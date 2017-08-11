Terminál v MetaTrader 4

Upozorňujeme, že XTB už neumožňuje pre novovytvorené účty používať platformu MT4. Jedinou dostupnou platformou pre nové účty je xStation. V prípade akýchkoľvek otázok alebo nejasností nás neváhajte kontaktovať.

Terminál je umiestnený v spodnej časti MT4 a umožňuje nám riadiť a sledovať všetky naše otvorené obchody, čakajúce objednávky, históriu obchodov, hotovostné operácie, celkový zostatok, stav účtu a maržu blokovanú v obchodoch.

Upozorňujeme, že predložené údaje sa týkajú minulých údajov o výkonnosti, a preto nie sú spoľahlivým indikátorom budúcej výkonnosti. Zdroj: MetaTrader4

Terminál funguje ako hlavný nástroj pre správu obchodovania, takže sa na neho pozrime bližšie. Správne pochopenie funkčnosti terminálu nám z dlhodobého hľadiska pomôže v riadení našich obchodov.

Záložka obchodovanie

Prvá záložka “Obchodovanie” nám zobrazuje všetky informácie o otvorených a čakajúcich pokynoch.

Sú to informácie ako:

Objednávka: unikátne číslo príkazu pre prípad, že máte akúkoľvek otázku ohľadom Vašej pozície.

Čas: čas, v ktorom bol otvorený obchod.

Typ: ukazuje typ zadaného pokynu. „Buy” znamená nákup, „Sell” znamená predaj. Zobrazujú sa tu tiež čakajúce objednávky.

Loty: zobrazuje veľkosť pozície.

Symbol: názov obchodovaného inštrumentu.

Cena: cena, na ktorej bola pozícia otvorená.

SL/TP: úrovne stop lossu a take profitu, ak boli nastavené.

Cena: aktuálna trhová cena - nepleťte si s otváracou cenou obchodu.

Komisia: náklad na otvorenie pozície, ak sa uplatňuje.

Swap: náklad za držanie pozície cez noc (môže byť kladný alebo záporný) alebo vyrovnanie swapových bodov pri rolovaní kontraktu.

Zisk: aktuálna otvorený zisk/strata.

V spodnej časti okna Terminál môžete vidieť celkové štatistiky účtu:

Zostatok: čiastka, ktorú máte na účte pred otvorením pozícií.

Stav účtu: aktuálny zostatok účtu so započítaním všetkých otvorených obchodov.

Marža: čiastka blokovaná na účte na zabezpečenie všetkých otvorených pozícii.

Voľná marža: Rozdiel medzi Stavom účtu a Maržou, ktorý nám ukazuje hodnotu aktuálne dostupných finančných prostriedkov pre otvorenie nových obchodov.

Úroveň marže: pomer medzi Stavom účtu a Maržou, akási záchranná brzda v MT4.

Ak s bavíme o marži, sú tu dve dôležité úrovne marže.

Ak dosiahne Úroveň marže 100%, môžete stále uzatvárať pozície, ktoré máte otvorené, ale už neotvoríte žiadnu novú pozíciu. To sa nazýva 100% margin call.

Úroveň marže = (Stav účtu / Marža) * 100

V XTB je nastavaná úroveň marže pre uzavretie pozícií na hladine 50 %, to znamená, že ak úroveň marže klesne pod túto hladinu, budú automaticky ukončované stratové pozície. Je to automatický mechanizmus, ktorý pomáha ochrániť Vaše prostriedky na účte a predchádzať ďalšiemu prehlbovaniu strát. Začne sa uzavretím najstratovejšej pozície a pokračuje sa až do doby, než je na účte Úroveň marže minimálne 50 % a viac.

História účtu

Terminál má mnoho užitočných záložiek, druhou najzaujímavejšou je určite „História účtu”.

Môžete analyzovať minulé obchodné aktivity a generovať reporty za Vami vybrané obdobie.

