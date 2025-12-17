BREAKING: EURUSD ปรับตัวขึ้นหลังประกาศข้อมูล NFP 📌

สหรัฐฯ – ข้อมูลการจ้างงานเดือนพฤศจิกายน (ประกาศเวลา 13:30 GMT)

Participation Rate: 62.5% (ก่อนหน้า 62.4%)

Nonfarm Payrolls (รวมทุกภาค): +64K (คาดการณ์ 50K, ก่อนหน้า 119K)

Government Payrolls: -5K (ก่อนหน้า 22K)

Private Nonfarm Payrolls: +69K (ก่อนหน้า 97K)

Unemployment Rate: 4.6% (คาดการณ์ 4.5%, ก่อนหน้า 4.4%)

Manufacturing Payrolls: -5K (ก่อนหน้า -6K)

Average Weekly Hours: 34.3 (ก่อนหน้า 34.2)

Average Hourly Earnings: YoY: +3.5% (ก่อนหน้า 3.8%) MoM: +0.1% (คาด 0.3%, ก่อนหน้า 0.2%)



สรุป:

การจ้างงานยังคงเติบโตแต่ ต่ำกว่าช่วงก่อนหน้า

อัตราการว่างงานเพิ่มขึ้น สะท้อนแรงกดดันในตลาดแรงงาน

การเติบโตค่าจ้าง ชะลอตัวทั้งรายเดือนและรายปี สะท้อนสัญญาณการผ่อนคลายแรงกดดันเงินเดือน

November’s jobs report showed another month of subdued labor-market momentum, with nonfarm payrolls rising only 64,000 and unemployment steady at 4.6%, little changed from September. Hiring remained concentrated in health care (+46k), construction (+28k), and social assistance (+18k), while transportation/warehousing (-18k) and the federal government (-6k) declined; federal employment had already plunged 162k in October, contributing to an estimated -105k October payroll print, though the BLS noted it cannot quantify the shutdown’s impact on October–November data.

Household data for October were not collected, and November’s household response rate was unusually low (64%). Labor-force participation and the employment-population ratio were stable, but the number of people working part-time for economic reasons jumped 909,000 since September. Wage growth was modest at 0.1% m/m, and payroll revisions lowered August–September employment by 33,000, reinforcing the picture of a labor market showing little net improvement since April.

Following the release, Fed funds futures modestly increased the probability of a January rate cut to ~31% (vs. 22% prior), while markets continue to price around 58 bps of easing in 2026.