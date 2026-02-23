ข่าวคริปโต: Bitcoin ลดลง 2% 🚩 คริปโตจะร่วงต่อหรือไม่?

Source: CryptoQuant

Bitcoin เผชิญ กิจกรรมเครือข่ายต่ำติดต่อกันเป็นเวลา 6 เดือน

สถานการณ์ล่าสุดคล้ายกับช่วงปี 2024 เมื่อราคาของ Bitcoin ปรับตัวลดลงราว -30%

The Binance Buying Power Index has dropped to levels seen in the past. The data points to a familiar pattern: a compressed demand window, a market catching its breath, and, if history were to rhyme, a setup that has statistically tended to resolve to the upside.



การไหลของเงินทุนเข้าสู่ Bitcoin และ Ethereum ETFs

ช่วงหลายวันมานี้ ยังคงมีเงินไหลออกสุทธิ จาก Bitcoin และ Ethereum ETFs

Wall Street ดูเหมือนจะ ลดการถือครอง แม้ราคาจะปรับลดลงอย่างมากในช่วงสัปดาห์ที่ผ่านมา



Bitcoin and Ethereum (D1, H1)

Both cryptocurrencies have experienced sharp declines. However, as seen on the hourly timeframe, selling pressure remains persistent. The lack of a structural demand impulse has become the crypto market’s central issue, possibly even more significant than the overhang of latent supply.

