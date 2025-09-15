US Open: Wall Street higher on first trading day of 2025, Tesla skids on delivery miss
Wall Street advances broadly with US2000 leading gains at +1.50%, US100 up 0.87% to 21,405 Tesla drops 4.5% to $385.72 after reporting first annual...
ข่าวในตลาดฟอเร็ก
Bitcoin กำลังซื้อขายราว 115,000 ดอลลาร์ ยังคงรักษากำไรล่าสุดไว้ในช่วงต้นสัปดาห์ ความเชื่อมั่นลดลงเล็กน้อยหลังฟิวเจอร์ส Nasdaq และ S&P 500 ปรับตัวลดลงจากรายงานการสอบสวนด้านต่อต้านการผูกขาดของ Nvidia ส่วน Ethereum ลดลงมากกว่า 2.5% ลงไปอยู่ที่ 4,500 ดอลลาร์ ค่าเงินดอลลาร์สหรัฐอ่อนค่าลง แต่ยังไม่ส่งผลให้ตลาดคริปโตปรับตัวขึ้นในวันจันทร์ Fed...
เพิ่มเติม
หุ้น Micron วันนี้พุ่งขึ้น 10% แตะ $153 ต่อหุ้น หลัง Citi ปรับราคาเป้าหมายขึ้นเป็น $175 จากเดิม $150 แนวโน้มการเติบโตของตลาดหน่วยความจำยังคงแข็งแกร่ง เนื่องจาก อุปสรรคในการเข้าสู่อุตสาหกรรมสูง ทำให้ซัพพลายจำกัด และความต้องการเกินคาด โดยเฉพาะจาก ศูนย์ข้อมูลและ AI Micron จะรายงานผลประกอบการ Q4 FY2025...
เพิ่มเติม
Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) สำนักงานใหญ่: Houston, Texas Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) เป็นหนึ่งในผู้เล่นสำคัญในตลาดโซลูชันเทคโนโลยีสำหรับองค์กร ก่อตั้งในปี 2015 หลังจากแยกตัวจาก Hewlett-Packard เดิม ทำให้ HPE สามารถมุ่งเน้นไปที่การส่งมอบผลิตภัณฑ์และบริการ IT ขั้นสูงสำหรับ องค์กรขนาดใหญ่และสถาบัน...
เพิ่มเติม
Wall Street advances broadly with US2000 leading gains at +1.50%, US100 up 0.87% to 21,405 Tesla drops 4.5% to $385.72 after reporting first annual...
02:45 PM GMT, United States - PMI Data for December: S&P Global US Manufacturing PMI: actual 49.4 vs forecast 48.3;...
Domino's Pizza (DPZ.US), the world's largest pizza chain, faces increasing competitive pressures in its core markets while navigating challenging...
Tesla (TSLA.US) shares are losing nearly 1.5% ahead of the opening of the session after the company's Cybertruck exploded outside the Trump International...
Shares of Danish freight company TORM (TRMDA.DK), which specializes in oil and petroleum products freight, are rebounding more than 6% today after falling...
01:30 PM GMT, United States - Employment Data: Jobless Claims 4-Week Avg.: actual 223.25K; previous 226.75K; Continuing Jobless Claims:...
European stock indices began trading in the new year with gains, although the scale of those gains has largely been erased. The DAX is now up 0.2% on an...
The U.S. Dollar Index (USDIDX) gains more than 0.3% today, but 10-year US treasury yields fall to 4.53% i.e. by more than 4 basis points, combined with...
08:15 AM GMT, Spain - PMI Data for December: HCOB Spain Manufacturing PMI: actual 53.3; forecast 53.6; previous 53.1; 08:45...
The Chinese stock market is experiencing sharp declines today, falling by 2.65-3.15%. The weaker sentiment on the indices may be attributed to significantly...
Today, January 2, 2025, many global stock markets remain closed due to the New Year holiday. During the Asian session, major markets such as Japan and...
Indices from the Asia-Pacific region are mostly trading lower during the first session of the new year. Additionally, several markets, including...
U.S. indices are gaining during the final trading session of the year. Risk appetite is slightly more noticeable after the holiday sell-off, with...
Indices are slightly up at the start of the session The dollar is also gaining Bond yields are declining The final trading session of the year...
The crypto market is seeing a slight rebound today after the pullbacks of yesterday's session, where stocks and stock indexes were also subjected to...
The USDJPY pair trailed a slightly bullish impulse that took it above the 158 zone, thus leaving a near 2.5% space to the local peaks recorded in July. The...
Natural gas futures experience heightened volatility as weather forecasts signal a significant shift towards colder temperatures, driving substantial price...
Markets face a shortened session on the final trading day of 2024, with many global exchanges either closed or operating reduced hours for New Year's...
ประเทศที่คุณเลือกไม่ได้รับการให้บริการ โปรดเลือกประเทศอื่น
การเปลี่ยนภาษามีผลกับการเปลี่ยนแปลงหน่วยงานควบคุม