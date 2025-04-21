viac
Finančné rozdielové zmluvy sú zložité nástroje a sú spojené s vysokým rizikom rýchlych finančných strát v dôsledku pákového efektu. Na 69 % účtov retailových investorov dochádza k finančným stratám pri obchodovaní s finančnými rozdielovými zmluvami u tohto poskytovateľa. Mali by ste zvážiť, či chápete, ako finančné rozdielové zmluvy fungujú, a či si môžete dovoliť podstúpiť vysoké riziko, že utrpíte finančné straty. Investovanie je rizikové. Investujte zodpovedne.
Finančné rozdielové zmluvy sú zložité nástroje a sú spojené s vysokým rizikom rýchlych finančných strát v dôsledku pákového efektu. Na 69 % účtov retailových investorov dochádza k finančným stratám pri obchodovaní s finančnými rozdielovými zmluvami u tohto poskytovateľa. Mali by ste zvážiť, či chápete, ako finančné rozdielové zmluvy fungujú, a či si môžete dovoliť podstúpiť vysoké riziko, že utrpíte finančné straty.Investovanie je rizikové. Investujte zodpovedne.
69 % retailových účtov CFD je stratových. Investovanie je rizikové. Investujte zodpovedne.
XTB Online Trading
SMT.UK

SMT.UK - Akcie CFD

Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust PLC
Otvoriť účet
Najobľúbenejšie

Žiadne výsledky ""

Pozrite sa na úplný zoznam dostupných nástrojov

Späť na stránku nástrojov
Výkonnosť v minulosti alebo budúce prognózy nie sú spoľahlivým ukazovateľom budúcej výkonnosti.
Stiahnite si bezplatnú aplikáciu
NAJNOVŠIE SPRÁVY

Budte vždy informovaní o aktuálnom dianí s našimi najnovšími správami.

Viac správ
O INŠTRUMENTE

Investujte do CFD na SMT.UK

Inštrument, ktorého cena vychádza z trhovej hodnoty Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust PLC (referencný trh: organizovaný trh)
-
-
-
-
100 GBP
TOP INŠTRUMENTY

Pozrite sa na ďalšie inštrumenty

Všetky STC CFD

Majte všetky svoje investície vždy po ruke

S oceňovanou a ľahko použiteľnou investičnou aplikáciou XTB

NAJNOVŠIE SPRÁVY

Budte vždy informovaní o aktuálnom dianí s našimi najnovšími správami.

Prečo akcionári spoločnosti Meta ignorujú...

21. apríla 2025

Akcie Amazonu klesli po znížení hodnotenia...

21. apríla 2025

Akcie Tesly klesli o viac ako 6 % v dôsledku...

21. apríla 2025
Viac správ
ZÍSKAJTE PRÍSTUP

Ako obchodovať CFD na STC v XTB?

1. Otvorte si účet

Vyplňte formulár a pošlite príslušné dokumenty – všetko bez zbytočných formalít. Otvorenie účtu závisí od posúdenia vhodnosti, ktoré sa overuje testom.

2. Uskutočnite vklad

Vyberte si z radu dostupných platobných metód, vrátane okamžitých a bezplatných, spôsob vkladu, ktorý vám vyhovuje.

3. Začnite investovať

Vyberte si z 20+ CFD na komodity a z 7900+ ďalších nástrojov.

Vstúpte na trh

1. Stiahnite si aplikáciu

Navštívte svoj obchod s aplikáciami a stiahnite si našu aplikáciu zadarmo.

2. Otvorte si účet

Vyplňte formulár a pošlite príslušné dokumenty – všetko bez zbytočných formalít. Otvorenie účtu závisí od posúdenia vhodnosti, ktoré sa overuje testom.

3. Uskutočnite vklad a začnite investovať

Vyberte si z radu dostupných platobných metód, vrátane okamžitých a bezplatných, spôsob vkladu, ktorý vám vyhovuje.

Urobte prvý krok.
PREČO XTB?

Prečo investovať v XTB?

Inovatívna platforma

Neustále pracujeme na vývoji našej vlastnej a oceňovanej investičnej platformy, aby vyhovovala všetkým vašim potrebám. K dispozícii vo verzii pre počítače aj mobilné zariadenia.

Regulácia

Sme jednou z najväčších brokerských spoločností kótovaných na burze cenných papierov na svete, ktorá je regulovaná niekoľkými renomovanými dozornými orgánmi. Sme tiež krytí kompenzačným fondom.

Viacjazyčná a vysoko kvalifikovaná zákaznícka podpora

Náš tím zákazníckej podpory je pripravený Vám pomôcť 24 hodín denne, od pondelka do piatku.

TOP INŠTRUMENTY

Pozrite sa na ďalšie inštrumenty

Všetky STC CFD
Vzdelávanie

Preskúmajte rozsiahlu databázu znalostí

nvidia logo a čip grafickej karty s nápisom AI

NVIDIA: Inovácia v oblasti AI a digitálnej transformácie

3 minute(s) Technická analýza

Diverzifikácia portfólia – ako diverzifikovať obchodné portfólio?

7 minute(s) Staňte sa obchodníkom
medveď a býk v obleku - investície a trhy

Býčie a Medvedie trhy – všetko, čo by ste mali vedieť

6 minute(s) ABC investovania
Zobraziť články
FAQ

Máte nejaké otázky?

Obchodovanie CFD na akcie a tradičné investovanie do akcií majú niekoľko zásadných rozdielov. Pri investovaní do akcií sa investor stáva ich vlastníkom. Pri obchodovaní CFD uzatvárajú obchodníci zmluvu s brokerom, ktorá im umožňuje dostať alebo zaplatiť rozdiel v cene medzi otvorením a uzavretím obchodu. Jedným z kľúčových rozdielov medzi týmito dvoma spôsobmi obchodovania je marža a prítomnosť pákového efektu. Výberom CFD môže investor otvoriť pozície, ktorých hodnota prevyšuje investovaný kapitál. To môže potenciálne zvýšiť návratnosť investícií, ale tiež prispieť k hlbokým stratám, ak nesprávne odhadnete budúci smer trhu. Využitie pákového efektu nie je možné pri tradičnom obchodovaní s akciami, kde je nutné zaplatiť vopred celú nákupnú čiastku akcie. CFD tiež umožňujú investorom shortovať (predávať akcie na krátko), čo znamená, že môžu profitovať aj z klesajúcich cien, čo nie je možné pri tradičnom obchodovaní s akciami. Pamätajte však na to, že investícia do CFD na akcie je riskantnejšia ako investícia do tradičných akcií.

Pri obchodovaní CFD na akcie môže investor využiť pákový efekt, ktorý vám umožní obchodovať za čiastky oveľa vyššie, než je váš skutočne investovaný kapitál. Pákový efekt znásobuje kúpnu silu kapitálu, ktorý je uložený v marži a umožňuje transakcie, ktoré presahujú hodnotu vkladu. Pákový efekt môže zvýšiť potenciálnu návratnosť investícií, ale tiež zvyšuje riziko straty, pokiaľ zle odhadnete smer trhu.

Áno, pomocou CFD na akcie môžete shortovať (zaujať krátku pozíciu). Rozdielové zmluvy vám umožnia špekulovať ako na rastúce ceny, tak klesajúce ceny. Pokiaľ budete predpokladať, že hodnota vybranej akcie bude rásť, zaujmete long pozíciu (nákup), ak tomu bude naopak a budete predpokladať, že cena akcie bude klesať, zaujmete short pozíciu (predaj).

Pripojte sa k viac ako
1 000 000 investorom z celého sveta

Začnite investovať Stiahnite si aplikáciu Stiahnite si aplikáciu