Apple prepares for recession, Alphabet completes 20:1 split
The specter of a looming global recession is taking its toll on the mood of the boards of major companies, which are increasingly signaling internal changes...
ข่าวในตลาดฟอเร็ก
ธนาคารกลางญี่ปุ่น (BOJ) คงอัตราดอกเบี้ยนโยบายไว้ที่ 0.50% ด้วยคะแนนเสียง 7–2 โดย Hajime Takata และ Naoki Tamura ลงมติให้ปรับขึ้นเป็น 0.75% ก้าวใหม่สู่การปกติ: BOJ จะเริ่มขายกองทุน ETF (และ J-REIT) ที่ถืออยู่ กำหนดกรอบไว้ราว ¥620,000 ล้าน/ปี สำหรับ ETF ซึ่งเทียบเท่าประมาณ 0.05% ของปริมาณการซื้อขายรายวัน หลังการตัดสินใจ...
บริษัทแห่งสัปดาห์ – Micron Technology (18.09.2025) Micron Technology เป็นหนึ่งในผู้ผลิตชิปหน่วยความจำ (DRAM) และแฟลช NAND ชั้นนำของโลก บริษัทมีบทบาทสำคัญในตลาดเซมิคอนดักเตอร์ โดยเฉพาะสำหรับคอมพิวเตอร์ สมาร์ทโฟน และศูนย์ข้อมูล จุดเด่นสัปดาห์นี้: ราคาหุ้นปรับตัวขึ้นจากความคาดหวังต่ออุปสงค์หน่วยความจำที่เพิ่มขึ้น ผลประกอบการล่าสุดและแนวโน้มรายได้สอดคล้องกับการฟื้นตัวของตลาดเซมิคอนดักเตอร์ นักลงทุนจับตาความร่วมมือและโครงการวิจัยพัฒนาที่อาจเพิ่มความสามารถการแข่งขันของบริษัท ภาพรวมตลาด: Micron...
ทันทีหลังการตัดสินใจ เราเห็นดอลลาร์อ่อนค่าลงอย่างชัดเจน ซึ่งสอดคล้องกับความคาดหวัง แต่ยังมีความไม่แน่นอนเกี่ยวกับการคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยของ Fed นี่ถือเป็นการลดดอกเบี้ยครั้งแรกของปีนี้ หลังจากที่ปีก่อน Fed ลดดอกเบี้ยไปแล้ว 3 ครั้ง รวม 100 จุดฐาน อย่างไรก็ตาม ความอ่อนค่าของดอลลาร์และการปรับขึ้นของวอลล์สตรีทในช่วงแรกไม่ยืดเยื้อ การคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยกลางปีนี้ชี้ไปที่การลดดอกเบี้ยได้อีก...
European indices set to open lower Revision of euro area CPI inflation for June Earnings reports from Johnson & Johnson, Lockheed...
In spite of upbeat moods seen during the European session, indices from Wall Street finished yesterday's trading lower. S&P 500 dropped 0.84%,...
European indices closed higher today, with DAX up 0.74% as investors continue to weigh recession fears against surging inflation ahead of the...
Goldman Sachs (GS.US) stock rose over 2,5% on Monday after earnings and revenues topped Wall Street projections by a huge margin despite an uncertain macroeconomic...
BNP Paribas issued a recommendation for the AUDUSD currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a LONG position on the pair with following levels: Entry:0.6829 Target:0.7100 Stop:...
According to the new calculations of the European Union, if Russia decides to turn off the gas tap for the entire block, it may reduce the EU's GDP...
Europe is currently facing potentially the worst energy crisis in history. There are many factors which led to the current state of affairs, but the key...
US indices launched today's cash trading higher Goldman Sachs (GS.US) surges on upbeat quarterly results Coinbase (COIN.US) stock rallies amid...
Bitcoin and Ethereum are rebounding today dragging the market of other, smaller cryptocurrencies with them. With sentiment improving, so-called 'altcoins'...
The British pound is the best performing major currency today as the relief rally continues on rising hopes that the Fed will take a more dovish approach...
New trading week results in gains on European stock markets DE30 breaks out above 13,000 points BASF (BAS.DE) with a "buy"...
Cryptocurrencies continue to rise today. Bitcoin soars above $22,000, and Ethereum continues its rise to near $1,500. The resurgence of digital assets...
Wall Street earnings season for Q2 2022 is on the roll. Major US banks launched an earnings marathon last week and the stream of reports gets more diverse...
Cryptocurrencies are the best performing asset class at the beginning of a new week. Coins extend upward move launched last week and some, like for example...
European markets set for higher opening Earnings from IBM and Goldman Sachs Rate decision from CBRT, PBoC, ECB and BoJ this week! Futures...
Stock market indices from Asia-Pacific region traded higher at the beginning of a new week. Nikkei gained 0.5%, S&P/ASX 200 jumped 1% and Kospi...
European indices finished today's session higher, erasing some of the recent losses, with Dax jumping 2.76% led by automakers. On the week, the...
Citigroup's (C.US) results beat analysts' expectations and improve sentiment around the banking and financial sector. The company has definitely...
