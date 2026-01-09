หุ้นกองทัพจะช่วยพยุงตลาดหุ้นยุโรปต่อไปได้หรือไม่❓

ดัชนียุโรปทำผลงานค่อนข้างอ่อนในช่วงต้นของเฟสที่สองของการซื้อขายวันพฤหัสบดี ดัชนีเยอรมัน DAX ปรับขึ้นเพียง 0.02% ขณะที่ฝรั่งเศส CAC40 ลดลง 0.23% และอังกฤษ FTSE100 ลดลง 0.15% ดัชนี W20 ของโปแลนด์ทำผลงานแย่มาก ร่วงเกือบ 2% ตลาดกำลังรอข้อมูลการขอรับสวัสดิการว่างงานของสหรัฐฯ รวมถึงรายงานตลาดแรงงานสหรัฐฯ ประจำวันศุกร์

ในแง่ของกลุ่มอุตสาหกรรม วันนี้อุตสาหกรรมกลาโหมโดดเด่น หลังจากคำกล่าวของทรัมป์เกี่ยวกับการลงทุนเพิ่มเติมในอาวุธ

Current quotations for major contracts. Source: xStation

ความผันผวนปัจจุบันที่สังเกตได้ในตลาดยุโรปโดยรวม แหล่งที่มา: xStation

ในระหว่างการซื้อขายวันพฤหัสบดี ดัชนี DAX ยังคงแนวโน้มขาขึ้นและสามารถทะลุผ่านแนวต้านที่ 24,780 จุด ซึ่งถือเป็นแนวต้านหลักในปี 2025 นอกจากนี้ โมเมนตัมขาขึ้นปัจจุบันที่สามารถดันสัญญาขึ้นเหนือค่าเฉลี่ยเคลื่อนที่แบบเอ็กซ์โพเนนเชียล 50 วัน (เส้นสีน้ำเงินบนกราฟ) และ 100 วัน (เส้นสีม่วง) จากมุมมองทางเทคนิค ถือเป็นสัญญาณของแนวโน้มขาขึ้นระยะสั้นตราสาร หาก DE40 ยังคงเหนือแนวรับเหล่านี้ แนวโน้มปัจจุบันมีแนวโน้มจะดำเนินต่อไป แหล่งที่มา: xStation

ข่าวสำคัญของบริษัท:

ในวันนี้ หุ้นกลุ่มกลาโหมโดดเด่นอีกครั้ง หลังประธานาธิบดีสหรัฐฯ โดนัลด์ ทรัมป์ เรียกร้องให้เพิ่มงบประมาณกลาโหมของสหรัฐฯ Leonardo (LDO.IT) พุ่งขึ้นสู่จุดสูงสุดของดัชนี Ftse Mib ของอิตาลี เพิ่มขึ้นเกือบ 3%

Source: xStation

Vallourec (VK.FR) has launched a €200 million share buyback programme, which will run until 30 June 2026, to cover part of its subscription warrants (BSAs) and limit dilution upon their exercise, and to a lesser extent to service employee incentive plans. The company also plans to pay an extraordinary interim dividend in Q3 2026, comprising approximately EUR 300 million from the sale of BSA and the surplus of 80-100% of the cash generated in 2025 not allocated to the share buyback. The total return to shareholders is expected to reach at least EUR 500 million in 2026, with no annual dividend proposed for 2025 due to this payment. The strategy is in line with the company's capital policy, which assumes financial leverage of +/- 0.5x net debt/EBITDA and liquidity above EUR 1 billion. Philippe Guillemot, Chairman and CEO, emphasised that this is a step towards becoming one of the most shareholder-friendly companies in the industry.

Associated British Foods (AB Foods; ABF.UK) warned of lower-than-expected operating profit and EPS for the fiscal year due to weaker Primark sales and mixed results in the food division. The company's shares fell as much as 12% to 9-month lows.

Source: xStation



