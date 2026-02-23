ข่าวคริปโต: Bitcoin ลดลง 2% 🚩 คริปโตจะร่วงต่อหรือไม่?

ตลาดคริปโตวันนี้
สกุลเงินดิจิทัล ปรับลดปานกลาง ท่ามกลาง ความระมัดระวังใน Wall Street และความไม่แน่นอนของตลาดโลก
Bitcoin ลดลงกว่า 2%
ตลาดคริปโตโดยรวมยังเผชิญ ความท้าทายด้านเงินทุนและการมีส่วนร่วมของนักลงทุน
สัญญาณจาก USDT
ปริมาณ USDT stablecoin ลดลงมากกว่า 3 พันล้านดอลลาร์ใน 2 เดือนที่ผ่านมา
สัญญาณ on-chain ล่าสุดของ USDT คล้ายกับที่ปรากฏในจุดต่ำสุดของตลาดปี 2022
ประวัติศาสตร์ชี้ว่า ความตึงเครียดด้านสภาพคล่องสูงสุด มักเป็น โอกาสซื้อ แต่ต้องรอ ยืนยันว่าความกดดันจากการขายหมดลงแล้ว
Source: CryptoQuant
Bitcoin เผชิญ กิจกรรมเครือข่ายต่ำติดต่อกันเป็นเวลา 6 เดือน
สถานการณ์ล่าสุดคล้ายกับช่วงปี 2024 เมื่อราคาของ Bitcoin ปรับตัวลดลงราว -30%
Source: CryptoQuant
The Binance Buying Power Index has dropped to levels seen in the past. The data points to a familiar pattern: a compressed demand window, a market catching its breath, and, if history were to rhyme, a setup that has statistically tended to resolve to the upside.
Source: CryptoQuant, Binance
การไหลของเงินทุนเข้าสู่ Bitcoin และ Ethereum ETFs
ช่วงหลายวันมานี้ ยังคงมีเงินไหลออกสุทธิ จาก Bitcoin และ Ethereum ETFs
Wall Street ดูเหมือนจะ ลดการถือครอง แม้ราคาจะปรับลดลงอย่างมากในช่วงสัปดาห์ที่ผ่านมา
Source: Bloomberg Finance L.P.
Source: Bloomberg Finance L.P.
Bitcoin and Ethereum (D1, H1)
Both cryptocurrencies have experienced sharp declines. However, as seen on the hourly timeframe, selling pressure remains persistent. The lack of a structural demand impulse has become the crypto market’s central issue, possibly even more significant than the overhang of latent supply.
Source: xStation5
Source: xStation5
Source: xStation5
Source: xStation5
ข่าวเด่นวันนี้ 26 ก.พ.
