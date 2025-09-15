Oil gains 1% as markets await OPEC+ meeting scheduled on Thursday
Oil (OIL) is gaining more than 1% today, as markets await the OPEC+ decision on Thursday. It is likely that OPEC+ will extend the latest round of oil production...
Bitcoin กำลังซื้อขายราว 115,000 ดอลลาร์ ยังคงรักษากำไรล่าสุดไว้ในช่วงต้นสัปดาห์ ความเชื่อมั่นลดลงเล็กน้อยหลังฟิวเจอร์ส Nasdaq และ S&P 500 ปรับตัวลดลงจากรายงานการสอบสวนด้านต่อต้านการผูกขาดของ Nvidia ส่วน Ethereum ลดลงมากกว่า 2.5% ลงไปอยู่ที่ 4,500 ดอลลาร์ ค่าเงินดอลลาร์สหรัฐอ่อนค่าลง แต่ยังไม่ส่งผลให้ตลาดคริปโตปรับตัวขึ้นในวันจันทร์ Fed...
หุ้น Micron วันนี้พุ่งขึ้น 10% แตะ $153 ต่อหุ้น หลัง Citi ปรับราคาเป้าหมายขึ้นเป็น $175 จากเดิม $150 แนวโน้มการเติบโตของตลาดหน่วยความจำยังคงแข็งแกร่ง เนื่องจาก อุปสรรคในการเข้าสู่อุตสาหกรรมสูง ทำให้ซัพพลายจำกัด และความต้องการเกินคาด โดยเฉพาะจาก ศูนย์ข้อมูลและ AI Micron จะรายงานผลประกอบการ Q4 FY2025...
Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) สำนักงานใหญ่: Houston, Texas Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) เป็นหนึ่งในผู้เล่นสำคัญในตลาดโซลูชันเทคโนโลยีสำหรับองค์กร ก่อตั้งในปี 2015 หลังจากแยกตัวจาก Hewlett-Packard เดิม ทำให้ HPE สามารถมุ่งเน้นไปที่การส่งมอบผลิตภัณฑ์และบริการ IT ขั้นสูงสำหรับ องค์กรขนาดใหญ่และสถาบัน...
Oil: November's PMI indices from China and US ISM Manufacturing came in stronger than expected, suggesting limited potential for demand decline...
ดัชนี DAX และดัชนีอื่นๆ ของยุโรปพุ่งสูงขึ้นต่อเนื่อง UBS ปรับคาดการณ์สำหรับ BMW, Mercedes-Benz และ Porsche ASML คงคาดการณ์ยอดขายสุทธิปี 2025 ท่ามกลางข้อจำกัดด้านการส่งออก การซื้อขายในวันอังคารในตลาดหุ้นยุโรปส่งผลให้ดัชนีหุ้นส่วนใหญ่ปรับตัวเพิ่มขึ้น...
IFR ได้ออกคำแนะนำสำหรับคู่สกุลเงิน USDCAD IFR แนะนำให้ถือสถานะซื้อในคู่สกุลเงินนี้ที่ระดับต่อไปนี้: จุดเข้า (ราคาตลาด): 1.4010 TP: 1.4170 ST: 1.3950 IFR...
เมื่อวานนี้ สมาชิกเฟด จอห์น วิลเลียมส์ คริสโตเฟอร์ วอลเลอร์ และราฟาเอล บอสทิค แสดงความคิดเห็นเกี่ยวกับเศรษฐกิจและนโยบายการเงินของสหรัฐฯ วอลเลอร์ส่งสัญญาณว่าเขาสนับสนุนการปรับลดอัตราดอกเบี้ย...
ค่าเงินเยนของญี่ปุ่นถือเป็นสกุลเงิน G10 ที่มีผลงานแย่ที่สุดสกุลหนึ่งในวันนี้ อย่างไรก็ตาม คู่สกุลเงิน USDJPY ยังคงดิ้นรนเพื่อกลับขึ้นไปเหนือโซนสำคัญที่...
ตลาดหุ้นเอเชียขยายตัวในวันอังคารจากกระแสความหวังที่แผ่ขยายไปทั่วการซื้อขายในวันจันทร์ในยุโรปและสหรัฐฯ ดัชนีตลาดหุ้นหลักของออสเตรเลีย (AU200)...
Swiss inflation for November came in line with analysts' expectations. The reading pointed to a growth rate of 0.7% y/y for the headline reading and...
Asian markets extended on Tuesday the wave of optimism that swept Monday's trading in Europe and the US. Australia's main stock index (AU200)...
The Nasdaq 100 touched new intraday records Monday, driven by strong performance across major technology stocks, while significant leadership changes...
The Nasdaq 100 touched new intraday records Monday, driven by strong performance across major technology stocks, while significant leadership changes at...
Sentiment for cryptocurrencies is positive, helped by gains on Wall Stree. Bitcoin is rebounding from $95,000 and is trading at $98,000; Ethereum at $3,700....
02:45 PM GMT, United States - PMI Data for November: S&P Global US Manufacturing PMI: actual 49.7; forecast 48.8; previous 48.5; 03:00 PM...
Wall Street with high open on Monday Stellantis plunges following CEO unexpected resignation MARA Holdings announced plans to offer $700 million...
European Union member states are close to an agreement on a new €1.5 billion defense fund to help strengthen industry in the bloc and actively support...
DAX retests historic peaks and maintains position as European growth leader PMI manufacturing data in Europe and the US in focus JPMorgan cuts recommendation...
09:30 AM GMT, United Kingdom - PMI Data for November: S&P Global/CIPS UK Manufacturing PMI: actual 48.0; forecast 48.6; previous...
08:15 AM GMT, Spain - PMI Data for November: HCOB Spain Manufacturing PMI: actual 53.1; forecast 53.9; previous 54.5; 08:30...
