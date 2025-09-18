BREAKING: EUR muted after final inflation data
CPI inflation report for August for whole euro area was a key reading scheduled for the European morning today. However, as it was a revision, it was not...
ทันทีหลังการตัดสินใจ เราเห็นดอลลาร์อ่อนค่าลงอย่างชัดเจน ซึ่งสอดคล้องกับความคาดหวัง แต่ยังมีความไม่แน่นอนเกี่ยวกับการคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยของ Fed นี่ถือเป็นการลดดอกเบี้ยครั้งแรกของปีนี้ หลังจากที่ปีก่อน Fed ลดดอกเบี้ยไปแล้ว 3 ครั้ง รวม 100 จุดฐาน อย่างไรก็ตาม ความอ่อนค่าของดอลลาร์และการปรับขึ้นของวอลล์สตรีทในช่วงแรกไม่ยืดเยื้อ การคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยกลางปีนี้ชี้ไปที่การลดดอกเบี้ยได้อีก...
07:00 PM BST, สหรัฐฯ – การคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยและการตัดสินใจล่าสุดของ Fed อัตราดอกเบี้ยเป้าหมาย (Fed Funds Rate) เดือนธันวาคม: 4.25% (คาด 4.25%, ก่อนหน้า 4.50%) Fed ปรับลดช่วงเป้าหมายลง 25 bps เป็น 4.00–4.25% โดยระบุเหตุผลว่าการเติบโตชะลอตัว การจ้างงานช้าลง อัตราว่างงานเพิ่มขึ้นเล็กน้อย...
เวลา 19:00 น. BST ธนาคารกลางสหรัฐ (Fed) จะประกาศการตัดสินใจเกี่ยวกับอัตราดอกเบี้ย หลังจากหลายสัปดาห์ที่ตลาดได้คาดการณ์ตรงกันว่าจะมีการปรับลด 0.25% (25 จุดพื้นฐาน) — ซึ่งถือเป็นครั้งแรกนับตั้งแต่การลดดอกเบี้ยครั้งก่อนจาก 4.75% เหลือ 4.50% ในเดือนธันวาคม 2024 ขณะเดียวกัน การเก็งกำไรเกี่ยวกับการ “ลดแรง”...
Markets remain rather calm and quiet in the run-up to the central bank marathon later this week. Traders will be offered rate decisions from FOMC (Wednesday),...
European indices opened slightly lower Inflation data from Eurozone and Canada US housing market data for August European stock market indices...
US indices finished yesterday's trading little changed - S&P 500 gained 0.07%, Dow Jones moved 0.02% higher and Nasdaq finished 0.01%. Russell...
Wall Street ended the day with moderate gains as lower volatility prevails, with investors awaiting the crucial Fed decision and Jerome Powell's...
Alphabet (GOOGL.US) and OpenAI competetion Tech giants Google and OpenAI are in a fierce battle to be the first to release next-generation multimodal...
The euro is gaining against most currencies, with the EURUSD pair increasing by 0.30% following information that the European Central Bank (ECB) is allegedly...
Wall Street opens flat ahead of the crucial week Ten year bond yields head higher Micron (MU.US) rises after higher recommendation Oil nears $95...
The sentiment of the cryptocurrency market today is decidedly positive although Friday's session on Wall Street was decidedly weak, and indexes from...
Today we are observing a broad rebound in the cryptocurrency market. Interestingly, we are not seeing large movements in the foreign exchange market, primarily...
New home construction starts from Canada came in 252k vs 234,3 k expected and 255,2 k previously PPI inflation in Canada (m/m): 1,3% vs 0,21% exp....
DE30 in zone of important support at start of week Lonza (LONN.CH) CEO's departure puts company shares down 12% Overall market situation: Monday's...
The EUR/USD pair continues to be traded under pressure. Although the ECB announced a new interest rate hike last week, the euro ended up reacting negatively...
The start of the new week has been fairly quiet in the currency market, while the stock market has largely seen declines (Europe and Asia). On the other...
Today we are seeing strong declines in Chinese indices, with CHN.cash already discounted by nearly 1%. Macro data proved weaker than forecast. Exports...
The start of the new trading week is proving to be less than optimistic for investors in bank Societe Generale (GLE.FR), which unveiled the company's...
Indexes in Asia and Europe pressured by Friday's declines on Wall Street Relatively poor macro calendar for today, readings from Canada in focus The...
Chainlink is leading the cryptocurrency market's gains today and is recording the highest volatility of any asset traded on Monday morning. The cryptocurrency...
Today the macro calendar is relatively poor, and the Japanese stock market was closed due to a national holiday. In the new week, the markets are waiting...
