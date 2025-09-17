⏫NATGAS soars nearly 3%
Gas prices are rebounding strongly in today's session, continuing the rebound started last week. Gas prices are up 2.7%, testing the vicinity of the...
น้ำมัน ความอ่อนค่าต่อเนื่องของดอลลาร์สหรัฐฯ ซึ่งได้รับแรงหนุนจากความคาดหวังเรื่องการลดอัตราดอกเบี้ย กำลังช่วยสนับสนุนการฟื้นตัวของราคาน้ำมันและสินค้าโภคภัณฑ์อื่น ๆ ที่ได้รับผลกระทบจากการเคลื่อนไหวของดอลลาร์ บรรยากาศตลาดยังคงระมัดระวังท่ามกลางข่าวลือเกี่ยวกับการคว่ำบาตรรองต่อรัสเซีย ซึ่งสร้างความกังวลเกี่ยวกับการลดลงของอุปทานโลกที่อาจเกิดขึ้น...
Bitcoin กำลังซื้อขายราว 115,000 ดอลลาร์ ยังคงรักษากำไรล่าสุดไว้ในช่วงต้นสัปดาห์ ความเชื่อมั่นลดลงเล็กน้อยหลังฟิวเจอร์ส Nasdaq และ S&P 500 ปรับตัวลดลงจากรายงานการสอบสวนด้านต่อต้านการผูกขาดของ Nvidia ส่วน Ethereum ลดลงมากกว่า 2.5% ลงไปอยู่ที่ 4,500 ดอลลาร์ ค่าเงินดอลลาร์สหรัฐอ่อนค่าลง แต่ยังไม่ส่งผลให้ตลาดคริปโตปรับตัวขึ้นในวันจันทร์ Fed...
หุ้น Micron วันนี้พุ่งขึ้น 10% แตะ $153 ต่อหุ้น หลัง Citi ปรับราคาเป้าหมายขึ้นเป็น $175 จากเดิม $150 แนวโน้มการเติบโตของตลาดหน่วยความจำยังคงแข็งแกร่ง เนื่องจาก อุปสรรคในการเข้าสู่อุตสาหกรรมสูง ทำให้ซัพพลายจำกัด และความต้องการเกินคาด โดยเฉพาะจาก ศูนย์ข้อมูลและ AI Micron จะรายงานผลประกอบการ Q4 FY2025...
Volkswagen (VOW1.DE) shares have already rebounded more than 4% from daily lows, gaining 2.5% on an intrday basis after the company said it was considering...
The Q2 earnings of nearly 95% of companies listed on the American stock exchange are already behind us. However, this does not mean that investors will...
Greater imports in Asia Asia's oil imports rebounded in August after a July that saw the lowest imports in two years. China, the world's largest...
After Bitcoin's huge rally, in Q1, the second part of the year is noticeably weaker for it. Admittedly, the cryptocurrency is trading almost 20% above...
German DAX retreats from zone of historical highs Market volatility will be limited by the US holiday Wall Street session today will not take place,...
The week opening for the Chinese Hang Seng Index was weak, and futures (HK.cash) are dropping almost -1.1% today, as official, state manufacturing PMIs...
Today, final European manufacturing PMIs came in mostly stronger than expected, while the biggest 'gap' between analysts expectations and final...
The beginning of this week is expected to be calm in the markets, mainly because the stock market on Wall Street will be closed today due to the “Labour...
European index contracts are losing -0.2% after a weak session in Asia, where China's Hang Seng declined Key macro readings around 10:00 am (final...
Global stock markets are opening the week in a mostly weaker mood. Trading on Wall Street will be closed today due to the Labor Day holiday in the United...
The last session on European markets this week saw marginal declines in most stock market indices, despite the fact that the start of the session was...
US100 gains 0.5%; slow gains in Nvidia shares support semiconductor industry sentiment Intel (INTC.US) gains 7% after revealing strategic talks with...
Final University of Michigan US consumer sentiments came in 67.9 (Forecast 68.1, Previous 67.8) Expectations: 72.1 (Forecast 72.4, Previous 72.1) Current...
Brent Crude (OIL) loses more than 2% today, as six OPEC+ sources said that OPEC+ is likely to proceed with a planned gradual oil production increase, possible...
US PCE Price Index YoY Actual 2.5% vs 2.5% expected vs 2.5% previously US Core PCE Price Index YoY: 2.6% vs 2.7% exp. vs 2.6% previously US Real...
10:00 AM BST, Euro Zone - Inflation Data for August: Core CPI: actual 2.8% YoY; forecast 2.8% YoY; previous 2.9% YoY; Core...
USDJPY is trading little changed today despite inflation data from Japan's capital, Tokyo, which may support the case for further interest rate hikes...
