00:18 · 24 กุมภาพันธ์ 2026

ข่าวคริปโต: Bitcoin ลดลง 2% 🚩 คริปโตจะร่วงต่อหรือไม่?

ตลาดคริปโตวันนี้

สกุลเงินดิจิทัล ปรับลดปานกลาง ท่ามกลาง ความระมัดระวังใน Wall Street และความไม่แน่นอนของตลาดโลก

  • Bitcoin ลดลงกว่า 2%

  • ตลาดคริปโตโดยรวมยังเผชิญ ความท้าทายด้านเงินทุนและการมีส่วนร่วมของนักลงทุน

สัญญาณจาก USDT

  • ปริมาณ USDT stablecoin ลดลงมากกว่า 3 พันล้านดอลลาร์ใน 2 เดือนที่ผ่านมา

  • สัญญาณ on-chain ล่าสุดของ USDT คล้ายกับที่ปรากฏในจุดต่ำสุดของตลาดปี 2022

  • ประวัติศาสตร์ชี้ว่า ความตึงเครียดด้านสภาพคล่องสูงสุด มักเป็น โอกาสซื้อ แต่ต้องรอ ยืนยันว่าความกดดันจากการขายหมดลงแล้ว

Image

Bitcoin เผชิญ กิจกรรมเครือข่ายต่ำติดต่อกันเป็นเวลา 6 เดือน

  • สถานการณ์ล่าสุดคล้ายกับช่วงปี 2024 เมื่อราคาของ Bitcoin ปรับตัวลดลงราว -30%

Image

The Binance Buying Power Index has dropped to levels seen in the past. The data points to a familiar pattern: a compressed demand window, a market catching its breath, and, if history were to rhyme, a setup that has statistically tended to resolve to the upside.

Image
การไหลของเงินทุนเข้าสู่ Bitcoin และ Ethereum ETFs

  • ช่วงหลายวันมานี้ ยังคงมีเงินไหลออกสุทธิ จาก Bitcoin และ Ethereum ETFs

  • Wall Street ดูเหมือนจะ ลดการถือครอง แม้ราคาจะปรับลดลงอย่างมากในช่วงสัปดาห์ที่ผ่านมา


Bitcoin and Ethereum (D1, H1)

Both cryptocurrencies have experienced sharp declines. However, as seen on the hourly timeframe, selling pressure remains persistent. The lack of a structural demand impulse has become the crypto market’s central issue, possibly even more significant than the overhang of latent supply.

26 กุมภาพันธ์ 2026, 08:11

26 กุมภาพันธ์ 2026, 08:08

25 กุมภาพันธ์ 2026, 16:00

25 กุมภาพันธ์ 2026, 09:02

