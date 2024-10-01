US Open: indices struggle to find direction the day after the Fed meeting 📌
Wall Street Opens with Slight Gains Dollar Index Gains in the First Part of the Day Bond Yields Decline Following Fed Decision Markets today...
Oil Oil remains under pressure as market backwardation declines Oil is losing even despite a significant increase in the escalation of the situation in the Middle East, where there was supposed to be a ground operation in southern Lebanon launched by Israel, which is expected to target the position...
Cryptocurrency sentiment still without clear optimism; Bitcoin below $65k, despite weak US dollar Huge gains in China do not support Bitcoin; altcoins sentiments are still very weak High net inflows into U.S. ETFs meet higher supply and don't affect price directly We can describe...
Return of supply from Libya Oil has been strongly retreating since last evening after reports about the appointment of an interim central bank governor in Libya by both governments in the country. It is worth noting that the central bank governor oversees revenues from the extraction and export of...
03:00 PM GMT, United States - Durable Goods for March: Factory orders ex transportation: actual 0.5% MoM; previous 1.1% MoM; Factory...
Today, after the close of the trading session on Wall Street, financial results for the first quarter of the year will be presented by Apple (AAPL.US),...
US jobless claims came in 207k vs 211k exp. and 208k previously (continued claims 1,774 mln vs 1,79 mln exp. and 1,781 mln previously) US productivity...
US Challenger Layoffs came in 64.789k vs 90.309k previoulsy
Final April PMI from eurozone Germany. 42,5 Previously: 42.2 Eurozone. 45,7 Previously: 45.6 France 45.3 Previously: 44,9 Italy. 47.3 Previously:...
The USDJPY pair instantly recovered a good part of the losses today after the probable intervention of the Bank of Japan and is now gaining more than 1%,...
Higher stock market opening in Europe EURUSD back above 1.07 after Powell's comments yesterday Manufacturing PMIs of European economies, US...
Bond markets gained after Powell's speech yesterday, which was seen as rather dovish, looking at the piling up problems in US inflation readings Although...
The Fed’s latest meeting is over, and once more it has left its mark on financial markets. The Fed chair Jerome Powell’s press conference drove...
Fed holds rates steady as expected, but starts QT tapering from June 1st. Treasury bond reduction will be $25 billion, not $60 billion as previously....
US500 and US100 are paring back yesterday's losses, EURUSD is bouncing back, and gold is trading near yesterday's open, following Powell's...
The market has welcomed the Fed statement, and the S&P 500 is higher in its aftermath, the dollar is lower and Treasury yields are falling. There is...
The economy has made considerable progress toward dual goals. Inflation has eased substantially but remains too high Inflation is still too high and...
Market reaction to the Fed's decision has been muted. The dollar initially ticked lower, while stock indices gained when the Fed announced it would...
Key rate kept unchanged at 5.5% in line with expectations. Fed announced QT tapering. Fed decided to cut treasury runoff cap to $25B (previously...
WTI oil is losing nearly 3% today, testing around $79 per barrel, following the release of a DOE report showing a 7.26 million bbl inventory build, against...
Crude oil inventories: +7.265 mb (expected: -2.3 mb; previously: -6.368 mb) Gasoline inventories: +0.344 mb (expected: -1.02 mb; previously: -0.634...
ISM Manufacturing for April: 49.2 (expected: 50; previously: 50.3) Prices paid: 60.9 (expected: 55.4; previously: 55.8) New orders: 49.1 (expected:...