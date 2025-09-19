Nvidia losses before Q1 earnings 📊 What to expect from the report? 🔌🖥
The world's highest valued semiconductor manufacturer today and one of the main beneficiaries of the AI trend, Nvidia (NVDA.US) will report Q1 results...
ข่าวในตลาดฟอเร็ก
ธนาคารกลางญี่ปุ่น (BOJ) คงอัตราดอกเบี้ยนโยบายไว้ที่ 0.50% ด้วยคะแนนเสียง 7–2 โดย Hajime Takata และ Naoki Tamura ลงมติให้ปรับขึ้นเป็น 0.75% ก้าวใหม่สู่การปกติ: BOJ จะเริ่มขายกองทุน ETF (และ J-REIT) ที่ถืออยู่ กำหนดกรอบไว้ราว ¥620,000 ล้าน/ปี สำหรับ ETF ซึ่งเทียบเท่าประมาณ 0.05% ของปริมาณการซื้อขายรายวัน หลังการตัดสินใจ...
บริษัทแห่งสัปดาห์ – Micron Technology (18.09.2025) Micron Technology เป็นหนึ่งในผู้ผลิตชิปหน่วยความจำ (DRAM) และแฟลช NAND ชั้นนำของโลก บริษัทมีบทบาทสำคัญในตลาดเซมิคอนดักเตอร์ โดยเฉพาะสำหรับคอมพิวเตอร์ สมาร์ทโฟน และศูนย์ข้อมูล จุดเด่นสัปดาห์นี้: ราคาหุ้นปรับตัวขึ้นจากความคาดหวังต่ออุปสงค์หน่วยความจำที่เพิ่มขึ้น ผลประกอบการล่าสุดและแนวโน้มรายได้สอดคล้องกับการฟื้นตัวของตลาดเซมิคอนดักเตอร์ นักลงทุนจับตาความร่วมมือและโครงการวิจัยพัฒนาที่อาจเพิ่มความสามารถการแข่งขันของบริษัท ภาพรวมตลาด: Micron...
ทันทีหลังการตัดสินใจ เราเห็นดอลลาร์อ่อนค่าลงอย่างชัดเจน ซึ่งสอดคล้องกับความคาดหวัง แต่ยังมีความไม่แน่นอนเกี่ยวกับการคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยของ Fed นี่ถือเป็นการลดดอกเบี้ยครั้งแรกของปีนี้ หลังจากที่ปีก่อน Fed ลดดอกเบี้ยไปแล้ว 3 ครั้ง รวม 100 จุดฐาน อย่างไรก็ตาม ความอ่อนค่าของดอลลาร์และการปรับขึ้นของวอลล์สตรีทในช่วงแรกไม่ยืดเยื้อ การคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยกลางปีนี้ชี้ไปที่การลดดอกเบี้ยได้อีก...
US Energy Information Administration (EIA) released an official weekly report on US oil inventories today at 3:30 pm BST. Median expectation among economists...
Wall Street launched today's trading lower FOMC minutes and NVIDIA earnings in the spotlight Still no progress on US debt ceiling Wall...
The minutes from the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting held on May 2-3 will be released today at 7:00 PM BST. Report from Minutes is highly...
DE30 extends declines and slips below 16,000 points. German IFO business index reading surprises with sizable drop Indexes in Europe begin downward...
Copper (COPPER) quotations are trading down more than 1.5% today and have slipped below the psychological $8,000 barrier. Copper is increasingly...
9:00 AM BST, Germany, IFO Business Climate for May. Currently: 91.7. Expected 93. Previous 93.6 The current IFO rating in Germany in May was 94.8...
In the FX market, in addition to the pound reacting to higher-than-expected inflation data from the UK, the New Zealand dollar played a dominant role today,...
European stock exchanges are opening lower than yesterday Focus is on data from New Zealand and the UK FOMC Minutes and speeches by central bankers...
At 7:00am BST, we learned CPI and PPI inflation data from the UK, which turned out to be below analysts' expectations! CPI inflation (y/y). Currently:...
Asian equities experienced a slight decline for the second consecutive day as talks on raising the US debt ceiling reached an impasse, negatively affecting...
The market is still largely reacting to news on the US debt limit. There is still a lot of uncertainty, but McCarthy believes there is a chance of...
The US500 is retreating today amid continued uncertainty over the US debt limit. We are also seeing fairly mixed data from the US - a fairly strong PMI...
At the moment, the topic of raising the debt limit is the number one topic, not only in the US, but also worldwide, in view of the fact that a possible...
Wall Street records moderate declines Apple announces multi-year and multi-billion dollar deal with Broadcom PacWest extends dynamic...
- US, new home sales for April. Actual: 683k. Expected: 665k. Previous: 683k - US, Richmond Fed index for May. Actual:-15. Expected: -8.0. Previous:...
- US, flash PMIs for May. Manufacturing. Actual: 48,5. Expected: 50.0. Previous: 50.2 Services. Actual: 55,1. Expected: 52.6. Previous:...
Oil Asset managers are the most bearish on oil in more than a decade (according to Bloomberg data) Recession concerns as well as limited...
DE30 extends yesterday's declines German PMIs - industry in depressed state, services getting stronger Morgan Stanley raises...
