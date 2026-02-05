ผลประกอบการ Alphabet: รายได้ทำสถิติสูงสุด พร้อมการลงทุนครั้งใหญ่ ตอกย้ำความเป็นผู้นำของบริษัท!

Alphabet ได้ประกาศผลประกอบการไตรมาส 4 ปี 2025 ซึ่งสะท้อนให้เห็นอย่างชัดเจนว่าบริษัทกำลังเร่งการเติบโตในธุรกิจหลักหลายด้าน

รายได้รวมทำสถิติสูงสุดใหม่ที่ 113.8 พันล้านดอลลาร์ เพิ่มขึ้น 14% เมื่อเทียบรายปี และสูงกว่าที่ตลาดคาดไว้ที่ 111.4 พันล้านดอลลาร์

กำไรต่อหุ้น (EPS) อยู่ที่ 2.82 ดอลลาร์ สูงกว่าคาดการณ์ที่ 2.65 ดอลลาร์ ขณะที่กำไรสุทธิแตะ 30.1 พันล้านดอลลาร์ เพิ่มขึ้น 20% จากปีก่อนหน้า

ผลลัพธ์เหล่านี้แสดงให้เห็นว่า Alphabet ไม่เพียงสามารถรักษาการเติบโตอย่างสม่ำเสมอและเป็นระบบ แต่ยังสามารถสร้างรายได้จากการลงทุนในเทคโนโลยีอนาคตได้อย่างมีประสิทธิภาพ ไม่ว่าจะเป็นปัญญาประดิษฐ์ (AI), ชิปประมวลผล TPU ที่พัฒนาขึ้นเอง และธุรกิจคลาวด์

สิ่งนี้สะท้อนว่าเทคโนโลยีแห่งอนาคตกำลังกลายเป็นแหล่งรายได้และกำไรที่จับต้องได้ พร้อมตอกย้ำสถานะของ Alphabet ในฐานะผู้นำเศรษฐกิจดิจิทัลระดับโลก

📊 ไฮไลท์การเงิน – Q4 2025

รายได้รวม: 113.8 พันล้านดอลลาร์ (+18% YoY)

รายได้ Google Services: 95.9 พันล้านดอลลาร์ (+14% YoY)

รายได้ Google Search: 63.1 พันล้านดอลลาร์ (+17% YoY)

รายได้ YouTube: 11.4 พันล้านดอลลาร์ (+9% YoY)

รายได้ Google Cloud: 17.7 พันล้านดอลลาร์ (+48% YoY)

กำไรจากการดำเนินงาน: 35.9 พันล้านดอลลาร์ (+16% YoY)

อัตรากำไรจากการดำเนินงาน: 31.6%

กำไรสุทธิ: 34.5 พันล้านดอลลาร์ (+30% YoY)

EPS: 2.82 ดอลลาร์ (+31% YoY)

💼 ภาพรวมธุรกิจ

Google Services ยังคงเป็นรากฐานที่มั่นคงของรายได้ Alphabet

รายได้รวม 95.9 พันล้านดอลลาร์

การเติบโต: Search & อื่น ๆ +17% Subscriptions, Platforms & Devices +17% YouTube Ads +9%

แสดงให้เห็นว่าการโฆษณาดิจิทัลยังเป็นแหล่งรายได้หลักแม้มีการแข่งขันสูงและกฎระเบียบด้านความเป็นส่วนตัว

เป็นแหล่งเงินสดเชิงกลยุทธ์ ช่วยสนับสนุนการลงทุนในธุรกิจอื่น ๆ

Google Cloud เป็นธุรกิจที่เติบโตเร็วที่สุดของ Alphabet

รายได้ 17.7 พันล้านดอลลาร์ (+48% YoY)

การเติบโตมาจากความต้องการ AI Infrastructure, โซลูชันองค์กร และลูกค้าองค์กรที่ขยายตัว

Alphabet พัฒนาสภาพแวดล้อมคอมพิวเตอร์เอง เช่น TPU Processor และเครื่องมือ AI เพื่อความได้เปรียบทางเทคโนโลยี

Other Bets (โปรเจ็กต์ทดลอง เช่น Waymo, Verily)

รายได้ 370 ล้านดอลลาร์

ขาดทุนจากการดำเนินงาน 3.6 พันล้านดอลลาร์

แม้ยังไม่มีกำไร แต่การลดขาดทุนและควบคุมต้นทุนสะท้อนการบริหารความเสี่ยงอย่างมีประสิทธิภาพ

🏗️ การลงทุนและแนวโน้ม

Alphabet วางแผน ลงทุน 175–185 พันล้านดอลลาร์ในปี 2026 (+60% YoY)

เน้นการขยาย Data Center, พัฒนา AI Infrastructure, ขยาย Google Cloud, และปรับปรุงโครงสร้างพื้นฐานโฆษณา

The scale of these investments is unprecedented in the company’s history and shows that Alphabet is not merely maintaining its competitive advantage but actively laying the foundation for long-term growth in AI and cloud services. At the same time, the market continues to evaluate how these large expenditures may impact short-term margins and cash flows.

Perspectives and Conclusions

Alphabet demonstrates that it can effectively combine aggressive investment with profitable monetization. Steady growth in Google Services, dynamic expansion of Google Cloud, and controlled losses in Other Bets indicate a balance between expansion and profitability.

After months in which some market participants believed Alphabet had missed the AI boom, the company’s results show that it is actually taking the lead. The growth in Google Cloud revenues and increased AI monetization across advertising and cloud services prove that Alphabet is not only keeping up with trends but setting industry standards. Proprietary TPU processors, AI infrastructure development, and expanding data centers enable the company to scale products faster and increase revenues in key segments.

These developments are also reflected in the capital markets. Alphabet’s shares have outperformed other Magnificent Seven companies over the past 12 months, reflecting growing investor confidence in the company’s ability to generate AI-driven revenues and maintain its lead in cloud technology. Alphabet is entering a new growth phase, where systematic revenue expansion in advertising and cloud services is paired with aggressive capital deployment, potentially defining the company’s market position for years to come, especially in the context of AI’s growing importance in the global digital economy.