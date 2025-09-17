BREAKING: US retail sales data below expectations
- US, retail sales report for April. Actual: 0.0% m/m. Expectations: 0.4% m/m. Previously: 0.7% m/m. ex-auto data: Actual: 0.2% m/m. Expectations:...
ข่าวในตลาดฟอเร็ก
น้ำมัน ความอ่อนค่าต่อเนื่องของดอลลาร์สหรัฐฯ ซึ่งได้รับแรงหนุนจากความคาดหวังเรื่องการลดอัตราดอกเบี้ย กำลังช่วยสนับสนุนการฟื้นตัวของราคาน้ำมันและสินค้าโภคภัณฑ์อื่น ๆ ที่ได้รับผลกระทบจากการเคลื่อนไหวของดอลลาร์ บรรยากาศตลาดยังคงระมัดระวังท่ามกลางข่าวลือเกี่ยวกับการคว่ำบาตรรองต่อรัสเซีย ซึ่งสร้างความกังวลเกี่ยวกับการลดลงของอุปทานโลกที่อาจเกิดขึ้น...
Bitcoin กำลังซื้อขายราว 115,000 ดอลลาร์ ยังคงรักษากำไรล่าสุดไว้ในช่วงต้นสัปดาห์ ความเชื่อมั่นลดลงเล็กน้อยหลังฟิวเจอร์ส Nasdaq และ S&P 500 ปรับตัวลดลงจากรายงานการสอบสวนด้านต่อต้านการผูกขาดของ Nvidia ส่วน Ethereum ลดลงมากกว่า 2.5% ลงไปอยู่ที่ 4,500 ดอลลาร์ ค่าเงินดอลลาร์สหรัฐอ่อนค่าลง แต่ยังไม่ส่งผลให้ตลาดคริปโตปรับตัวขึ้นในวันจันทร์ Fed...
หุ้น Micron วันนี้พุ่งขึ้น 10% แตะ $153 ต่อหุ้น หลัง Citi ปรับราคาเป้าหมายขึ้นเป็น $175 จากเดิม $150 แนวโน้มการเติบโตของตลาดหน่วยความจำยังคงแข็งแกร่ง เนื่องจาก อุปสรรคในการเข้าสู่อุตสาหกรรมสูง ทำให้ซัพพลายจำกัด และความต้องการเกินคาด โดยเฉพาะจาก ศูนย์ข้อมูลและ AI Micron จะรายงานผลประกอบการ Q4 FY2025...
Markets are waiting for a key macro release of the week - US CPI report for April scheduled for 1:30 pm BST today. The report will be closely watched as...
The German index slightly gains The euro weakens in anticipation of the June rate cut The dollar weakens ahead of the CPI report release Indices...
10:00 AM BST, Euro Zone - Industrial Production for March: Industrial Production: actual 0.6% MoM; forecast 0.5% MoM; previous...
The recent Wage Price Index (WPI) report for the first quarter of 2024 brought some relief to the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) as wage growth slowed....
Futures point to higher opening of cash session in Europe The key reading of the day will be the US CPI report for April Data release at 1:30...
Swedish CPI (M/M) Apr: 0.3% (est 0.4%; prev 0.1%) - CPI (Y/Y) Apr: 3.9% (est 4.0%; prev 4.1%) The SEK is losing against the EUR after a lower-than-expected...
Wednesday's session will be marked by CPI data from the US. Publication at 1:30 pm BST. The CPI data offers a chance for a dovish...
Indices on Wall Street end the day slightly positive despite hawkish comments from Jerome Powell and slightly higher PPI data. The US500 gains 0.10%,...
Alibaba, the Chinese giant operating in the e-commerce industry, presents mixed financial results for the first quarter of this year. It is worth mentioning...
Investments in data centres are becoming increasingly attractive due to the rapid expansion of data-driven technologies, particularly AI. As consumers...
‘Meme stocks’ have once again taken over Wall Street, as can be seen from the strong gains of companies such as AMC, GameStop and AMC. For...
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell provided a comprehensive overview of the current economic situation, highlighting several key points. Powell...
The dollar is one of the weaker G10 currencies Yields on US bonds are falling Indices on Wall Street are trying to rebound US indices open...
01:30 PM BST, United States - Inflation Data for April: PPI ex. Food/Energy/Transport: actual 3.1% YoY; previous 2.8% YoY; PPI:...
Oil WTI remains in consolidation between 78 and 80 USD per barrel, just over 2 weeks before the OPEC+ meeting. A decision to extend the voluntary...
Paysafe Limited (PSFE.US), US online payments company, is rallying at a double-digit pace in premarket today. An around-14% share price jump was triggered...
DAX slightly drops ahead of US PPI report Numerous corporate news from the German stock market DE40 remains in the zone of historical highs General...
