BREAKING: EURUSD drops below 1.07 after PMIs
Flash PMI indices for June were a key release scheduled for the European sesion today. Markets were focused primarily on releases from France (8:15 am...
Market news
Oil Oil remains under pressure as market backwardation declines Oil is losing even despite a significant increase in the escalation of the situation in the Middle East, where there was supposed to be a ground operation in southern Lebanon launched by Israel, which is expected to target the position...
More
Cryptocurrency sentiment still without clear optimism; Bitcoin below $65k, despite weak US dollar Huge gains in China do not support Bitcoin; altcoins sentiments are still very weak High net inflows into U.S. ETFs meet higher supply and don't affect price directly We can describe...
More
Return of supply from Libya Oil has been strongly retreating since last evening after reports about the appointment of an interim central bank governor in Libya by both governments in the country. It is worth noting that the central bank governor oversees revenues from the extraction and export of...
More
Flash PMI indices for June were a key release scheduled for the European sesion today. Markets were focused primarily on releases from France (8:15 am...
European indices set for flat opening Flash PMI indices for June from Europe and US Canadian retail sales data European index futures point...
UK retail sales data for May wsa released this morning at 7:00 am BST. Report was expected to show monthly increases in headline and core retail sales,...
Wall Street indices began to slide after a mixed opening of the cash session yesterday. S&P 500 dropped 0.25%, Nasdaq moved 0.81% lower and small-cap...
U.S. indices are trading down in the second part of the session after breaking out of historic highs. The S&P 500 is losing almost 0.3% today after...
Futures on natural gas (NATGAS) slipped significantly below $3 zone as new NOAA forecasts and Maxar Technologies geospatial data signals more cold weather...
Futures on Nasdaq 100 (US100) 3 hours after stock market opening after yesterday holiday pause defended 20,000 points level, where we can see firs strong...
US EIA Oil inventories change: -2.547M vs -2.8M and 3.73M Gasoline inventories change: -2.28M vs 1.05M and 2.565M Distillate inventories change:...
Precious metals are trading higher today - gold gains 1.3%, platinum adds 0.3%, palladium gains 2.3% and silver rallies over 3%. The move higher is somewhat...
Still strong US dollar and 10-year treasuries yield doesn't stop rally on gold futures. President of the Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis, Neel...
Eurozone consumer confidence index came in -14 vs 13.8 exp. and -14.3 previously, signalling that European consumers are still under pressure and June...
Wall Street indices open mixed US100 trades above 20,000 pts after contract rollover Dell, Super Micro Computer and Nvidia trade higher on xAI news Accenture...
US jobless claims came in 238k vs 235k exp. and 242k previously (Continued jobless claims came in 1810k vs 1828k exp. and 1820k previously) US Housing...
After today rollover, US futures on WHEAT declines, because commodity traders track very high US harvest progress suggesting higher supply. Also, two big...
DAX gains during Thursday's session Evotec benefits from takeover possibility rumours Central bank decisions in the background Overall...
The Bank of England holds rates at 5.25% in line with market expectations. The decision wasn't unanimous, with 7 central bankers voting for holding...
Broadcom trades at all-time highs Strong fiscal-Q2 earnings release triggered another upward impulse on the stock Biggest single-day jump since...
Bank of England is scheduled to announce its next monetary policy decision at 12:00 pm BST today. Bank is not expected to cut rates, but the importance...
The Norwegian krone is gaining in value following Norges Bank's decision to keep interest rates unchanged at 4.5%. The bank communicated that interest...