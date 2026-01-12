DE40: DAX รอจับตารายงานการจ้างงานสหรัฐ (NFP) 📌 Rheinmetall และ Porsche นำตลาดปรับขึ้น

ดัชนี DAX ของเยอรมนี วันนี้เคลื่อนไหวค่อนข้างแผ่ว แต่บรรยากาศโดยรวมยังสงบ กลุ่มการเงินถูกกดดันค่อนข้างมาก ขณะที่ หุ้นกลุ่มยานยนต์ทรงตัวแข็งแกร่ง รวมถึง Rheinmetall (RHM.DE) ที่ปรับตัวขึ้น หลังรัสเซียโจมตีโครงสร้างพื้นฐานด้านพลังงานของยูเครนในช่วงข้ามคืน

ในยุโรป ตลาดหุ้นหลักอื่น ๆ ปรับตัวบวกเช่นกัน โดย CAC 40 ของฝรั่งเศส และ FTSE 100 ของสหราชอาณาจักร เพิ่มขึ้นใกล้ 0.7% ขณะที่ WIG20 ของโปแลนด์ ก็ปรับขึ้นราว 0.7% ที่น่าสนใจคือ ดัชนีแทบไม่ตอบสนองต่อรายงานที่ระบุว่า มอสโกใช้ขีปนาวุธพิสัยกลาง Oreshnik (IRBM) โจมตีพื้นที่ซึ่งอยู่ห่างจากชายแดนโปแลนด์เพียงไม่กี่สิบกิโลเมตร โดยเป้าหมายคาดว่าเป็นคลังก๊าซใต้ดิน ซึ่งอาจส่งผลให้เกิดปัญหาการให้ความร้อนและไฟฟ้าในยูเครนฝั่งตะวันตก

และ เพิ่มขึ้นใกล้ ขณะที่ ก็ปรับขึ้นราว ที่น่าสนใจคือ ดัชนีแทบไม่ตอบสนองต่อรายงานที่ระบุว่า มอสโกใช้ขีปนาวุธพิสัยกลาง โจมตีพื้นที่ซึ่งอยู่ห่างจากชายแดนโปแลนด์เพียงไม่กี่สิบกิโลเมตร โดยเป้าหมายคาดว่าเป็นคลังก๊าซใต้ดิน ซึ่งอาจส่งผลให้เกิดปัญหาการให้ความร้อนและไฟฟ้าในยูเครนฝั่งตะวันตก การโจมตีระลอกล่าสุดของรัสเซียสะท้อนว่า มอสโกยังคงมุ่งหวังชัยชนะในสนามรบ แม้จะต้องเผชิญกับการสูญเสียกำลังพลที่เพิ่มขึ้น เมื่อวานนี้ เครมลินได้ปฏิเสธเงื่อนไขข้อตกลงที่ถูกเจรจาโดยกลุ่มที่เรียกว่า “Coalition of the Willing” ร่วมกับประธานาธิบดีเซเลนสกีของยูเครน ส่งผลให้ หุ้นกลุ่มอุตสาหกรรมป้องกันประเทศของยุโรป ได้แรงหนุนเพิ่มเติมในวันนี้

ร่วมกับประธานาธิบดีเซเลนสกีของยูเครน ส่งผลให้ ได้แรงหนุนเพิ่มเติมในวันนี้ สำหรับมุมมองนักลงทุนในยุโรป ขณะนี้ความสนใจหลักอยู่ที่ รายงานการจ้างงานนอกภาคเกษตรของสหรัฐ (Non-Farm Payrolls) ซึ่งจะประกาศเวลา 12:30 น. GMT รวมถึง คำตัดสินของศาลสหรัฐเกี่ยวกับมาตรการภาษีการค้า โดยคาดว่าศาลฎีกาอาจประกาศคำวินิจฉัยราว 16:00 น. ฉันทามติของตลาดมองว่า แม้ศาลอาจไม่ยกเลิกรายได้จากภาษีที่จัดเก็บไปแล้ว แต่มีแนวโน้มจะ เข้มงวดกรอบกฎหมาย และทำให้รัฐบาลสหรัฐในอนาคตใช้เครื่องมือด้านการค้าได้ยากขึ้น

DE40 (H1 interval)

Source: xStation5

Source: Bloomberg Finance L.P

Source: Bloomberg Finance L.P

Hannover Re downgraded by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley downgraded Hannover Re to Equal Weight and set a target price of €270, implying roughly 10% upside from current levels. Despite the target suggesting upside, the stock is sharply lower today, and sentiment across Germany’s financial sector remains broadly cautious.

Source: xStation5

Rheinmetall: momentum returns, but a potential bearish pattern forms

Rheinmetall has started a fresh leg higher, but the chart is also beginning to outline a potentially bearish head-and-shoulders formation, which could become relevant if the current move loses momentum.

Source: xStation5

Porsche rises despite a Barclays downgrade

Porsche AG shares are advancing even after Barclays downgraded the stock to Underweight from Equalweight and cut its target price to €40 from €42.50. Barclays argues that valuation is the key issue. Porsche is currently trading at a P/E above 20x on 2026 forecasts, while BMW and Mercedes-Benz, which also aim for around 10% margins over the medium term, trade at meaningfully lower valuations.

The bank also highlights volume risk. In its view, the model refresh cycle will only start to meaningfully support sales in 2–4 years , creating a “product gap” at a sensitive point in the cycle. Barclays points out that key new ICE/PHEV SUV launches are not expected until 2027/28 (mid-range segment), while another premium ICE SUV may not arrive until 2028/29 . That is a long time in a cooling demand environment.

, creating a “product gap” at a sensitive point in the cycle. Barclays points out that key new ICE/PHEV SUV launches are not expected until (mid-range segment), while another premium ICE SUV may not arrive until . That is a long time in a cooling demand environment. Barclays believes the market’s 2027 volume expectations may be too optimistic, especially given the planned phase-out of the ICE Macan in 2027 (similar to the 718 series ending in 2026).

The bank also questions whether Porsche can realistically reach its new medium-term margin target of 10–15%, suggesting that achieving this level before 2028 may be unlikely. Barclays lists multiple headwinds that could weigh on margins and earnings, including lower sales volumes, persistent U.S. tariffs, the need to further compensate suppliers for cost pressures, weak demand in China, pressure from luxury-related taxation, and softer appetite for BEVs.

In short, Barclays’ message is that Porsche is still priced like a business with stable, high growth and a clear margin path, while the bank sees too many obstacles for that scenario to play out smoothly over the next few years. Despite the downgrade, the stock is rising strongly and approaching a test of the 200-period EMA (EMA200), suggesting growing pressure for a potential trend shift.

Source: xStation5

หุ้น TeamViewer ปรับตัวขึ้นแม้คาดการณ์รายได้ทั้งปีอ่อนกว่า TeamViewer เปิดเผยตัวเลขรายได้เบื้องต้นของทั้งปี ซึ่งต่ำกว่าที่นักวิเคราะห์คาดการณ์เล็กน้อย แต่หุ้นยังคงปรับตัวขึ้นและเป็นหนึ่งในหุ้นที่ทำผลงานแข็งแกร่งในตลาดเยอรมันวันนี้ รายได้เบื้องต้น FY2025: 767 ล้านยูโร เทียบกับคาดการณ์ 776.8 ล้านยูโร

ARR เบื้องต้น FY2025: ประมาณ 760 ล้านยูโร สะท้อนการเติบโต +2% YoY ในสกุลเงินคงที่ (pro forma)

การเคลื่อนไหวของค่าเงิน โดยเฉพาะ EUR/USD กดดัน ARR ที่รายงาน

Guidance EBITDA margin ปรับแล้ว (pro forma) FY2025: ยังคงประมาณ 44% เหมือนเดิม

Source: xStation5