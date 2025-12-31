DE40: DAX แตะระดับสูงสุดในรอบ 2.5 เดือน 📈 Rheinmetall พุ่งหลังความตึงเครียดระหว่างรัสเซีย–ยูเครนกลับมา

ตลาดหุ้นเยอรมันปรับตัวขึ้นอย่างแข็งแกร่งในวันนี้ โดยหุ้นที่จดทะเบียนในแฟรงก์เฟิร์ตปรับตัวขึ้นเกือบทุกตัว ขณะที่ ตลาดยุโรปโดยรวมยังคงบวก ทั้ง FTSE ของลอนดอนและ CAC 40 ของปารีส

ในช่วงสัปดาห์ที่ผ่านมา สินทรัพย์ยุโรปได้รับแรงหนุนจากความหวังว่าความขัดแย้งในยูเครนอาจยุติในที่สุด แต่รายงานเมื่อวานนี้ชี้ให้เห็นว่าโอกาสในการทำข้อตกลงสันติภาพอาจลดลงอีกครั้ง

รัสเซียกล่าวหาว่ายูเครนใช้โดรนโจมตีที่พักของ วลาดิมีร์ ปูติน ใกล้ทะเลสาบวาลได ในวันเดียวกับที่ประธานาธิบดี โวโลดิเมียร์ เซเลนสกี เยือน มาร์-อะ-ลากอว์ พร้อมคณะ

มอสโกประกาศความเป็นไปได้ในการตอบโต้ และส่งสัญญาณการเข้มงวดในแนวทางการเจรจา

กราฟ DE40 (D1)

ฟิวเจอร์ส DAX ซื้อขายที่ระดับสูงสุดนับตั้งแต่วันที่ 13 ตุลาคม ทำจุดเบรกเหนือ 24,600 จุด

ดัชนีฟื้นตัวราว 10% จากจุดต่ำกลางเดือนพฤศจิกายน แม้ปริมาณการซื้อขายในสัญญาฟิวเจอร์สจะลดลงอย่างเห็นได้ชัดในวันทำการล่าสุดของปี 2025

ในตลาดหุ้นเยอรมันวันนี้ หุ้นที่ปรับตัวขึ้นแรงที่สุด ได้แก่ Rheinmetall, Infineon, Mercedes-Benz และกลุ่มธนาคาร โดยเฉพาะ Commerzbank และ Deutsche Bank

ในขณะเดียวกัน Siemens และ Deutsche Börse เผชิญแรงกดดัน

หุ้นของผู้ประกอบการ ตลาดหุ้นแฟรงก์เฟิร์ต (Deutsche Börse) ยังคงต่อสู้เพื่อฟื้นตัวอย่างมีนัยสำคัญ หลังจากที่ราคาปรับตัวลดลงอย่างรุนแรงเมื่อเร็ว ๆ นี้

Are defense stocks back in favor?

The defense sector is performing particularly strongly today, as investors price in a scenario in which a peace agreement in Ukraine is delayed by several more months. The alleged Ukrainian drone attack on Putin’s residence has been condemned by China and India, while Donald Trump stated that the information he initially received from the Russian leader made him furious, although there is still no confirmation that the attack actually occurred.

Commenting on the situation yesterday, Trump said he had halted deliveries of Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine , potentially signaling to Russia a willingness to support escalation should Moscow prove to be the party undermining negotiations by misleading the U.S. administration. Ukraine has denied that any attack on Putin’s residence took place .

, potentially signaling to Russia a willingness to support escalation should Moscow prove to be the party undermining negotiations by misleading the U.S. administration. . Russia announced it would tighten its negotiating position , with Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stating that Moscow currently holds the strategic initiative on the battlefield . He argued that Ukraine should agree to cede Donbas, the Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions, as well as Crimea , to Russia. Lavrov also reiterated Moscow’s preference for security guarantees aligned with the ultimatum presented to the “West” in 2021 , which he claims was never adequately addressed.

, with Foreign Minister stating that Moscow currently holds the . He argued that Ukraine should agree to cede , to Russia. Lavrov also reiterated Moscow’s preference for , which he claims was never adequately addressed. This suggests that the concept of “U.S. security guarantees” which, according to remarks by Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, could involve an increased military presence near Ukraine’s border with Russia — remains unacceptable to the Kremlin at this stage. Under such conditions, Ukraine would effectively end up in a “grey zone” following the conflict.

This fundamental divergence, combined with the unresolved future of parts of Donbas, where Ukraine has constructed extensive defensive fortifications that Russia seeks to incorporate into its territory, currently appears to be pushing the prospect of peace further into the future.

Rheinmetall share price, RHM.DE (D1 timeframe)

Shares of the German defense giant are attempting to reclaim levels above the 200-day exponential moving average (EMA200, red line), rising by more than 2% today. Buyers are aiming to reverse the short-term downtrend, while the RSI indicator remains close to neutral. According to Goldman Sachs, the broad European defense sector index has risen by more than 70% this year, while Rheinmetall shares have gained approximately 150%.

