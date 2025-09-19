Adobe's record Q2 Revenue, company raises annual targets 💸
Adobe shares are up by 4.55% today to $512 after the company reported record revenue in the second quarter of fiscal year 2023, reaching $4.82...
ข่าวในตลาดฟอเร็ก
ธนาคารกลางญี่ปุ่น (BOJ) คงอัตราดอกเบี้ยนโยบายไว้ที่ 0.50% ด้วยคะแนนเสียง 7–2 โดย Hajime Takata และ Naoki Tamura ลงมติให้ปรับขึ้นเป็น 0.75% ก้าวใหม่สู่การปกติ: BOJ จะเริ่มขายกองทุน ETF (และ J-REIT) ที่ถืออยู่ กำหนดกรอบไว้ราว ¥620,000 ล้าน/ปี สำหรับ ETF ซึ่งเทียบเท่าประมาณ 0.05% ของปริมาณการซื้อขายรายวัน หลังการตัดสินใจ...
บริษัทแห่งสัปดาห์ – Micron Technology (18.09.2025) Micron Technology เป็นหนึ่งในผู้ผลิตชิปหน่วยความจำ (DRAM) และแฟลช NAND ชั้นนำของโลก บริษัทมีบทบาทสำคัญในตลาดเซมิคอนดักเตอร์ โดยเฉพาะสำหรับคอมพิวเตอร์ สมาร์ทโฟน และศูนย์ข้อมูล จุดเด่นสัปดาห์นี้: ราคาหุ้นปรับตัวขึ้นจากความคาดหวังต่ออุปสงค์หน่วยความจำที่เพิ่มขึ้น ผลประกอบการล่าสุดและแนวโน้มรายได้สอดคล้องกับการฟื้นตัวของตลาดเซมิคอนดักเตอร์ นักลงทุนจับตาความร่วมมือและโครงการวิจัยพัฒนาที่อาจเพิ่มความสามารถการแข่งขันของบริษัท ภาพรวมตลาด: Micron...
ทันทีหลังการตัดสินใจ เราเห็นดอลลาร์อ่อนค่าลงอย่างชัดเจน ซึ่งสอดคล้องกับความคาดหวัง แต่ยังมีความไม่แน่นอนเกี่ยวกับการคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยของ Fed นี่ถือเป็นการลดดอกเบี้ยครั้งแรกของปีนี้ หลังจากที่ปีก่อน Fed ลดดอกเบี้ยไปแล้ว 3 ครั้ง รวม 100 จุดฐาน อย่างไรก็ตาม ความอ่อนค่าของดอลลาร์และการปรับขึ้นของวอลล์สตรีทในช่วงแรกไม่ยืดเยื้อ การคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยกลางปีนี้ชี้ไปที่การลดดอกเบี้ยได้อีก...
The prospect of further policy tightening by the ECB does not deter bulls The mood in Europe is supported by the strength of both U.S. and Asian indices,...
Dax on a new ATH! Investors react to possible spike in volatility due to the "day of the three witches" RBC analysts comment...
Netherlands (16.06.2023): Binance has stopped its operations in the Netherlands after failing to secure a virtual asset service provider (VASP) license....
Christopher J. Waller of the Fed commented today on the US monetary policy situation. From Waller's overall message, one can infer that there will...
EUR jumped in the early afternoon following comments from Pierre Wunsch, chief of Belgian central bank and ECB member. Wunsch said that ECB rate hikes...
The Nasdaq 100 index (US100) closed at its highest level in 14 months, with a gain of over 1%. Recent rally is fueled by AI boom and easing CPI data Nasdaq...
European indices are opening higher University of Michigan data: Consumer sentiment and inflation expectations HICP inflation for the Eurozone After...
Today, investors learned a lot about key data from the US economy. Overall, the data came mixed, with slight slowdowns visible in some sectors/regions...
Natural gas prices are gaining as the EIA inventory reading indicated 84 bcf versus 94 bcf expected and 104 bcf Additionally, gains are supported...
The manufacturing sector in the United States presented a mixed picture in June 2023, according to the latest Empire State Manufacturing Index and Philadelphia...
Norway's Opera (OPRA.US) is a company that offers web browsers for PCs and mobile devices. Its shares have risen nearly 600% since the bottom in October...
Wall Street is to open higher today Jobless Claims data rises more than expected ECB hikes rates by 25 bp and suggests it is far from the end of...
US industrial production in May: -0.2% m/m. Expected: 0.05% m/m. Previously: +0.5% m/m US capacity utilization (m/m) in May: 79.6% Expected: 79.7%;...
The ECB has decided to raise rates by 25 basis points today. Christine Lagarde, the head of the ECB, is speaking: Inflation has been decreasing...
Bunge agreed to purchase Viterra Transaction finance with 75% in stock and 25% in cash Bunge to repurchase own shares worth $2 billion Merger...
US retail sales data for May was released at 1:30 pm BST today, the final piece of top-tier US data scheduled for this week. However, as the FOMC meeting...
US jobless claims came higher than analysts's expectations. Jobless Claims: Actual: 262K. Expected 250k. Previous 261k. The number of initial...
The European Central Bank announced its latest monetary policy decision today at 1:15 pm BST. Market expected the ECB to deliver the second 25 basis point...
