; GDP Price Index (Q2): actual...
Precious metals continue their bullish streak, breaking out to new peaks. In the case of gold, we note today more than 0.8% increases, which with their...
Micron Technology has now stolen the limelight of the AI craze. The company’s shares have skyrocketed by 14% in the after-hours trading, following...
Chinese indices are gaining up to 5.00% in response to potential record-breaking aid packages being considered by the government. The Chinese market is...
08:30 AM BST, Switzerland - SNB Interest Rate Decision (Q3) for December: actual 1.00%; forecast 1.00%; previous 1.25%; The...
Today's macroeconomic calendar includes several noteworthy events. Most importantly, we will hear opinions from FOMC representatives, including Chairman...
The indices in the USA closed slightly negative yesterday. However, in the first part of today, we observe a rebound in futures. The US500 surpassed...
China's Hang Seng Index failed to repeat yesterday's gains, and Chinese index futures today saw a nearly 3% correction in the rebound, driven...
Despite quite optimistic opening today session on Wall Street, the second half of a day brings declines as US100 erases almost all today upward move and...
Representatives of the two governments in Libya have agreed to nominate a joint candidate to head the central bank for an interim period. Earlier, a dispute...