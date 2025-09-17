BREAKING: CAD slumps after slightly dovish CPI reading
Canadian CPI data for March was released at 1:30 pm BST today. Report was expected to show headline measure accelerating slightly from 2.8% to 2.9% YoY....
น้ำมัน ความอ่อนค่าต่อเนื่องของดอลลาร์สหรัฐฯ ซึ่งได้รับแรงหนุนจากความคาดหวังเรื่องการลดอัตราดอกเบี้ย กำลังช่วยสนับสนุนการฟื้นตัวของราคาน้ำมันและสินค้าโภคภัณฑ์อื่น ๆ ที่ได้รับผลกระทบจากการเคลื่อนไหวของดอลลาร์ บรรยากาศตลาดยังคงระมัดระวังท่ามกลางข่าวลือเกี่ยวกับการคว่ำบาตรรองต่อรัสเซีย ซึ่งสร้างความกังวลเกี่ยวกับการลดลงของอุปทานโลกที่อาจเกิดขึ้น...
Bitcoin กำลังซื้อขายราว 115,000 ดอลลาร์ ยังคงรักษากำไรล่าสุดไว้ในช่วงต้นสัปดาห์ ความเชื่อมั่นลดลงเล็กน้อยหลังฟิวเจอร์ส Nasdaq และ S&P 500 ปรับตัวลดลงจากรายงานการสอบสวนด้านต่อต้านการผูกขาดของ Nvidia ส่วน Ethereum ลดลงมากกว่า 2.5% ลงไปอยู่ที่ 4,500 ดอลลาร์ ค่าเงินดอลลาร์สหรัฐอ่อนค่าลง แต่ยังไม่ส่งผลให้ตลาดคริปโตปรับตัวขึ้นในวันจันทร์ Fed...
หุ้น Micron วันนี้พุ่งขึ้น 10% แตะ $153 ต่อหุ้น หลัง Citi ปรับราคาเป้าหมายขึ้นเป็น $175 จากเดิม $150 แนวโน้มการเติบโตของตลาดหน่วยความจำยังคงแข็งแกร่ง เนื่องจาก อุปสรรคในการเข้าสู่อุตสาหกรรมสูง ทำให้ซัพพลายจำกัด และความต้องการเกินคาด โดยเฉพาะจาก ศูนย์ข้อมูลและ AI Micron จะรายงานผลประกอบการ Q4 FY2025...
Benchmark tests key support level Beiersdorf reports better guidance and higher financial results General market situation: Tuesday's...
Today, two major US companies associated with the medical-insurance (UnitedHealth) and medical (Johnson&Johnson) markets reported financial results...
Shares of the biggest, European steel producer ArcelorMittal (MT.NL) tumbles today almost 6% after a downgrade by Deutsche Bank. Analysts are concerned...
- Germany, ZEW Economic Sentiment index for April. Actual: 42.9 Expected: 36.0. Previous: 31.7 - ZEW Survey Current Situation Apr: -79.2...
USDCAD is one of the pairs that may see some moves today in the afternoon. Canadian CPI data for March will be released at 1:30 pm BST and is expected...
Multinational entertainment giant, Live Nation (LYV.US) loses in today premarket more than 8% due to risk of antitrust lawsuit from US Department of Justice,...
The conflict in the Middle East and declines on Wall Street have somewhat diverted the markets' attention from the topic of Chinese indices, which...
European indices set to open lower Markets await Middle East developments Canadian CPI data, German ZEW scheduled for today Speeches from Fed...
UK jobs market data for February was released today at 7:00 am BST. Report was expected to show a similar employment increase as in previous month, an...
Wall Street indices dropped yesterday amid an increase in Middle East tensions and fears of further Israel-Iran escalation. S&P 500 dropped 1.20%,...
Markets reaction to Iranian retaliatory strikes against Israel over the weekend has been rather calm at first, with gold and oil opening slightly higher,...
Encore Wire Corporation (WIRE.US), US manufacturer of copper and aluminum for wire needs, is trading over 11% higher today. The move is triggered...
Barclays issued a recommendation for the GBPUSD currency pair. Barclays recommends taking a short position on the pair with the following levels: Entry...
Piedmont Lithium (PLL.US) is one of the best performing Wall Street stocks today. Company's shares surge over 30% after it received a long-awaited...
Stock markets have largely overlook weekend Middle East escalation, with European indices trading higher and US benchmarks opening higher as well. However,...
Wall Street indices open higher in spite of increase in Middle East tensions US100 tries to break above 50- and 200-hour moving averages Alcoa gains...
ALUMINIUM as well as other base metals jumped after the United States and the United Kingdom announced new sanctions on Russian metals. US and UK banned...
Goldman Sachs' 1Q24 results significantly exceeded expectations. Strong EPS, coupled with robust revenue dynamics, as well as a substantial decrease...
