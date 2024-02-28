viac
GOOGL.US

GOOGL.US - CFD na Alphabet Inc. - class A

Alphabet Inc. CFD - class A
O INŠTRUMENTE

Investujte do CFD na GOOGL.US

Spoločnosť Alphabet Inc., ktorú v roku 2015 založili spoluzakladatelia Googlu Larry Page a Sergey Brin, je nadnárodný konglomerát. Spoločnosť Alphabet, ktorá pôsobí ako materská spoločnosť Googlu, sa zameriava predovšetkým na technológie, výskum a investície v rôznych oblastiach.

Spoločnosť Alphabet vyniká svojim zapojením do špičkových priemyselných odvetví. Napríklad spoločnosť Waymo vedie svoje úsilie v oblasti autonómnych automobilov, Verily v oblasti vied o živej prírode a Sidewalk Labs v oblasti mestskej infraštruktúry založenej na technológiách. Spoločnosť Alphabet, ktorá je známa svojim priekopníckym prístupom a oddanosťou inováciám, neustále utvára digitálnu éru a zanecháva významný vplyv na rôzne aspekty moderného života, od dostupnosti informácií až po digitálnu reklamu.

Alphabet, jedna z najvplyvnejších technologických spoločností na svete, má významný vplyv v rôznych oblastiach digitálnych technológií a inovácií, čo z nej robí jednu z najzaujímavejších a najatraktívnejších investičných príležitostí, napr. s využitím rozdielových zmlúv. Než sa však ponoríte do obchodovania CFD na akcie Alphabet, je nevyhnutné pochopiť, čo obnáša.

Obchodovanie s rozdielovými zmluvami (CFD) na akcie spoločnosti Alphabet predstavuje jedinečnú možnosť pre investorov, ktorí majú záujem získať expozíciu voči tomuto technologickému konglomerátu bez toho, aby museli vlastniť podkladové akcie.

Obchodovanie CFD má svoje vlastné jedinečné výhody a úskalia. Hlavnou výhodou je možnosť profitovať z rastúcich aj klesajúcich trhov. To znamená, že investori môžu potenciálne profitovať aj v čase, keď ceny akcií Alphabet klesajú, a to predajom CFD na krátko (short). CFD navyše umožňujú obchodovanie s finančnou pákou. To znamená, že môžete otvoriť pozíciu s malým kapitálom a potenciálne dosiahnuť veľké výnosy. Nezabudnite, že obchodovanie CFD na Alphabet môže byť síce ziskové, ale zároveň so sebou nesie značné riziko. Pretože CFD využívajú investičnú páku, je s nimi spojené aj riziko potenciálnej väčšej straty, a preto je nevyhnutné pred zapojením do týchto obchodov dôkladne preskúmať a zvážiť svoju finančnú situáciu.

Čo sa týka najlepšieho času na obchodovanie CFD na Alphabet, je to v priebehu prevádzkovej doby búrz NASDAQ a NYSE, ktorá je od 9:30 do 16:00 amerického času (od 15:30 do 22:00 SEČ). Vtedy prebieha väčšina obchodnej aktivity, čo vedie k vyššej likvidite a predvídateľnejším cenovým pohybom. Je však dôležité si uvedomiť, že vzhľadom na globálny vplyv spoločnosti Alphabet môžu mať na cenu jej akcií vplyv aj správy a udalosti, ku ktorým dôjde mimo týchto hodín.

Pre tých, ktorí sa chcú pustiť do obchodovania CFD na Alphabet, je nevyhnutné sledovať aktuálne informácie o nedávnych aktivitách spoločnosti, správy o výnosoch a ďalšie dôležité správy. Tieto faktory môžu výrazne ovplyvniť cenu akcií spoločnosti Alphabet a následne aj výkonnosť vašich obchodov CFD.

20%
1:5
0 USD
15:30 - 22:00
50 USD

Zaujímavé fakty

Vznik Alphabet: Spoločnosť založili Larry Page a Sergey Brin, bola založená 2. októbra 2015 ako konglomerát a holdingová spoločnosť pre rôzne dcérske spoločnosti, čo spoločnosti Google umožnilo expandovať do rôznych odvetví nad rámec jej hlavného podnikania v oblasti vyhľadávania a reklamy.

Dcérske spoločnosti spoločnosti Alphabet: známe ako „Other Bets”, pokrývajú širokú škálu odvetví, vrátane robotiky, vied o živej prírode, zdravotnej starostlivosti a liečby starnutia. Toto rozmanité portfólio podnikov umožňuje spoločnosti Alphabet skúmať prevratné technológie a inovácie mimo oblasti tradičného internetového vyhľadávania a reklamy.

Rozdelenie akcií: Vo februári 2022 schválilo predstavenstvo spoločnosti rozdelenie akcií v pomere 20:1, ktorého cieľom bolo sprístupniť akcie investorom. Tento krok bol reakciou na nedávne rozdelenie akcií spoločnosti Apple a odráža pokračujúcu snahu spoločnosti prispôsobiť sa meniacim sa podmienkam na trhu a požiadavkám investorov.

Základný algoritmus spoločnosti Alphabet: Algoritmus PageRank, ktorý tvorí základ vyhľadávacej technológie spoločnosti Google, pôvodne vyvinuli Larry Page a Sergey Brin počas svojho doktorandského štúdia na Stanfordovej univerzite v roku 1995. Tento prevratný algoritmus sa stal hnacou silou bezkonkurenčného úspechu vyhľadávača Google.

Jedinečná firemná štruktúra spoločnosti Alphabet: tri druhy akcií: Trieda A (1 hlas/akcia), trieda B (10 hlasov/akcie, prevažne v držbe zakladateľov a prvých investorov) a trieda C (bez hlasovacích práv). Táto štruktúra umožňuje vedenie spoločnosti Google udržať si významnú kontrolu nad spoločnosťou, ponúka akcionárom rôzne investičné možnosti.

Zmeny vo vedení: Larry Page, spoluzakladateľ spoločnosti, bol pri jej založení v roku 2015 generálnym riaditeľom. V roku 2023 však funkciu generálneho riaditeľa prevzal Sundar Pichai, ktorý dohliada na spoločnosť Alphabet aj na každodennú prevádzku spoločnosti Google. Page a Sergey Brin zostávajú aktívne zapojení ako členovia správnej rady.

Myšlienka názvu Alphabet: Larry Page vysvetlil, že názov Alphabet bol zvolený preto, že predstavuje jazyk, ktorý je jednou z najdôležitejších inovácií ľudstva a základom fungovania vyhľadávača Google. Názov možno tiež chápať ako hračku s termínom „alpha-bet”, pričom „alpha” znamená investičný výnos nad referenčnou hodnotou.

Transparentnosť a dohľad: Prechod na spoločnosť Alphabet umožnil spoločnosti zaujať dlhodobý postoj a zlepšiť transparentnosť a dohľad. Vďaka oddeleniu rôznych podnikov pod hlavičkou Alphabet môžu investori lepšie porozumieť finančnej výkonnosti a rizikám spojeným s jednotlivými dcérskymi spoločnosťami.

Vízia spoločnosti: Reštrukturalizácia Alphabet umožnila Googlu sústrediť sa na svoje kľúčové služby súvisiace s internetom, zatiaľ čo „ostatné stávky”, ako sú Waymo (samoriadiace automobily) a Verily (vedy o živote), môžu nezávisle realizovať ambiciózne projekty. Táto decentralizácia podporuje inovácie a rast v rámci dcérskych spoločností.

Očakávania budúceho rastu: Hoci spoločnosť Alphabet zápasí s problémami, ako sú výkyvy trhu a makroekonomické podmienky, jej postavenie technologického konglomerátu s rôznymi podnikmi umožňuje investorom očakávať potenciálny rast a ziskovosť v rozvíjajúcich sa odvetviach, ako je umelá inteligencia, biotechnológia a autonómne automobily.

VIDEO: Veľké technologické spoločnosti Magnificent...

28. februára 2024

Google's Bard - AI konkurent ChatGPT! 🤖

12. mája 2023

Ranný komentár: Spomalí Fed tempo zvyšovania...

26. októbra 2022
FAQ

Máte nejaké otázky?

Alphabet je nadnárodný konglomerát, ktorý je materskou spoločnosťou spoločnosti Google a niekoľkých ďalších dcérskych spoločností. Vznikla v roku 2015 v rámci reštrukturalizácie spoločnosti Google. Medzi hlavné činnosti spoločnosti Alphabet patria internetové produkty a služby, ako sú vyhľadávače, technológie online reklamy, cloud computing a hardvérové zariadenia.

V XTB ponúkame investovanie do spoločnosti Alphabet prostredníctvom rozdielových zmlúv (CFD) s pákovým efektom. Nezabudnite, že produkty pákového investovania so sebou nesú nielen potenciálne vyššie zisky, ale aj vítané straty. Preto by investori mali pred obchodovaním CFD starostlivo zvážiť svoju toleranciu k riziku a investičné ciele.

Cena akcií spoločnosti Alphabet môže kolísať, preto odporúčame sledovať finančné spravodajské weby a online brokerské platformy, ako je napríklad obchodná platforma xStation spoločnosti XTB, ktorá sleduje najnovšie informácie o cene akcií.

Spoločnosť Alphabet vlastní rôzne dcérske spoločnosti, vrátane spoločností Google, YouTube, Waymo, Verily a DeepMind. Tieto dcérske spoločnosti sa zameriavajú na rôzne oblasti súvisiace s technológiami a prispievajú k diverzifikácii portfólia spoločnosti Alphabet.

Výkonnosť akcií spoločnosti Alphabet môže byť ovplyvnená rôznymi faktormi, vrátane podmienok na trhu, výkonnosti spoločnosti a nálady investorov. Je dôležité si uvedomiť, že minulá výkonnosť nezaručuje budúce výsledky. Ak chcete posúdiť výkonnosť akcií spoločnosti Alphabet, môžete analyzovať historické grafy akcií, finančné správy a analýzy trhu zo spoľahlivých zdrojov alebo sa poradiť s finančným odborníkom, ktorý vám môže poskytnúť náhľad založený na najnovších trhových trendoch a prognózach.

Obchodovanie CFD na akcie a tradičné investovanie do akcií majú niekoľko zásadných rozdielov. Pri investovaní do akcií sa investor stáva ich vlastníkom. Pri obchodovaní CFD uzatvárajú obchodníci zmluvu s brokerom, ktorá im umožňuje dostať alebo zaplatiť rozdiel v cene medzi otvorením a uzavretím obchodu. Jedným z kľúčových rozdielov medzi týmito dvoma spôsobmi obchodovania je marža a prítomnosť pákového efektu. Výberom CFD môže investor otvoriť pozície, ktorých hodnota prevyšuje investovaný kapitál. To môže potenciálne zvýšiť návratnosť investícií, ale tiež prispieť k hlbokým stratám, ak nesprávne odhadnete budúci smer trhu. Využitie pákového efektu nie je možné pri tradičnom obchodovaní s akciami, kde je nutné zaplatiť vopred celú nákupnú čiastku akcie. CFD tiež umožňujú investorom shortovať (predávať akcie na krátko), čo znamená, že môžu profitovať aj z klesajúcich cien, čo nie je možné pri tradičnom obchodovaní s akciami. Pamätajte však na to, že investícia do CFD na akcie je riskantnejšia ako investícia do tradičných akcií.

Pri obchodovaní CFD na akcie môže investor využiť pákový efekt, ktorý vám umožní obchodovať za čiastky oveľa vyššie, než je váš skutočne investovaný kapitál. Pákový efekt znásobuje kúpnu silu kapitálu, ktorý je uložený v marži a umožňuje transakcie, ktoré presahujú hodnotu vkladu. Pákový efekt môže zvýšiť potenciálnu návratnosť investícií, ale tiež zvyšuje riziko straty, pokiaľ zle odhadnete smer trhu.

Áno, pomocou CFD na akcie môžete shortovať (zaujať krátku pozíciu). Rozdielové zmluvy vám umožnia špekulovať ako na rastúce ceny, tak klesajúce ceny. Pokiaľ budete predpokladať, že hodnota vybranej akcie bude rásť, zaujmete long pozíciu (nákup), ak tomu bude naopak a budete predpokladať, že cena akcie bude klesať, zaujmete short pozíciu (predaj).

