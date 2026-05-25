รัสเซียกำลังแพ้ในสงครามแย่งชิงตลาดน้ำมัน

รัสเซียเป็นหนึ่งในสมาชิกสำคัญของกลุ่มผู้ผลิตน้ำมันรายใหญ่แบบ “exclusive” และอุตสาหกรรมไฮโดรคาร์บอนถือเป็นปัจจัยหลักที่กำหนดทิศทางนโยบายของสหพันธรัฐรัสเซียมาโดยตลอด สงครามในยูเครนได้แสดงให้เห็นอย่างชัดเจนว่า “แหล่งอำนาจที่แท้จริงของรัสเซีย” ไม่ได้อยู่ที่กองทัพ แต่คือทรัพยากรน้ำมันและก๊าซธรรมชาติจากไซบีเรีย โรงกลั่น และโครงข่ายท่อส่งพลังงาน

จุดอ่อนสำคัญของเศรษฐกิจรัสเซียนี้กำลังถูกโจมตีโดยกองทัพยูเครน โดยการโจมตีโครงสร้างพื้นฐานด้านพลังงานของรัสเซียกำลังยกระดับขึ้นอย่างมีนัยสำคัญ โดยเฉพาะในช่วงที่สถานการณ์ตะวันออกกลางและอ่าวเปอร์เซียส่งผลให้ราคาน้ำมันโลกผันผวนอย่างรุนแรง คำถามสำคัญคือ โดรนของยูเครนจะ “เร็วกว่า” รายได้ที่ไหลเข้าสู่คลังของเครมลินหรือไม่

การเข้าใจน้ำมัน = การเข้าใจรัสเซีย

เช่นเดียวกับโครงสร้างรัฐรัสเซียเอง อุตสาหกรรมน้ำมันและก๊าซของประเทศนี้ถูกผูกติดกับอดีตอย่างลึกซึ้ง อุตสาหกรรมน้ำมันของสหภาพโซเวียตมีจุดกำเนิดในบากู (ปัจจุบันอยู่ในอาเซอร์ไบจาน) การผลิตอย่างเข้มข้นในอดีตทำให้คุณภาพของแหล่งน้ำมันเสื่อมลง และระบบอุตสาหกรรมโซเวียตไม่สามารถแก้ปัญหานี้ได้อย่างมีประสิทธิภาพ

ต่อมา “ศูนย์กลางการผลิตน้ำมัน” ได้ย้ายไปยังไซบีเรียตะวันตก และยังคงเป็นหัวใจของการผลิตจนถึงปัจจุบัน ซึ่งมีความสำคัญอย่างมาก เพราะระยะยิงของโดรนยูเครนถูกออกแบบให้สามารถเข้าถึงพื้นที่ดังกล่าวได้

แหล่งน้ำมันในไซบีเรียตะวันตกมีขนาดใหญ่ แต่การสกัดเชิงพาณิชย์กลับทำได้ยาก น้ำมันของรัสเซียมีลักษณะ “หนัก” และมีสิ่งเจือปนสูง (sour crude) ซึ่งทำให้การสกัดและการกลั่นมีต้นทุนสูงและซับซ้อนมากขึ้น

การขาดเทคโนโลยีที่ทันสมัยและการบริหารจัดการที่ไม่มีประสิทธิภาพตั้งแต่ยุคโซเวียต ส่งผลให้แหล่งผลิตเสื่อมคุณภาพลงเรื่อย ๆ และทำให้เศรษฐกิจโซเวียต—และต่อมาคือรัสเซีย—ต้องพึ่งพาทรัพยากรที่ยากขึ้นในการทำกำไรอย่างยั่งยืน

The peak of oil production in Russia occurred in the 1970s, when it reached slightly over 13 million barrels per day. After the collapse of the Soviet Union, production dropped to around 6 million barrels per day; today, this number no longer exceeds 10–11 million.

The degradation of the fields due to exploitation during the USSR forced the Russian Federation to enter into far-reaching cooperation with Western concerns, which provided advanced technology and taught the Russians extraction management. Without companies like SLB, Halliburton, BP, Exxon, Emerson, or Siemens, a poor and backward country like Russia would never have been able to rebuild its production to today's levels.

This creates a vulnerability that the Russians do not want to admit: Russian oil infrastructure was not built by Russians, but by Europeans and Americans. Cut off from service, software, and spare parts, it will gradually degrade. This could be observed, for example, in Venezuela or Iran, although there the process lasted not years, but decades.

Technical problems in the Russian oil industry can be partially cushioned thanks to cooperation with China and India, but the Russian industry is de facto a Western industry with a Russian flag attached—incompatible with Asian solutions. A comprehensive solution to the problem would require the replacement of almost the entire system and infrastructure.

In addition to the process of technical degradation, the Russian industry must contend with cyclical attacks by Ukrainian drones that physically destroy valuable and difficult-to-replace machinery.

The word "degradation" is key here. Ukraine's goal is not a decapitating strike but an asymmetric campaign that will inflict relatively small yet cumulative losses.

What, however, is the intended nature of these losses?

Over 30% of Russian exports consist of crude oil, and fossil fuels or their semi-finished products account for over 50% of the total. However, crude oil is not the most profitable product: the most economical product manufactured from Russian oil is diesel. This is due to the viscosity and sulfur compound content in Russian oil. Observing the production and export of Russian crude oil, it is difficult to spot the devastating impact of sanctions or the collapse of the entire industry on the chart, however, contrary to popular opinion, this was never the goal of the sanctions.

Russia was not supposed to stop producing oil; Russia was supposed to earn less from it. This intention has been partially achieved, while the raw material market has stabilized after the 2022 crisis.

Observing data on both budget revenues and volumes, it can be seen that the extraction and export of crude oil remained almost unchanged during the analyzed period. The volume of extraction fell by only 2–3%, and exports increased by about 3%.

The Ukrainian drone attack campaign is intended to address the more profitable and vulnerable part of the oil industry—refining. When attacking Russian infrastructure, Ukraine usually does not strike extraction infrastructure because it is simply inefficient. It focuses on striking the bottlenecks of refining and fuel exports—which are easier to hit, harder to repair, and whose temporary shutdown is much more costly for the Russian economy and budget.

Due to the optimization of the refining process for specific types of oil, Russia has a huge overproduction of diesel, which it exports and which powers the most economically critical vehicles, including military ones. At the same time, the production of less critical but still necessary gasoline is almost "just enough." This is the real weak point targeted by Ukraine.

At the same time, refinery production fell by 7%, and exports by as much as 12%.

Here, we need to address the frequently cited figures stating that Ukrainian strikes disabled over 30% of the total processing capacity of Russian refineries. How is it possible that production fell by "only" 7%?

Russia has huge buffers of production capacity. The total processing capacity of Russian refineries is estimated at up to 6 million barrels of oil per day; however, Russia currently uses only about 4.5 million. By disabling even ⅓ of the infrastructure, Russia still has the hypothetical ability to redirect production elsewhere while repairs and firefighting operations are ongoing at the affected plants.

However, this does not mean that the impact of these attacks is not visible. The first downtimes and shortages are already appearing at this level, with a missing processing capacity in the range of 0.2–0.5 million barrels per day.

Furthermore, many facilities are damaged to an extent that prevents repair. Redirections are time-consuming and costly, and not always physically possible. In addition, Russian refineries were built with the primary goal of serving the local market—a damaged or destroyed refinery paralyzes the local fuel market.

Budgetary perspective

The value of Russian crude oil exports fell to levels lower than before the war, by just under 10%. However, the decline in exports of processed products is already over 40%.

Russia's federal budget for 2025 is 41.5 trillion rubles (approx. 415 billion USD). Military spending is 13.2 trillion rubles, and internal security is another approx. 4.5 trillion rubles. This means that "defense" and "security" alone, which in practical terms means war and repression - cost Russia over 40% of the entire budget.

Budget revenues from the sale of oil and gas, meanwhile, constitute about 20–30% of Russia's budget revenues. The puzzle falls apart without this element. Assuming that the decline in export value will translate into an approximately linear drop in budget revenues, this means a decrease in available funds of around a dozen percent of the budget.

หากยูเครนยังคงดำเนินหรือยกระดับการโจมตีภาคน้ำมันของรัสเซียต่อไป อาจนำไปสู่สถานการณ์ที่เป็นไปได้มากขึ้นว่า รัสเซียจะต้องเลือกระหว่างการตอบสนองความต้องการภายในประเทศ (รวมถึงกองทัพ) และการตอบสนองลูกค้าส่งออก ซึ่งจะส่งผลโดยตรงต่อรายได้งบประมาณของรัฐ จากน้ำมัน 1 ตัน รัสเซียสามารถผลิตดีเซลได้ประมาณ 300–400 กิโลกรัม และน้ำมันเบนซินประมาณ 150 กิโลกรัม ในขณะเดียวกัน เศรษฐกิจรัสเซียต้องใช้น้ำมันเชื้อเพลิงประมาณ 130–140 ล้านตันต่อปีเพื่อให้ระบบดำเนินไปได้ในสภาวะค่อนข้างปกติ เมื่อพิจารณาศักยภาพของโรงกลั่นในประเทศ หมายความว่ายูเครนอาจต้องทำให้กำลังการกลั่นของรัสเซียเสียหายราว 50–60% เพื่อสร้างสถานการณ์ที่บังคับให้รัสเซียต้องเผชิญ “ทางเลือก” ดังนี้: หยุดหรือชะลอปฏิบัติการทางทหารเนื่องจากขาดแคลนเชื้อเพลิง

หรือปรับลดรายจ่ายงบประมาณอย่างมีนัยสำคัญจากข้อจำกัดด้านการส่งออกพลังงาน ความขัดแย้งในอิหร่านเปลี่ยนสถานการณ์หรือไม่? มีผลบางส่วน แต่ไม่ใช่ทั้งหมด การปรับตัวขึ้นของราคาน้ำมันในตลาดโลก และการพึ่งพาพลังงานจากเอเชียที่สูง ทำให้เกิดผลสะท้อนต่อรายได้ของรัสเซีย ราคาน้ำมัน Urals ปรับขึ้นจากประมาณ 60 ดอลลาร์ต่อบาร์เรลไปมากกว่า 90 ดอลลาร์ หรือเพิ่มขึ้นกว่า 50% อย่างไรก็ตาม การเพิ่มขึ้นนี้เป็นผลจาก “ราคา” ไม่ใช่ “ปริมาณการส่งออก” ข้อจำกัดเชิงโครงสร้างของรัสเซีย โครงสร้างพื้นฐานด้านการขนส่งพลังงานของรัสเซียมีข้อจำกัดค่อนข้างมาก บริษัท Transneft ซึ่งเป็นผู้ดูแลท่อส่งน้ำมันของรัสเซีย ควบคุมเครือข่ายท่อส่งประมาณ 67,000 กิโลเมตร แต่ส่วนใหญ่ถูกออกแบบเพื่อส่งออกไปยุโรปและกลุ่มประเทศอดีตยุโรปตะวันออก ขณะที่ความต้องการน้ำมันหลักในปัจจุบันอยู่ที่เอเชีย แต่ท่อส่งและท่าเรือในภูมิภาคนี้กำลังใช้งานใกล้เต็มกำลังแล้ว ในบริบทของความขัดแย้งในตะวันออกกลางและราคาสินค้าโภคภัณฑ์ที่สูงขึ้นทั่วโลก เป้าหมายของยูเครนคือการจำกัดความสามารถในการส่งออกและขนส่งน้ำมันของรัสเซียเพิ่มเติม การโจมตีท่าเรือและโรงกลั่นขนาดใหญ่ใน Ust-Luga และ Tuapse ถูกมองว่าเป็นส่วนหนึ่งของยุทธศาสตร์นี้ เนื่องจากเป็นจุดสำคัญทั้งในด้านการผลิตและการส่งออก ผลกระทบต่องบประมาณรัสเซีย ราคาน้ำมันที่สูงขึ้นช่วยบรรเทางบประมาณของรัสเซียได้เพียงบางส่วน แม้รายได้จากการส่งออกในเดือนมีนาคมจะเพิ่มขึ้นประมาณ 40% แต่ยังคงลดลงเกือบครึ่งเมื่อเทียบกับช่วงเดียวกันของปีก่อน ในเดือนเมษายน รายได้เพิ่มขึ้นเป็นประมาณ 19 พันล้านดอลลาร์ หรือเพิ่มขึ้นราว 100% แต่เมื่อพิจารณาในเชิงประวัติศาสตร์ นี่น่าจะเป็นเพียงการฟื้นตัวชั่วคราว ที่สำคัญ รายได้ของรัสเซียยังถูกจำกัดโดย “เพดานทางกายภาพ” หรือความสามารถด้านโลจิสติกส์และโครงสร้างพื้นฐานการส่งออก มากกว่าจะขึ้นอยู่กับราคาน้ำมันเพียงอย่างเดียว

รายได้เหล่านี้ โดยธรรมชาติแล้วไม่ใช่รายได้ถาวร ผลกระทบต่อทั้งงบประมาณของรัสเซียและหนี้สาธารณะที่กำลังกลายเป็นภาระที่เพิ่มขึ้นเรื่อย ๆ ก็ไม่ใช่สิ่งที่ยั่งยืนเช่นกัน แม้รัสเซียจะมีผลกำไรเกินดุลจำนวนมากในปี 2022 และสามารถดำเนินกลไกหลบเลี่ยงมาตรการคว่ำบาตรได้จริงในปี 2024 แต่ต้นทุนการชำระหนี้กำลังเพิ่มขึ้นในอัตราที่รวดเร็วไม่ต่างจากความสูญเสียในแนวรบยูเครน

ในขณะเดียวกัน แหล่งข่าวจาก Reuters ระบุว่ารัสเซียเริ่มมีการจำกัดทั้งการผลิตและการส่งออกน้ำมันอย่างชัดเจน โดยในเดือนเมษายน การผลิตน้ำมันคาดว่าจะลดลงมาอยู่ที่ 8.5 ล้านบาร์เรลต่อวัน และการส่งออกอยู่ที่ 4.1 ล้านบาร์เรลต่อวัน หากตัวเลขนี้ถูกต้อง หมายความว่าการผลิตน้ำมันของรัสเซียได้ลดลงสู่ระดับต่ำสุดในรอบประมาณ 10 ปี แม้ในช่วงที่ราคาน้ำมันอยู่ในระดับสูงเป็นประวัติการณ์และความต้องการยังแข็งแกร่ง

แม้แต่กระทรวงเศรษฐกิจของรัสเซียเองก็ยังประเมินแนวโน้มในเชิงลบ โดยคาดว่าการส่งออกน้ำมันจะลดลงมาอยู่ที่ราว 200 ล้านตันต่อปี และยอมรับว่าไม่มีแนวโน้มที่รัสเซียจะสามารถฟื้นฟูตำแหน่งทางการตลาดได้ภายในทศวรรษนี้

ทั้งหมดนี้หมายความว่า สงครามในอิหร่านอาจเป็นแรงหนุนสำคัญต่อรัสเซียในระยะสั้น แต่หากแนวโน้มปัจจุบันยังดำเนินต่อไป ก็อาจยังไม่เพียงพอที่จะหยุดทิศทางเชิงลบที่กำลังก่อตัวขึ้นอย่างต่อเนื่องต่อเศรษฐกิจ อุตสาหกรรม และงบประมาณของประเทศ

Kamil Szczepański

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