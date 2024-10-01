BREAKING: Germany industrial production below expectations 🎯
07:00 AM BST, Germany - Balance of Tade Data for April: German Imports: actual 2.0% MoM; forecast 0.6% MoM; previous 0.3% MoM; German...
Oil Oil remains under pressure as market backwardation declines Oil is losing even despite a significant increase in the escalation of the situation in the Middle East, where there was supposed to be a ground operation in southern Lebanon launched by Israel, which is expected to target the position...
Cryptocurrency sentiment still without clear optimism; Bitcoin below $65k, despite weak US dollar Huge gains in China do not support Bitcoin; altcoins sentiments are still very weak High net inflows into U.S. ETFs meet higher supply and don't affect price directly We can describe...
Return of supply from Libya Oil has been strongly retreating since last evening after reports about the appointment of an interim central bank governor in Libya by both governments in the country. It is worth noting that the central bank governor oversees revenues from the extraction and export of...
Asia-Pacific indices are experiencing a mixed session. Chinese indices are rising by approximately 0.85% to even 1.45%. The Japanese Nikkei 225 index...
The European Central Bank cut interest rates by 25 bps, as expected; however, it communicated that the path for inflation in 2024 will be bumpy and...
Oil futures gains almost 2% today as Brent reacted with sizeable gains after EBC cut rates first time since 2019 and Denmark's central bank decision,...
Today we can see that futures on silver are rising more than 3.5% and we can see the reason of that in some 'dovish' data and market climate. Yesterday...
U.S. index contracts traded mostly slightly lower, with Nvidia (NVDA.US) losing 1% Dovish US data - benefit claims higher, revised labor costs sharply...
Danish central bank cuts key rate to 3,35% vs 3,6% previously
EIA Natural Gas Change BCF came in 98B (Forecast 92B, Previous 84B). Futures on NATGAS reacted to data with sizable decline. Source: xStation5
European Central Bank cut interest rates in Eurozone by 25 basic points. ECB chair, Christine Lagarde is now on the press conference to comment this move...
Gap Inc (GPS.US), one of the largest US fashion retailers, has been taking a hit this week and is trading 8% week-to-date lower. However, this drop comes...
DAX erases some gains after ECB decision Investors await conference call with Lagarde Sportswear companies gain after Lululemon results Overall...
01:30 PM GMT, United States - Employment Data: Jobless Claims 4-Week Avg.: actual 222.25K; previous 223.00K; Initial Jobless Claims:...
European Central Bank announced its latest monetary policy decision today at 1:15 pm BST. There was no surprise - rates were cut by 25 basis points, in-line...
Chicago wheat futures gain more than 0.7% today and rising from $645 per bushel to $652 after Russian Sovecon lowered expected Russian crop forecast to...
Contracts for the US100 on the Nasdaq100 technology index gained over 2.00% at yesterday’s session close, breaking above the 19,000-point level and...
Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc (LULU.US) are gaining nearly 7.5% ahead of the opening of today's session on Wall Street after the athletic apparel...
Monetary policy decision from the European Central Bank is a key market event of the day. Rate announcement is scheduled for 1:15 pm BST, with ECB President...
Global arms giant Lockheed Martin (LMT.US) is facing another wave of orders for modern F-35 Lightning II fighter jets. Israel announced Tuesday that it...
07:00 AM BST, Germany - Factory Orders for April: German Factory Orders: actual -0.2% MoM; forecast 0.6% MoM; previous -0.4%...