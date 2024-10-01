Economic calendar: ECB interest rate decision ahead 📣
Today's macro calendar is also filled with important publications. The key event of the day is the ECB's interest rate decision. The market consensus...
Oil Oil remains under pressure as market backwardation declines Oil is losing even despite a significant increase in the escalation of the situation in the Middle East, where there was supposed to be a ground operation in southern Lebanon launched by Israel, which is expected to target the position...
Cryptocurrency sentiment still without clear optimism; Bitcoin below $65k, despite weak US dollar Huge gains in China do not support Bitcoin; altcoins sentiments are still very weak High net inflows into U.S. ETFs meet higher supply and don't affect price directly We can describe...
Return of supply from Libya Oil has been strongly retreating since last evening after reports about the appointment of an interim central bank governor in Libya by both governments in the country. It is worth noting that the central bank governor oversees revenues from the extraction and export of...
Indices in the US ended yesterday's session with strong gains. Both the US500 and US100 contracts closed at new historic highs. The US500 gained...
European indices ended today's trading higher. The German DAX gained 0.89% intraday, the French CAC40 added 0.87%, and the Polish WIG20 rose...
ANZ has issued a recommendation for the EURUSD currency pair. ANZ recommends taking a long position on the pair, with the following parameters. Entry...
Wall Street opens higher Strong ISM data curbs some gains Bond yields are trading lower The dollar remains mostly unchanged Markets in the...
US, change in oil inventories: now: 1.23 million. Expected: -1.9 million barrels vs -4.16 million previously Change in gasoline inventories: Currently:...
03:00 PM BST, United States - ISM Data for May: ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI: actual 53.8; forecast 51.0; previous 49.4; ISM Non-Manufacturing...
Bank of Canada announced its latest monetary policy decision at 2:45 pm BST today. Bank was expected to deliver the first rate cut of a new easing cycle...
Yesterday, 10 US spot Bitcoin ETFs noted record $886.8 million net inflows, which helped the biggest cryptocurrency bounce back above $70.000. More than...
US ADP report, employment change (May) came in 152k vs 175k exp. and 192k previously. ADP Chief Economist, Richardson 'Job gains and pay growth...
European markets in good mood at the start of the second half of Wednesday's trading ADP data, BoC and MPC decisions, and ISM report for the services...
The world's largest currency pair, the Eurodollar is trading almost 0.1% lower today. Investors learned about the composite and services PMI readings...
USDCAD trades flat ahead of two key macro events scheduled for today - ADP report release at 1:15 pm BST and Bank of Canada rate decision at 2:45 pm BST....
Eurozone PPI YoY for April came in -5.7% vs -5.3% exp. and -7.8% previously Monthly reading came in -1% vs. exp. -0.65% and -0.4% previously
Final UK PMI readings came in lower than expected with Composite index at 53 vs 52.8 exp. and 52.8 previously UK Services PMI came in 52.9 vs...
Services PMI from eurozone came in 53.2 vs 53.3 exp. and 53.3 previously Services PMI from Germany came in 54.2 vs 53.9 exp. and 53.9 previously Services...
European index contracts point to higher open before scheduled May services PMI readings Markets await important ADP and ISM services report...
After yesterday's mixed session on Wall Street, US and European index futures are trading slightly higher today. The US100, US500 and US30 are up...
Sentiment in the US stock market improves slightly in the later hours of trading. The US500 and US100 are losing in the range of 0.1-0.2%, while the...