DAX (DE40) เคลื่อนไหวผสม แม้บรรยากาศการลงทุนในยุโรปเป็นบวก

🇪🇺 ตลาดหุ้นยุโรปปรับตัวขึ้นส่วนใหญ่ในวันนี้ ขานรับสัญญาณเชิงบวกว่าการปิดทำการของรัฐบาลสหรัฐฯ อาจยุติลงในไม่ช้า และผลประกอบการของบริษัทต่าง ๆ ยังคงออกมาแข็งแกร่ง

🇩🇪 ในเยอรมนี บรรยากาศการลงทุนยังคงผสมผสาน — หุ้น Fraport (FRA.DE) พุ่งขึ้นนำตลาดหลังรายงานผลประกอบการรายไตรมาสที่แข็งแกร่ง ขณะที่ Lufthansa (LHA.DE) ก็ขยับขึ้นตาม อย่างไรก็ตาม ด้านข้อมูลเศรษฐกิจ ดัชนีความเชื่อมั่นทางเศรษฐกิจ ZEW เดือนตุลาคมออกมาต่ำกว่าคาดการณ์

ZEW Economic Sentiment Index (ตุลาคม): 38.5 (คาดการณ์ 41 / ก่อนหน้า 39.3)

Current Situation: -78.7 (คาดการณ์ -78.2 / ก่อนหน้า -80.0)

💱 หลังการประกาศข้อมูล ค่าเงิน EUR/USD อ่อนค่าลงเล็กน้อย

🇨🇭 ตลาดหุ้นสวิตเซอร์แลนด์โดดเด่นกว่าเพื่อนบ้าน หุ้น Richemont และ Swatch Group ปรับขึ้นแรง หลังมีรายงานว่า สหรัฐฯ อาจลดภาษีนำเข้าสินค้าจากสวิตเซอร์แลนด์

📈 ดัชนี Europe Stoxx 600 ขยับขึ้นแตะระดับสูงสุดในรอบ 2 สัปดาห์ หนุนโดยหุ้นกลุ่มโทรคมนาคม หลัง Vodafone รายงานผลประกอบการดีกว่าคาด ส่วนดัชนี CAC40 ของฝรั่งเศส และ FTSE 100 ของอังกฤษ ต่างเพิ่มขึ้นราว 0.8%

📊 DE40 (กราฟรายวัน D1)

ฟิวเจอร์สดัชนี DAX ของเยอรมนี อ่อนตัวราว 0.4% แต่ยังคงฟื้นตัวได้ดีจากโซน 23,300 จุด ขึ้นมาบริเวณ 24,100 จุด โดยฝั่งกระทิงจับตาแนวต้านสำคัญที่ 24,200 จุด ซึ่งสอดคล้องกับเส้นค่าเฉลี่ยเคลื่อนที่ EMA 50 วัน (สีส้ม)

Source: xStation5

Strong Fraport Results

Fraport shares climbed to their highest levels since summer 2019, rising about 9% after the company posted better-than-expected third-quarter EBITDA. Free cash flow improved significantly as major global airport investments neared completion.

Revenue came in slightly below expectations, but the company outperformed across all four divisions on profit metrics.

Passenger traffic in October rose about 6% , while the 2025 passenger outlook (~63 million) remains aligned with market forecasts. Analysts noted a strong chance of Fraport beating its 2025 net profit guidance following the solid Q3 performance.

, while the remains aligned with market forecasts. Analysts noted a following the solid Q3 performance. The Frankfurt Airport operator reported adjusted Q3 2025 EBITDA of about €535 million , roughly 1–3% above company and Morgan Stanley estimates , helped by a €50 million pension refund and an €8 million utilities reimbursement in the Retail & Real Estate segment.

, roughly , helped by a and an in the Retail & Real Estate segment. The Aviation and Ground Handling divisions were top performers, exceeding revenue and cost expectations. International operations were mixed — Greece, Brazil, and Ljubljana outperformed, while the U.S. and Bulgaria lagged.

and divisions were top performers, exceeding revenue and cost expectations. International operations were mixed — outperformed, while lagged. Retail & Real Estate showed modest growth, with revenue at €145 million and spending per passenger up 1% year-on-year to €3.06 , driven mainly by strong advertising results.

and , driven mainly by strong advertising results. Group EBITDA margin rose to 45.5% from 40.3% in the prior quarter. Aviation EBITDA increased 19% to €162 million , and Ground Handling improved its margin from 7% to 16%.

from 40.3% in the prior quarter. Aviation EBITDA increased , and Ground Handling improved its margin from 7% to 16%. Free cash flow strengthened despite €328 million in capital expenditure , supported by better working-capital management and lower financing costs.

, supported by better working-capital management and lower financing costs. Fraport reaffirmed its full-year outlook , expecting free cash flow near breakeven and net debt in the €8.3–8.5 billion range (Morgan Stanley estimate: €8.4 billion).

, expecting and (Morgan Stanley estimate: €8.4 billion). Passenger volumes rose 2.6% in Frankfurt and 3% across regional Greek airports . The winter flight schedule shows seat capacity growth of around 3% year-on-year , down slightly from September’s 5–6%.

and . The shows seat capacity growth of around , down slightly from September’s 5–6%. Morgan Stanley maintained an “equal-weight” rating with a €72 price target, calling the report a “small beat and solid cash flow.”

Source: xStation5